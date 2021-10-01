Connect to mqtt through websocket, implementation for Vuejs 2

Example

Install

npm install vue-mqtt --save

Usage

Configuration

import VueMqtt from 'vue-mqtt' ; Vue.use(VueMqtt, 'ws://iot.eclipse.org/ws' , options);

options: https://github.com/mqttjs/MQTT.js#client

this. $mqtt .subscribe( 'param/param/param/test' , options)

options: https://github.com/mqttjs/MQTT.js#subscribe

On Vuejs instance usage

The last parameter for reading is used