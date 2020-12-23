openbase logo
vms

vue-multi-select

by Valère
4.6.0 (see all)

This component gives you a multi/single select with the power of Vuejs components.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Multi Select, Vue Autocomplete

Readme

Demo and doc site

Demo and doc site

vue-multi-select

https://github.com/IneoO/vue-multi-select

What's new in v4.6.0

Set a props for label when empty data

Dependencies

  • required: Vuejs >= 2.x

Install

  1. Clone the repo or npm install vue-multi-select --save
  2. Include the file in your app import vueMultiSelect from 'vue-multi-select'; import 'vue-multi-select/dist/lib/vue-multi-select.min.css'

Contributing

Issues and PR's are much appreciated. When you create a new PR please make it against the develop branch when adding new features and to the fix branch when fixing small issues instead of master.

Usage and Documentation

ParamsType
optionsObject
filtersArray
selectOptionsArray
v-modelArray
reloadInitBoolean
btnLabelFunction
btnClassString
popoverClassString
searchBoolean
eventNameString
positionString
searchPlaceholderString
historyButtonBoolean
historyButtonTextString
disabledBoolean
disabledUnSelectBoolean
emptyTabTextString

(NB. position is a string ex: 'top-left', 'top-right', default is 'bottom-left')

Eventsparams
selectionChangedvalues selected
open-
close-

(NB. selectionChanged naming can be change with eventName)

1. options (Contains options to set the multi-select)

ParamsTypeDefaultDescription
cssSelectedFunction(option) => option['selected'] ? { 'font-weight': 'bold',color: '#5755d9',} : ''Css passed to value
groupsBooleanfalseDisplay or not groups selection
multiBooleanfalseSet single or multiple selection
labelListString'list'Name Attributes for list
labelNameString'name'Name Attributes for value to display
labelValueStringlabelNameName Attributes for value to comparaison between them
labelSelectedString'selected'Name attributes for value selected
labelDisabledString'disabled'Name attributes for value disabled
groupNameString'name'Name Attributes for groups to display

*if you use html balise and don't want to have them find in the search use labelHtml, search will just check the property labelName but v-html the labelHtml.

2. filters to apply to select many options

// Exemple with Select/Deselect all
const filters = [];
filters.push({
  nameAll: 'Select all', // label when want to select all elements who answer yes to the function
  nameNotAll: 'Deselect all', //label when want to deselect all elements who answer yes to the function
  func(elem) {
    return true;
  },
});

// Second exemple to select all elements who contain 2
filters.push({
  nameAll: 'Select all elements with 2',
  nameNotAll: 'Deselect all elements with 2',
  func(elem) {
    return elem.name.indexOf('2') !== -1;
  }
});

3. elements to select/deselect


// when groups not set or false
data = [
  {name: 'choice 1'}, // Name can be changed with labelName in options
  {name: 'choice 2'},
  {name: 'choice 3'},
  {name: 'choice 4'},
  {name: 'choice 5'},
]

// or just an array
// it's also possible when to have an array of strings
// in list when groups is set to true.
data = [
  'choice 1',
  'choice 2',
  'choice 3',
  'choice 4',
  'choice 5',
]

// when groups set to true

data = [{
  name: 'choice 1', // Can be changed with tabName in options
  list: [
    {name: 'choice 1'}, // Name can be changed with labelName in options
    {name: 'choice 2'},
    {name: 'choice 3'},
    {name: 'choice 4'},
    {name: 'choice 5'},
  ]
}, {
  name: 'choice 10', // Can be changed with tabName in options
  list: [
    {name: 'choice 11'}, // Name can be changed with labelName in options
    {name: 'choice 12'},
    {name: 'choice 13'},
    {name: 'choice 14'},
    {name: 'choice 15'},
  ]
}]

4. values selected

[ {name: 'choice 1'}, {name: 'choice 11'}] // In the case we selected choice 1 and choice 11

5. Manual open/close

you can access to openMultiSelect()/closeMultiSelect() by ref to manualy open/close the mutliSelect

<template>
  <mult-select ref="multiSelect" />
</template>

<script>
export default {
  mounted() {
    this.refs.multiSelect.openMultiSelect();
  },
};
</script>

6. Examples

<template>
  <div>
    <multi-select
      v-model="values"
      :options="options"
      :filters="filters"
      :btnLabel="btnLabel"
      search
      historyButton
      :searchPlaceholder="Search"
      :selectOptions="data" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import vueMultiSelect from 'vue-multi-select';
import 'vue-multi-select/dist/lib/vue-multi-select.css';

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      search: 'Search things',
      btnLabel: values => `A simple vue multi select (${values.length})`,
      name: 'first group',
      values: [],
      data: [{
        name: 'first group',
        list: [
          { name: '0' },
          { name: '2' },
          { name: '3' },
          { name: '8' },
          { name: '9' },
          { name: '11' },
          { name: '13' },
          { name: '14' },
          { name: '15' },
          { name: '18' },
        ],
      }, {
        name: 'second group',
        list: [
          { name: '21' },
          { name: '22' },
          { name: '24' },
          { name: '27' },
          { name: '28' },
          { name: '29' },
          { name: '31' },
          { name: '33' },
          { name: '35' },
          { name: '39' },
        ],
      }],
      filters: [{
        nameAll: 'select <= 10',
        nameNotAll: 'Deselect <= 10',
        func(elem) {
          return elem.name <= 10;
        },
      }, {
        nameAll: 'Select contains 2',
        nameNotAll: 'Deselect contains 2',
        func(elem) {
          return elem.name.indexOf('2') !== -1;
        },
      }],
      options: {
        multi: true,
        groups: true,
      },
    };
  },
  methods: {
  },
  components: {
    vueMultiSelect,
  },
};
</script>

It's possible to use slot-scope to custom option

<template>
  <div>
    <vue-multi-select
      v-model="values"
      search
      historyButton
      :options="options"
      :filters="filters"
      :btnLabel="btnLabel"
      @open="open"
      @close="close"
      :selectOptions="data">
      <template v-slot:option="{option}">
        <input type="checkbox" :checked="option.selected"/>
        <span>{{option.name}}</span>
      </template>
    </vue-multi-select>
  </div>
</template>

Build Setup

- `npm run dev`: Shortcut to run dev

- `npm run doc`: Shortcut to run dev-doc

- `npm run build:doc`: Shortcut to build doc.

- `npm run build:lib`: Production ready build of your library as an ES6 module (via UMD), ready to import into another project via npm.

Testing Supported By
BrowserStack

thanks

Patrice Clément

Pierre Guilbert

