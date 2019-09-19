Vue.js components wrapping Morris.js lib
See http://morrisjs.github.io/morris.js/ for documentation
Depends on Vue.js v2.1.0+
Use npm
npm install vue-morris --save
Do not forget to declare jQuery in your
package.json and, if you are using Webpack, you should have something like that in your
webpack.config.js
resolve: {
alias: {
'vue$': 'vue/dist/vue.common.js',
'jquery': 'jquery/src/jquery.js'
}
},
For a complete example, see files in
examples directory or the project: https://github.com/bbonnin/vue-morris-example.
// Do not forget to import raphael
import Raphael from 'raphael/raphael'
global.Raphael = Raphael
import Vue from 'vue'
import { DonutChart } from 'vue-morris'
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
donutData: [
{ label: 'Red', value: 300 },
{ label: 'Blue', value: 50 },
{ label: 'Yellow', value: 100 }
],
components: {
DonutChart, BarChart, LineChart, AreaChart
}
})
<donut-chart
id="donut"
:data="donutData"
colors='[ "#FF6384", "#36A2EB", "#FFCE56" ]'
resize="true">
</donut-chart>
Bar chart
Line chart
Area chart
Donut chart
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build