vue-msgbox is a message box (like Sweet Alert) for vue.js.
Get source from npm.
$ npm install vue-msgbox --save
Supported UMD library and individual CSS file.
./lib/
├── vue-msgbox.js
└── vue-msgbox.css
./src/
├── index.js
└── msgbox.vue
// For ES6 module
import MessageBox from 'vue-msgbox';
// For commonJS
const MessageBox = require('vue-msgbox').default;
// For global variable, import from script label, then
const MessageBox = VueMsgbox.default;
// Import from src code for debugging or self building
import MessageBox from 'vue-msgbox/src';
And import CSS file:
require('vue-msgbox/lib/vue-msgbox.css');
MessageBox("Good job!", "You clicked the button!", "success");// title, message, type
Or pass an object as options, and second parameter as callback:
MessageBox({
title: 'I\'m a title',
message: 'I\'m a message',
type: 'success',
showCancelButton: true
}, function(action) {
console.log('callback:', action);
MessageBox('Clicked: ' + action);
});
MessageBox({
title: 'I\'m a title',
message: 'I\'m a message',
type: 'success',
showCancelButton: true
}).then(function(action) {
console.log('callback:', action);
MessageBox('Clicked: ' + action);
});
MessageBox.alert(message, title, options);
MessageBox.alert('message').then(function(action) {
...
});
If user press cancel button, then this promise will be rejected.
MessageBox.confirm(message, title, options);
MessageBox.confirm('message').then(function(action) {
...
});
If user press cancel button, then this promise will be rejected.
MessageBox.prompt(message, title, options);
MessageBox.prompt('message').then(function(value, action) {
...
});
|Option
|Description
|title
|The title of MessageBox.
|message
|The content of MessageBox.
|type
|The status type of MessageBox: success, warning, error
|showConfirmButton
|Boolean(default true) visible of confirm button.
|showCancelButton
|Boolean(default false) visible of cancel button.
|confirmButtonText
|The text of confirm button.
|confirmButtonPosition
|(Default:right) The position of confirm button, default is right.
|confirmButtonHighlight
|(Default:false) Highlight confirm button if confirmButtonHighlight is true.
|cancelButtonText
|The text of cancel button.
|cancelButtonHighlight
|(Default:false) Highlight cancel button if cancelButtonHighlight is true.
|confirmButtonClass
|Extra className of confirm button.
|cancelButtonClass
|Extra className of cancel button.
|showInput
|Boolean(default false) visible of input.
|inputValue
|value of input.
|inputPlaceholder
|placeholder of input.
|inputPattern
|Regexp(default null). validation pattern of input.
|inputValidator
|validate function of input, if validator return a string, MessageBox will use it as inputErrorMessage.
|inputErrorMessage
|error message when inputPattern test inputValue failed.
Coding with watching and hot-reload.
$ npm run dev
Develop on real remote device.
$ npm run remote-dev {{ YOUR IP ADDRESS }}
MIT