openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vms

vue-mugen-scroll

by EGOIST
0.2.6 (see all)

Infinite scroll component for Vue.js 2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

542

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Infinite Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-mugen-scroll NPM version NPM downloads Build Status

むげん [mugen] means Infinity in English.

Features

  • Small, only weighs 2kb
  • Insanely easy to use, it's just a component with a couple props

Install

$ npm install --save vue-mugen-scroll

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-mugen-scroll/dist/

Demo: JSFiddle

Usage

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <div class="list">your list of items</div>
    <!-- add the component right after your list -->
    <mugen-scroll :handler="fetchData" :should-handle="!loading">
      loading...
    </mugen-scroll>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import MugenScroll from 'vue-mugen-scroll'
  export default {
    data() {
      // do not run handler when it's loading
      return {loading: false}
    },
    methods: {
      fetchData() {
        this.loading = true
        // ... the code you wanna run to fetch data
        this.loading = false
      }
    },
    components: {MugenScroll}
  }
</script>

API

props

handler

Type: function
Required: true

The handler function to run after you scroll to the bottom of the list. It will also be invoked on component mounted and the mugen-scroll component is visible in viewport.

handleOnMount

Type: boolean
Default: true

Invoke the handler function on component mounted.

shouldHandle

Type: boolean
Default: true

Add an additional condition to check if it should invoke the handler function, for example you don't want it to be invoked again as it's loading.

threshold

Type: number
Default: 0

Set the ratio of the <mugen-scroll>'s height and width that needs to be visible for it to be considered in viewport. This defaults to 0, meaning any amount. A threshold of 0.5 or 1 will require that half or all, respectively, of the element's height and width need to be visible. threshold must be a number between 0 and 1

scrollContainer

Type: string

If the container of your list is scrollable, you can specific the reference ID of the container, so that we can detect the scroll event of this element instead of window.

<template>
  <div class="wrap"
    <!-- the container is scrollable here -->
    style="height: 200px; overflow: auto;"
    <!-- add the ref -->
    ref="wrap">
    <div class="list"><!-- your list --></div>
    <mugen-scroll
      <!-- pass the ref id -->
      scroll-container="wrap">
      Loading...
    </mugen-scroll>
  </div>
</template>

Development

You can run the example with vbuild

git clone https://github.com/egoist/vue-mugen-scroll.git
cd vue-mugen-scroll
yarn
yarn example

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © EGOIST

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vvs
vue-virtual-scroll-list⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
64K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-infinite-scrollAn infinite scroll directive for vue.js.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
vs
vue-selectEverything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
192K
@ts-pro/vue-eternal-loadingVue 3 infinity loading component
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
372
vil
vue-infinite-loadingAn infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
90K
viv
vue-infinite-viewerInfinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
78
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial