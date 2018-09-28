openbase logo
基于Vue 2.x 的进度条，支持直线和环形（顺时针和逆时针）。Vue-based progress component, support line and circle(clockwise or couterclockwise).

Documentation
771

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

progress

Element Progress clone, and did just a little change. If you have a better idea of this component improvement, please share it and I will update it immediately.

Install

npm install vue-multiple-progress -S

Quick Start

import Vue from 'vue'
import Progress from 'vue-multiple-progress'
# Vue.component('vm-progress', Progress) # 可以指定组件名称
Vue.use(Progress) # 组件名称 `vm-progress`

For more information, please refer to Progress in our documentation.

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run demo:dev

# build for demo with minification
npm run demo:build

# build for gh-pages with minification
npm run demo:prepublish

# build for production with minification
npm run build

# generate gh-pages
npm run deploy

LICENSE

MIT

