vue-mui

by creatshare
2.0.0 (see all)

❗️⛔️The project is temporarily suspended.----mobile components for Vue.js

1

GitHub Stars

276

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-mui

❗️⛔️The project is temporarily suspended.

mobile components for Vue.js 1.0.*

Documentation

Here

Usage

import mui.css

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/mui.css">

CommonJS

example：

<template>
<a class="test-btn test-btn-confirm" @click.prevent="show=true">confirm</a>
<confirm :show.sync="show"
         :title="title" 
         :content="content"></confirm>
</template>

var confirm = require('vue-mui').confirm;
// or //
import { confirm } from 'vue-mui'

export default {
    data() {
        return {
            show : false,
            title : 'This is title (optional)',
            content : 'This is content'
        }
    },
    components : {
        confirm
    },
    events : {
        confirm() {
            ...code...
        },
        cancel() {
            ...code...
        }
    }
}

Browser

<div id="app">
    <alert></alert>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/vue.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/mui.js"></script>

var alert = mui.alert

var app = new Vue({
    el : '#app',
    components : {
        'alert' : alert
    }
})

