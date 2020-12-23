This component gives you a multi/single select with the power of Vuejs components.

vue-multi-select

https://github.com/IneoO/vue-multi-select

What's new in v4.6.0

Set a props for label when empty data

Dependencies

required: Vuejs >= 2.x

Install

Clone the repo or npm install vue-multi-select --save Include the file in your app import vueMultiSelect from 'vue-multi-select'; import 'vue-multi-select/dist/lib/vue-multi-select.min.css'

Contributing

Issues and PR's are much appreciated. When you create a new PR please make it against the develop branch when adding new features and to the fix branch when fixing small issues instead of master.

Usage and Documentation

Params Type options Object filters Array selectOptions Array v-model Array reloadInit Boolean btnLabel Function btnClass String popoverClass String search Boolean eventName String position String searchPlaceholder String historyButton Boolean historyButtonText String disabled Boolean disabledUnSelect Boolean emptyTabText String

(NB. position is a string ex: 'top-left', 'top-right', default is 'bottom-left')

Events params selectionChanged values selected open - close -

(NB. selectionChanged naming can be change with eventName)

1. options (Contains options to set the multi-select)

Params Type Default Description cssSelected Function (option) => option['selected'] ? { 'font-weight': 'bold',color: '#5755d9',} : '' Css passed to value groups Boolean false Display or not groups selection multi Boolean false Set single or multiple selection labelList String 'list' Name Attributes for list labelName String 'name' Name Attributes for value to display labelValue String labelName Name Attributes for value to comparaison between them labelSelected String 'selected' Name attributes for value selected labelDisabled String 'disabled' Name attributes for value disabled groupName String 'name' Name Attributes for groups to display

*if you use html balise and don't want to have them find in the search use labelHtml, search will just check the property labelName but v-html the labelHtml.

2. filters to apply to select many options

const filters = []; filters.push({ nameAll : 'Select all' , nameNotAll : 'Deselect all' , func(elem) { return true ; }, }); filters.push({ nameAll : 'Select all elements with 2' , nameNotAll : 'Deselect all elements with 2' , func(elem) { return elem.name.indexOf( '2' ) !== -1 ; } });

3. elements to select/deselect

data = [ { name : 'choice 1' }, { name : 'choice 2' }, { name : 'choice 3' }, { name : 'choice 4' }, { name : 'choice 5' }, ] data = [ 'choice 1' , 'choice 2' , 'choice 3' , 'choice 4' , 'choice 5' , ] data = [{ name : 'choice 1' , list : [ { name : 'choice 1' }, { name : 'choice 2' }, { name : 'choice 3' }, { name : 'choice 4' }, { name : 'choice 5' }, ] }, { name : 'choice 10' , list : [ { name : 'choice 11' }, { name : 'choice 12' }, { name : 'choice 13' }, { name : 'choice 14' }, { name : 'choice 15' }, ] }]

4. values selected

[ { name : 'choice 1' }, { name : 'choice 11' }]

5. Manual open/close

you can access to openMultiSelect()/closeMultiSelect() by ref to manualy open/close the mutliSelect

< template > < mult-select ref = "multiSelect" /> </ template > < script > export default { mounted() { this .refs.multiSelect.openMultiSelect(); }, }; </ script >

6. Examples

< template > < div > < multi-select v-model = "values" :options = "options" :filters = "filters" :btnLabel = "btnLabel" search historyButton :searchPlaceholder = "Search" :selectOptions = "data" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import vueMultiSelect from 'vue-multi-select' ; import 'vue-multi-select/dist/lib/vue-multi-select.css' ; export default { data() { return { search : 'Search things' , btnLabel : values => `A simple vue multi select ( ${values.length} )` , name : 'first group' , values : [], data : [{ name : 'first group' , list : [ { name : '0' }, { name : '2' }, { name : '3' }, { name : '8' }, { name : '9' }, { name : '11' }, { name : '13' }, { name : '14' }, { name : '15' }, { name : '18' }, ], }, { name : 'second group' , list : [ { name : '21' }, { name : '22' }, { name : '24' }, { name : '27' }, { name : '28' }, { name : '29' }, { name : '31' }, { name : '33' }, { name : '35' }, { name : '39' }, ], }], filters : [{ nameAll : 'select <= 10' , nameNotAll : 'Deselect <= 10' , func(elem) { return elem.name <= 10 ; }, }, { nameAll : 'Select contains 2' , nameNotAll : 'Deselect contains 2' , func(elem) { return elem.name.indexOf( '2' ) !== -1 ; }, }], options : { multi : true , groups : true , }, }; }, methods : { }, components : { vueMultiSelect, }, }; </ script >

It's possible to use slot-scope to custom option

< template > < div > < vue-multi-select v-model = "values" search historyButton :options = "options" :filters = "filters" :btnLabel = "btnLabel" @ open = "open" @ close = "close" :selectOptions = "data" > < template v-slot:option = "{option}" > < input type = "checkbox" :checked = "option.selected" /> < span > {{option.name}} </ span > </ template > </ vue-multi-select > </ div > </ template >

Build Setup

- `npm run dev`: Shortcut to run dev - `npm run doc`: Shortcut to run dev-doc - `npm run build:doc`: Shortcut to build doc. - `npm run build:lib`: Production ready build of your library as an ES6 module (via UMD), ready to import into another project via npm.

Testing Supported By



thanks

Patrice Clément

Pierre Guilbert