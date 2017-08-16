❗️⛔️The project is temporarily suspended.

mobile components for Vue.js 1.0.*

Documentation

Here

Usage

import mui.css

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./dist/mui.css" >

CommonJS

example：

< template > < a class = "test-btn test-btn-confirm" @ click.prevent = "show=true" > confirm </ a > < confirm :show.sync = "show" :title = "title" :content = "content" > </ confirm > </ template >

var confirm = require ( 'vue-mui' ).confirm; import { confirm } from 'vue-mui' export default { data() { return { show : false , title : 'This is title (optional)' , content : 'This is content' } }, components : { confirm }, events : { confirm() { ...code... }, cancel() { ...code... } } }

Browser

< div id = "app" > < alert > </ alert > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./dist/mui.js" > </ script >