Vue Monthly Picker Components
Checkout demo at https://ittus.github.io/vue-monthly-picker/
npm install vue-monthly-picker --save
import VueMonthlyPicker from 'vue-monthly-picker'
Vue.component('my-component', {
components: {
VueMonthlyPicker
}
});
<vue-monthly-picker
v-model="selectedMonth">
</vue-monthly-picker>
Note:
v-model binding value need to be a moment object
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|disabled
|Boolean
false
|Enable/disable component
|monthLabels
|Array
['1', '2', '3', '4', '5', '6', '7', '8', '9', '10', '11', '12']
|Customize month labels
|placeHolder
|String
|''
|Place holder when value is null
|min
|moment
null
|Minimum time to select
|max
|moment
null
|Maximum time to select
|dateFormat
|String
YYYY/MM
|Display format.
|value
|moment
null
|Moment value of selected month and year
|alignment
|String
left
|Alignment of input value, possible value:
left,
right,
center
|selectedBackgroundColor
|String
#007bff
|Background color of selected value. It can be HTML color name (red, green, blue) or hexa color code (
#00FF00,
#0000FF)
|clearOption
|Boolean
|true
|Show/Hide clear option
|inputClass
|String
input
|Customize css class for visible element
|Event
|Params
|Description
|selected
|selected month in
moment
|A month has been selected
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# run all tests
npm run test