❗️⛔️The project is temporarily suspended.
mobile components for Vue.js 1.0.*
import mui.css
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/mui.css">
example：
<template>
<a class="test-btn test-btn-confirm" @click.prevent="show=true">confirm</a>
<confirm :show.sync="show"
:title="title"
:content="content"></confirm>
</template>
var confirm = require('vue-mui').confirm;
// or //
import { confirm } from 'vue-mui'
export default {
data() {
return {
show : false,
title : 'This is title (optional)',
content : 'This is content'
}
},
components : {
confirm
},
events : {
confirm() {
...code...
},
cancel() {
...code...
}
}
}
<div id="app">
<alert></alert>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/vue.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/mui.js"></script>
var alert = mui.alert
var app = new Vue({
el : '#app',
components : {
'alert' : alert
}
})