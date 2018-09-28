Element Progress clone, and did just a little change. If you have a better idea of this component improvement, please share it and I will update it immediately.
npm install vue-multiple-progress -S
import Vue from 'vue'
import Progress from 'vue-multiple-progress'
# Vue.component('vm-progress', Progress) # 可以指定组件名称
Vue.use(Progress) # 组件名称 `vm-progress`
For more information, please refer to Progress in our documentation.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run demo:dev
# build for demo with minification
npm run demo:build
# build for gh-pages with minification
npm run demo:prepublish
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# generate gh-pages
npm run deploy