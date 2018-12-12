Vue MQ (MediaQuery)

Define your breakpoints and build responsive design semantically and declaratively in a mobile-first way with Vue.

Use with vue: ^2.x.x

Demo: here

Table of Contents

Installation

Using NPM

npm install vue-mq

Using Yarn

yarn add vue-mq

Usage

1. Install plugin

Define your custom breakpoints by passing breakpoints option. This let you name the breakpoints as you want Eg: { phone: 500, tablet: 1200, other: Infinity } { small: 500, large: 1200, whatever: Infinity } { xs: 300, s: 500, m: 800, l: 1200, xl: Infinity }

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMq from 'vue-mq' Vue.use(VueMq, { breakpoints : { sm : 450 , md : 1250 , lg : Infinity , } defaultBreakpoint : 'sm' })

Use $mq property

After installing the plugin every instance of Vue component is given access to a reactive $mq property. Its value will be a String which is the current breakpoint.

Eg: (with default breakpoints) 'sm' => 0 > screenWidth < 450 'md' => 450 >= screenWidth < 1250 'lg' => screenWidth >= 1250

new Vue({ template : ` <h1>current: {{$mq}}</h1> ` , })

Use $mq property with the mq filter

Using the filter allow to build your responsive design in a declarative way. This can be very useful and elegant to pass down props to layout component. (eg: a grid system)

new Vue({ template : ` <grid-component :column="$mq | mq({ sm: 1, md: 2, lg: 3 })"> </grid-component> ` , })

Remember that the filter design embrace mobile-first philosophy so writing $mq | mq({ sm: 1, lg: 3 }) will output 1 for md breakpoint if omited. In short it will always fallback to the smallest breakpoint (aka mobile) if value isn't overriden by a largest breakpoint.

Use $mq with a computed property

$mq property is fully reactive (like a data property) so feel free to use it in a computed.

new Vue({ computed : { displayText() { return this .$mq === 'sm' ? 'I am small' : 'I am large' } }, template : ` <h1>{{displayText}}</h1> ` , })

MqLayout component

In addition to $mq property this plugin provide a wrapper component to facilitate conditional rendering with media queries.

Usage:

< mq-layout mq = "lg" > < span > Display on lg </ span > </ mq-layout > < mq-layout mq = "md+" > < span > Display on md and larger </ span > </ mq-layout > < mq-layout :mq = "['sm', 'lg']" > < span > Display on sm and lg </ span > </ mq-layout >

Props mq => required : String | Array

Important: note that you can append a + modifier at the end of the string to specify that the conditional rendering happens for all greater breakpoints.

SSR Support

v1.0+ now supports SSR. You can customize the defaultBreakpoint which let you set the breakpoint used by the server-side-rendering

Browser Support

This plugin relies on matchMedia API to detect screensize change. So for older browsers and IE, you should polyfill this out: Paul Irish: matchMedia polyfill

Support

Please open an issue for support.