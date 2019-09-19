openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vm

vue-morris

by Bruno Bonnin
1.1.0 (see all)

VueJS component wrapping Morris.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

834

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-morris

Vue.js components wrapping Morris.js lib

See http://morrisjs.github.io/morris.js/ for documentation

Depends on Vue.js v2.1.0+

Install

Use npm

npm install vue-morris --save

Do not forget to declare jQuery in your package.json and, if you are using Webpack, you should have something like that in your webpack.config.js 

resolve: {
    alias: {
      'vue$': 'vue/dist/vue.common.js',
      'jquery': 'jquery/src/jquery.js'
    }
  },

Examples

For a complete example, see files in examples directory or the project: https://github.com/bbonnin/vue-morris-example.

  • Import the component
// Do not forget to import raphael
import Raphael from 'raphael/raphael'
global.Raphael = Raphael

import Vue from 'vue'
import { DonutChart } from 'vue-morris'

new Vue({
  el: '#app',

  data: {
    donutData: [
      { label: 'Red', value: 300 },
      { label: 'Blue', value: 50 },
      { label: 'Yellow', value: 100 }
    ],

    components: {
    DonutChart, BarChart, LineChart, AreaChart
  }
})
  • Use the component in html
<donut-chart 
  id="donut" 
  :data="donutData" 
  colors='[ "#FF6384", "#36A2EB", "#FFCE56" ]' 
  resize="true">
</donut-chart>

  • Bar chart bar chart

  • Line chart line chart

  • Area chart area chart

  • Donut chart donut chart

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vc
vue-chartjs📊 Vue.js wrapper for Chart.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
209K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-echartsApache ECharts component for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
36K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vc
vue-chartkickCreate beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Vue
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@carbon/charts-vue:bar_chart: :chart_with_upwards_trend:⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
490
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-chartsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial