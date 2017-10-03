Resizable split panes for Vue.js.



Check out the live demo.

Features

Uses CSS3 Flexbox.

Supports vertical & horizontal layouts.

Supports fixed and fluid panes.

Configure everything using CSS!

Installation

$ npm install vue-multipane

Using vue-multipane

First, import vue-multipane into your Vue component.

import { Multipane, MultipaneResizer } from 'vue-multipane' ; export default { components : { MultiPane, MultiPaneResizer } }

Then, construct your split pane layout using multipane component.

< multipane > < div > Pane 1 </ div > < multipane-resizer > </ multipane-resizer > < div > Pane 2 </ div > < multipane-resizer > </ multipane-resizer > < div > Pane 3 </ div > </ multipane >

Customizing pane layout

You can customize pane layouts using CSS.

Create vertical/horizontal layouts using layout="vertical|horizontal" attribute.

attribute. Set initial pane size using width|height CSS property.

CSS property. Set pane size constraints using min-width|min-height|max-width|max-height CSS property.

CSS property. Create fixed/fluid combination panes by using px|% units.

units. Use flex-grow: 1 for that one pane that should take all remaining space available on the multipane container.

This example below shows a combination of different styling properties you can apply to make the panes render the way you want it to:

< multipane class = "foo" layout = "vertical" > < div :style = "{ width: '100px', maxWidth: '200px' }" > Pane 1 </ div > < multipane-resizer > </ multipane-resizer > < div :style = "{ width: '25%', maxWidth: '50%' }" > Pane 2 </ div > < multipane-resizer > </ multipane-resizer > < div :style = "{ flexGrow: 1 }" > Pane 3 </ div > </ multipane >

Customizing resize handle

By default, vue-multipane creates an invisible 10px resize handle that sits in between 2 panes. You can customize the appearance of the resize handle to fit your needs.

This example below creates a 15px blue resize handle:

.multipane .foo .layout-v .multipane-resizer { margin : 0 ; left : 0 ; width : 15px ; background : blue; } .multipane .foo .layout-h .multipane-resizer { margin : 0 ; top : 0 ; height : 15px ; background : blue; }

Optional resize handle

You can also add resize handle only specific panes by just adding <multipane-resizer> next it.

< multipane > < div > Pane 1 </ div > < div > Pane 2 </ div > < multipane-resizer > </ multipane-resizer > < div > Pane 3 </ div > </ multipane >

Options

Multipane

Property Description Type Default layout Determine layout of panes. String [vertical, horizontal] vertical

Events

Multipane

Event Description Returns paneresizestart When user clicks on the resize handle to start resizing a pane. pane, container, size paneresize When user is resizing a pane. pane, container, size paneresizestop When user release the resize handle to stop resizing a pane. pane, container, size

License

vue-multipane by Yan Sern licensed under MIT.