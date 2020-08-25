disabled Boolean false Enable/disable component

monthLabels Array ['1', '2', '3', '4', '5', '6', '7', '8', '9', '10', '11', '12'] Customize month labels

placeHolder String '' Place holder when value is null

min moment null Minimum time to select

max moment null Maximum time to select

dateFormat String YYYY/MM Display format.

value moment null Moment value of selected month and year

alignment String left Alignment of input value, possible value: left , right , center

selectedBackgroundColor String #007bff Background color of selected value. It can be HTML color name (red, green, blue) or hexa color code ( #00FF00 , #0000FF )

clearOption Boolean true Show/Hide clear option