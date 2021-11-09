This project is superseded by the official Moveable Vue plugin:
A Vue Component that create Moveable, Draggable, Resizable, Scalable, Rotatable, Warpable, Pinchable, Groupable, Snappable.
|Moveable
|Draggable
|Resizable
|Scalable
|Rotatable
|Warpable
|Pinchable
|Groupable
|Snappable
|Clippable
|Roundable
|OriginDraggable
|Selecto
$ npm i vue-moveable
<template>
<Moveable
class="moveable"
v-bind="moveable"
@drag="handleDrag"
@resize="handleResize"
@scale="handleScale"
@rotate="handleRotate"
@warp="handleWarp"
@pinch="handlePinch"
>
<span>Vue Moveable</span>
</Moveable>
</template>
<script>
import Moveable from 'vue-moveable';
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Moveable,
},
data: () => ({
moveable: {
draggable: true,
throttleDrag: 0,
resizable: false,
throttleResize: 1,
keepRatio: false,
scalable: true,
throttleScale: 0,
rotatable: true,
throttleRotate: 0,
pinchable: true, // ["draggable", "resizable", "scalable", "rotatable"]
origin: false,
}
}),
methods: {
handleDrag({ target, transform }) {
console.log('onDrag left, top', transform);
target.style.transform = transform;
},
handleResize({
target, width, height, delta,
}) {
console.log('onResize', width, height);
delta[0] && (target.style.width = `${width}px`);
delta[1] && (target.style.height = `${height}px`);
},
handleScale({ target, transform, scale }) {
console.log('onScale scale', scale);
target.style.transform = transform;
},
handleRotate({ target, dist, transform }) {
console.log('onRotate', dist);
target.style.transform = transform;
},
handleWarp({ target, transform }) {
console.log('onWarp', transform);
target.style.transform = transform;
},
handlePinch({ target }) {
console.log('onPinch', target);
},
}
}
</script>
All moveable instance methods are supported. Just use reference to call them.
E.g.
this.$refs.<moveable_ref>.<moveable_method>.
Here is an example:
<template>
<Moveable
ref="moveable"
class="moveable"
>
<span>Vue Moveable</span>
</Moveable>
</template>
<script>
import Moveable from 'vue-moveable';
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
Moveable,
},
mounted() {
console.log("getRect: ", this.$refs.moveable.getRect());
// -> getRect: Object {width: 300, height: 200, left: 127, top: 120.5, pos1: Array[2]…}
console.log("isMoveableElement: ", this.$refs.moveable.isMoveableElement(document.body));
// -> isMoveableElement: false
},
}
</script>
Demo: https://codesandbox.io/s/vue-moveable-issue-84-xzblq
Library use few browser built-ins and doesn't include polyfills for them. This ensures you don't include unnecessary polyfills in your code, as it should be the responsibility of the consuming app to include them.
Vue CLI includes them in babel config by default but here is a list (in case you what to add them manually):
# for core-js@2
es6.array.filter
es6.object.keys
es6.symbol # optional
# for core-js@3
es.array.filter
es.object.keys
es.symbol # optional
For direct usage in browser consider using https://polyfill.io/v3/
npm run serve
Runs the app in the development mode.
Open http://localhost:8080 to view it in the browser.
The page will reload if you make edits.
You will also see any lint errors in the console.
This project is MIT licensed.