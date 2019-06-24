むげん [mugen] means Infinity in English.

Features

Small, only weighs 2kb

Insanely easy to use, it's just a component with a couple props

Install

$ npm install --save vue-mugen-scroll

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-mugen-scroll/dist/

Demo: JSFiddle

Usage

<template> <div id="app"> <div class="list">your list of items</div> <!-- add the component right after your list --> <mugen-scroll :handler="fetchData" :should-handle="!loading"> loading... </mugen-scroll> </div> </template> <script> import MugenScroll from 'vue-mugen-scroll' export default { data() { // do not run handler when it's loading return {loading: false} }, methods: { fetchData() { this.loading = true // ... the code you wanna run to fetch data this.loading = false } }, components: {MugenScroll} } </script>

API

props

handler

Type: function

Required: true

The handler function to run after you scroll to the bottom of the list. It will also be invoked on component mounted and the mugen-scroll component is visible in viewport.

handleOnMount

Type: boolean

Default: true

Invoke the handler function on component mounted.

shouldHandle

Type: boolean

Default: true

Add an additional condition to check if it should invoke the handler function, for example you don't want it to be invoked again as it's loading.

threshold

Type: number

Default: 0

Set the ratio of the <mugen-scroll> 's height and width that needs to be visible for it to be considered in viewport. This defaults to 0, meaning any amount. A threshold of 0.5 or 1 will require that half or all, respectively, of the element's height and width need to be visible. threshold must be a number between 0 and 1

scrollContainer

Type: string

If the container of your list is scrollable, you can specific the reference ID of the container, so that we can detect the scroll event of this element instead of window .

<template> <div class="wrap" <!-- the container is scrollable here --> style="height: 200px; overflow: auto;" <!-- add the ref --> ref="wrap"> <div class="list"><!-- your list --></div> <mugen-scroll <!-- pass the ref id --> scroll-container="wrap"> Loading... </mugen-scroll> </div> </template>

Development

You can run the example with vbuild

git clone https://github.com/egoist/vue-mugen-scroll.git cd vue-mugen-scroll yarn yarn example

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © EGOIST