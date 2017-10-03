openbase logo
Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

481

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Split Pane

Readme

vue-multipane npm tag

Resizable split panes for Vue.js.


Check out the live demo.

Features

  • Uses CSS3 Flexbox.
  • Supports vertical & horizontal layouts.
  • Supports fixed and fluid panes.
  • Configure everything using CSS!

Installation

$ npm install vue-multipane

Using vue-multipane

First, import vue-multipane into your Vue component.

import { Multipane, MultipaneResizer } from 'vue-multipane';

export default {
  // ...
  components: {
    MultiPane,
    MultiPaneResizer
  }
}

Then, construct your split pane layout using multipane component.

<multipane>
  <div>Pane 1</div>
  <multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
  <div>Pane 2</div>
  <multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
  <div>Pane 3</div>
</multipane>

Customizing pane layout

You can customize pane layouts using CSS.

  • Create vertical/horizontal layouts using layout="vertical|horizontal" attribute.
  • Set initial pane size using width|height CSS property.
  • Set pane size constraints using min-width|min-height|max-width|max-height CSS property.
  • Create fixed/fluid combination panes by using px|% units.
  • Use flex-grow: 1 for that one pane that should take all remaining space available on the multipane container.

This example below shows a combination of different styling properties you can apply to make the panes render the way you want it to:

<multipane class="foo" layout="vertical">
  <div :style="{ width: '100px', maxWidth: '200px' }">Pane 1</div>
  <multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
  <div :style="{ width: '25%', maxWidth: '50%' }">Pane 2</div>
  <multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
  <div :style="{ flexGrow: 1 }">Pane 3</div>
</multipane>

Customizing resize handle

By default, vue-multipane creates an invisible 10px resize handle that sits in between 2 panes. You can customize the appearance of the resize handle to fit your needs.

This example below creates a 15px blue resize handle:

.multipane.foo.layout-v .multipane-resizer {
  margin: 0; left: 0; /* reset default styling */
  width: 15px;
  background: blue;
}

.multipane.foo.layout-h .multipane-resizer {
  margin: 0; top: 0; /* reset default styling */
  height: 15px;
  background: blue;
}

Optional resize handle

You can also add resize handle only specific panes by just adding <multipane-resizer> next it.

<multipane>
  <div>Pane 1</div> <!-- No resizing on Pane 1. -->
  <div>Pane 2</div> <!-- Resizing is possible on Pane 2. -->
  <multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
  <div>Pane 3</div>
</multipane>

Options

Multipane

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefault
layoutDetermine layout of panes.String [vertical, horizontal]vertical

Events

Multipane

EventDescriptionReturns
paneresizestartWhen user clicks on the resize handle to start resizing a pane.pane, container, size
paneresizeWhen user is resizing a pane.pane, container, size
paneresizestopWhen user release the resize handle to stop resizing a pane.pane, container, size

License

vue-multipane by Yan Sern licensed under MIT.

PS: I would love to know if you're using vue-multipane. Tweet to me at @yansernio.

