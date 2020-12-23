This component gives you a multi/single select with the power of Vuejs components.
https://github.com/IneoO/vue-multi-select
Set a props for label when empty data
npm install vue-multi-select --save
import vueMultiSelect from 'vue-multi-select';
import 'vue-multi-select/dist/lib/vue-multi-select.min.css'
Issues and PR's are much appreciated. When you create a new PR please make it against the develop branch when adding new features and to the fix branch when fixing small issues instead of master.
|Params
|Type
|options
|Object
|filters
|Array
|selectOptions
|Array
|v-model
|Array
|reloadInit
|Boolean
|btnLabel
|Function
|btnClass
|String
|popoverClass
|String
|search
|Boolean
|eventName
|String
|position
|String
|searchPlaceholder
|String
|historyButton
|Boolean
|historyButtonText
|String
|disabled
|Boolean
|disabledUnSelect
|Boolean
|emptyTabText
|String
(NB. position is a string ex: 'top-left', 'top-right', default is 'bottom-left')
|Events
|params
|selectionChanged
|values selected
|open
|-
|close
|-
(NB. selectionChanged naming can be change with eventName)
|Params
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cssSelected
|Function
|(option) => option['selected'] ? { 'font-weight': 'bold',color: '#5755d9',} : ''
|Css passed to value
|groups
|Boolean
|false
|Display or not groups selection
|multi
|Boolean
|false
|Set single or multiple selection
|labelList
|String
|'list'
|Name Attributes for list
|labelName
|String
|'name'
|Name Attributes for value to display
|labelValue
|String
|labelName
|Name Attributes for value to comparaison between them
|labelSelected
|String
|'selected'
|Name attributes for value selected
|labelDisabled
|String
|'disabled'
|Name attributes for value disabled
|groupName
|String
|'name'
|Name Attributes for groups to display
*if you use html balise and don't want to have them find in the search use labelHtml, search will just check the property labelName but v-html the labelHtml.
// Exemple with Select/Deselect all
const filters = [];
filters.push({
nameAll: 'Select all', // label when want to select all elements who answer yes to the function
nameNotAll: 'Deselect all', //label when want to deselect all elements who answer yes to the function
func(elem) {
return true;
},
});
// Second exemple to select all elements who contain 2
filters.push({
nameAll: 'Select all elements with 2',
nameNotAll: 'Deselect all elements with 2',
func(elem) {
return elem.name.indexOf('2') !== -1;
}
});
// when groups not set or false
data = [
{name: 'choice 1'}, // Name can be changed with labelName in options
{name: 'choice 2'},
{name: 'choice 3'},
{name: 'choice 4'},
{name: 'choice 5'},
]
// or just an array
// it's also possible when to have an array of strings
// in list when groups is set to true.
data = [
'choice 1',
'choice 2',
'choice 3',
'choice 4',
'choice 5',
]
// when groups set to true
data = [{
name: 'choice 1', // Can be changed with tabName in options
list: [
{name: 'choice 1'}, // Name can be changed with labelName in options
{name: 'choice 2'},
{name: 'choice 3'},
{name: 'choice 4'},
{name: 'choice 5'},
]
}, {
name: 'choice 10', // Can be changed with tabName in options
list: [
{name: 'choice 11'}, // Name can be changed with labelName in options
{name: 'choice 12'},
{name: 'choice 13'},
{name: 'choice 14'},
{name: 'choice 15'},
]
}]
[ {name: 'choice 1'}, {name: 'choice 11'}] // In the case we selected choice 1 and choice 11
you can access to openMultiSelect()/closeMultiSelect() by ref to manualy open/close the mutliSelect
<template>
<mult-select ref="multiSelect" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
mounted() {
this.refs.multiSelect.openMultiSelect();
},
};
</script>
<template>
<div>
<multi-select
v-model="values"
:options="options"
:filters="filters"
:btnLabel="btnLabel"
search
historyButton
:searchPlaceholder="Search"
:selectOptions="data" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import vueMultiSelect from 'vue-multi-select';
import 'vue-multi-select/dist/lib/vue-multi-select.css';
export default {
data() {
return {
search: 'Search things',
btnLabel: values => `A simple vue multi select (${values.length})`,
name: 'first group',
values: [],
data: [{
name: 'first group',
list: [
{ name: '0' },
{ name: '2' },
{ name: '3' },
{ name: '8' },
{ name: '9' },
{ name: '11' },
{ name: '13' },
{ name: '14' },
{ name: '15' },
{ name: '18' },
],
}, {
name: 'second group',
list: [
{ name: '21' },
{ name: '22' },
{ name: '24' },
{ name: '27' },
{ name: '28' },
{ name: '29' },
{ name: '31' },
{ name: '33' },
{ name: '35' },
{ name: '39' },
],
}],
filters: [{
nameAll: 'select <= 10',
nameNotAll: 'Deselect <= 10',
func(elem) {
return elem.name <= 10;
},
}, {
nameAll: 'Select contains 2',
nameNotAll: 'Deselect contains 2',
func(elem) {
return elem.name.indexOf('2') !== -1;
},
}],
options: {
multi: true,
groups: true,
},
};
},
methods: {
},
components: {
vueMultiSelect,
},
};
</script>
It's possible to use slot-scope to custom option
<template>
<div>
<vue-multi-select
v-model="values"
search
historyButton
:options="options"
:filters="filters"
:btnLabel="btnLabel"
@open="open"
@close="close"
:selectOptions="data">
<template v-slot:option="{option}">
<input type="checkbox" :checked="option.selected"/>
<span>{{option.name}}</span>
</template>
</vue-multi-select>
</div>
</template>
- `npm run dev`: Shortcut to run dev
- `npm run doc`: Shortcut to run dev-doc
- `npm run build:doc`: Shortcut to build doc.
- `npm run build:lib`: Production ready build of your library as an ES6 module (via UMD), ready to import into another project via npm.
