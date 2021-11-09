This project is superseded by the official Moveable Vue plugin:

Vue Moveable

A Vue Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable, Groupable, Snappable.

Moveable Draggable Resizable Scalable Rotatable Warpable Pinchable Groupable Snappable Clippable Roundable OriginDraggable Selecto

🔥 Features

Draggable refers to the ability to drag and move targets.

refers to the ability to drag and move targets. Resizable indicates whether the target's width and height can be increased or decreased.

indicates whether the target's width and height can be increased or decreased. Scalable indicates whether the target's x and y can be scale of transform.

indicates whether the target's x and y can be scale of transform. Rotatable indicates whether the target can be rotated.

indicates whether the target can be rotated. Warpable indicates whether the target can be warped (distorted, bented).

indicates whether the target can be warped (distorted, bented). Pinchable indicates whether the target can be pinched with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable.

indicates whether the target can be pinched with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable. Groupable indicates Whether the targets can be moved in group with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable.

indicates Whether the targets can be moved in group with draggable, resizable, scalable, rotatable. Snappable indicates whether to snap to the guideline.

indicates whether to snap to the guideline. OriginDraggable* indicates Whether to drag origin.

indicates Whether to drag origin. Clippable indicates Whether to clip the target.

indicates Whether to clip the target. Roundable indicates Whether to show and drag or double click border-radius.

indicates Whether to show and drag or double click border-radius. Support SVG Elements (svg, path, line, ellipse, g, rect, ...etc)

Support Major Browsers

Support 3d Transform

⚙️ Installation

$ npm i vue-moveable

📄 Documents

🚀 How to use

<template> <Moveable class="moveable" v-bind="moveable" @drag="handleDrag" @resize="handleResize" @scale="handleScale" @rotate="handleRotate" @warp="handleWarp" @pinch="handlePinch" > <span>Vue Moveable</span> </Moveable> </template> <script> import Moveable from 'vue-moveable'; export default { name: 'app', components: { Moveable, }, data: () => ({ moveable: { draggable: true, throttleDrag: 0, resizable: false, throttleResize: 1, keepRatio: false, scalable: true, throttleScale: 0, rotatable: true, throttleRotate: 0, pinchable: true, // ["draggable", "resizable", "scalable", "rotatable"] origin: false, } }), methods: { handleDrag({ target, transform }) { console.log('onDrag left, top', transform); target.style.transform = transform; }, handleResize({ target, width, height, delta, }) { console.log('onResize', width, height); delta[0] && (target.style.width = `${width}px`); delta[1] && (target.style.height = `${height}px`); }, handleScale({ target, transform, scale }) { console.log('onScale scale', scale); target.style.transform = transform; }, handleRotate({ target, dist, transform }) { console.log('onRotate', dist); target.style.transform = transform; }, handleWarp({ target, transform }) { console.log('onWarp', transform); target.style.transform = transform; }, handlePinch({ target }) { console.log('onPinch', target); }, } } </script>

Calling moveable methods

All moveable instance methods are supported. Just use reference to call them.

E.g. this.$refs.<moveable_ref>.<moveable_method> .

Here is an example:

<template> <Moveable ref="moveable" class="moveable" > <span>Vue Moveable</span> </Moveable> </template> <script> import Moveable from 'vue-moveable'; export default { name: 'app', components: { Moveable, }, mounted() { console.log("getRect: ", this.$refs.moveable.getRect()); // -> getRect: Object {width: 300, height: 200, left: 127, top: 120.5, pos1: Array[2]…} console.log("isMoveableElement: ", this.$refs.moveable.isMoveableElement(document.body)); // -> isMoveableElement: false }, } </script>

Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/vue-moveable-issue-84-xzblq

Polyfills

Library use few browser built-ins and doesn't include polyfills for them. This ensures you don't include unnecessary polyfills in your code, as it should be the responsibility of the consuming app to include them.

Vue CLI includes them in babel config by default but here is a list (in case you what to add them manually):

# for core-js@ 2 es6. array . filter es6. object .keys es6.symbol # optional # for core-js@ 3 es. array . filter es. object .keys es.symbol # optional

For direct usage in browser consider using https://polyfill.io/v3/

⚙️ Developments

npm run serve

Runs the app in the development mode.

Open http://localhost:8080 to view it in the browser.

The page will reload if you make edits.

You will also see any lint errors in the console.

