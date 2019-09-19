Vue.js components wrapping Morris.js lib See http://morrisjs.github.io/morris.js/ for documentation

Depends on Vue.js v2.1.0+

Install

Use npm

npm install vue-morris --save

Do not forget to declare jQuery in your package.json and, if you are using Webpack, you should have something like that in your webpack.config.js

resolve: { alias : { 'vue$' : 'vue/dist/vue.common.js' , 'jquery' : 'jquery/src/jquery.js' } },

Examples

For a complete example, see files in examples directory or the project: https://github.com/bbonnin/vue-morris-example.

Import the component

import Raphael from 'raphael/raphael' global.Raphael = Raphael import Vue from 'vue' import { DonutChart } from 'vue-morris' new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { donutData : [ { label : 'Red' , value : 300 }, { label : 'Blue' , value : 50 }, { label : 'Yellow' , value : 100 } ], components : { DonutChart, BarChart, LineChart, AreaChart } })

Use the component in html

< donut-chart id = "donut" :data = "donutData" colors = '[ "#FF6384", "#36A2EB", "#FFCE56" ]' resize = "true" > </ donut-chart >

Bar chart

Line chart

Area chart

Donut chart

Build Setup