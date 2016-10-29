Overview

vue-msgbox is a message box (like Sweet Alert) for vue.js.

Install

Get source from npm.

$ npm install vue-msgbox --save

Supported UMD library and individual CSS file.

./lib/ ├── vue-msgbox.js └── vue-msgbox.css ./src/ ├── index.js └── msgbox.vue

import MessageBox from 'vue-msgbox' ; const MessageBox = require ( 'vue-msgbox' ).default; const MessageBox = VueMsgbox.default; import MessageBox from 'vue-msgbox/src' ;

And import CSS file:

require ( 'vue-msgbox/lib/vue-msgbox.css' );

Usage

Basic usage

MessageBox( "Good job!" , "You clicked the button!" , "success" );

Or pass an object as options, and second parameter as callback:

MessageBox({ title : 'I\'m a title' , message : 'I\'m a message' , type : 'success' , showCancelButton : true }, function ( action ) { console .log( 'callback:' , action); MessageBox( 'Clicked: ' + action); });

Promise based usage

Basic usage

MessageBox({ title : 'I\'m a title' , message : 'I\'m a message' , type : 'success' , showCancelButton : true }).then( function ( action ) { console .log( 'callback:' , action); MessageBox( 'Clicked: ' + action); });

alert

MessageBox.alert(message, title, options);

MessageBox.alert( 'message' ).then( function ( action ) { ... });

confirm

If user press cancel button, then this promise will be rejected.

MessageBox.confirm(message, title, options);

MessageBox.confirm( 'message' ).then( function ( action ) { ... });

prompt

If user press cancel button, then this promise will be rejected.

MessageBox.prompt(message, title, options);

MessageBox.prompt( 'message' ).then( function ( value, action ) { ... });

Options

Option Description title The title of MessageBox. message The content of MessageBox. type The status type of MessageBox: success, warning, error showConfirmButton Boolean(default true) visible of confirm button. showCancelButton Boolean(default false) visible of cancel button. confirmButtonText The text of confirm button. confirmButtonPosition (Default:right) The position of confirm button, default is right. confirmButtonHighlight (Default:false) Highlight confirm button if confirmButtonHighlight is true. cancelButtonText The text of cancel button. cancelButtonHighlight (Default:false) Highlight cancel button if cancelButtonHighlight is true. confirmButtonClass Extra className of confirm button. cancelButtonClass Extra className of cancel button. showInput Boolean(default false) visible of input. inputValue value of input. inputPlaceholder placeholder of input. inputPattern Regexp(default null). validation pattern of input. inputValidator validate function of input, if validator return a string, MessageBox will use it as inputErrorMessage. inputErrorMessage error message when inputPattern test inputValue failed.

Develop

Coding with watching and hot-reload.

$ npm run dev

Develop on real remote device.

$ npm run remote-dev {{ YOUR IP ADDRESS }}

License

MIT