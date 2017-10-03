Resizable split panes for Vue.js.
Check out the live demo.
$ npm install vue-multipane
First, import
vue-multipane into your Vue component.
import { Multipane, MultipaneResizer } from 'vue-multipane';
export default {
// ...
components: {
MultiPane,
MultiPaneResizer
}
}
Then, construct your split pane layout using multipane component.
<multipane>
<div>Pane 1</div>
<multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
<div>Pane 2</div>
<multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
<div>Pane 3</div>
</multipane>
You can customize pane layouts using CSS.
layout="vertical|horizontal" attribute.
width|height CSS property.
min-width|min-height|max-width|max-height CSS property.
px|% units.
flex-grow: 1 for that one pane that should take all remaining space available on the multipane container.
This example below shows a combination of different styling properties you can apply to make the panes render the way you want it to:
<multipane class="foo" layout="vertical">
<div :style="{ width: '100px', maxWidth: '200px' }">Pane 1</div>
<multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
<div :style="{ width: '25%', maxWidth: '50%' }">Pane 2</div>
<multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
<div :style="{ flexGrow: 1 }">Pane 3</div>
</multipane>
By default, vue-multipane creates an invisible 10px resize handle that sits in between 2 panes. You can customize the appearance of the resize handle to fit your needs.
This example below creates a 15px blue resize handle:
.multipane.foo.layout-v .multipane-resizer {
margin: 0; left: 0; /* reset default styling */
width: 15px;
background: blue;
}
.multipane.foo.layout-h .multipane-resizer {
margin: 0; top: 0; /* reset default styling */
height: 15px;
background: blue;
}
You can also add resize handle only specific panes by just adding
<multipane-resizer> next it.
<multipane>
<div>Pane 1</div> <!-- No resizing on Pane 1. -->
<div>Pane 2</div> <!-- Resizing is possible on Pane 2. -->
<multipane-resizer></multipane-resizer>
<div>Pane 3</div>
</multipane>
Multipane
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|layout
|Determine layout of panes.
|String [vertical, horizontal]
|vertical
Multipane
|Event
|Description
|Returns
|paneresizestart
|When user clicks on the resize handle to start resizing a pane.
|pane, container, size
|paneresize
|When user is resizing a pane.
|pane, container, size
|paneresizestop
|When user release the resize handle to stop resizing a pane.
|pane, container, size
vue-multipane by Yan Sern licensed under MIT.
PS: I would love to know if you're using vue-multipane. Tweet to me at @yansernio.