A lightweight month picker for Vue.js with no dependencies.

Install

npm

npm install --save vue-month-picker

yarn

yarn add --save vue-month-picker

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import { MonthPicker } from 'vue-month-picker' import { MonthPickerInput } from 'vue-month-picker' Vue.use(MonthPicker) Vue.use(MonthPickerInput)

Examples

Input

<template> <month-picker-input :no-default="true"></month-picker-input> </template> <script> import { MonthPickerInput } from 'vue-month-picker' export default { components: { MonthPickerInput } } </script>

Inline

<template> <p>{{ date.month }}</p> <month-picker @change="showDate"></month-picker> </template> <script> import { MonthPicker } from 'vue-month-picker' export default { data() { return { date: { from: null, to: null, month: null, year: null } } }, components: { MonthPicker }, methods: { showDate (date) { this.date = date } } } </script>

Api

The MonthPicker and the MonthPickerInput shares the same props and events.

Props

Prop Type Default Description lang String en The language of the months. months Array [] Custom months if language is unsupported. default-month Integer The default selected month of the month picker. To show the month picker unselected, use the no-default prop. default-year Integer The default year of the month picker. no-default Boolean false Show the month picker unselected. show-year Boolean false Show the year picker. editable-year Boolean false Year appears as a input field. clearable Boolean false Possible to clear the chosen month. variant String default Color variant. Currently supports default and dark. year-only Boolean false Hide the months so it acts as a pure year picker max-date Date null Set a max date. Higher dates will be disabled. min-date Date null Set a min date. Lower dates will be disabled. input-pre-filled Boolean false Only applies for <month-picker-input> . Input will be pre filled if default-year and default-month is set.

Events

Event Returns Description @change Object Indicates that the value has been changed. NB, this will fire when a default value has been selected when the month picker is mounted. Use the input event if you want the value the user has selected. @change-year Number Indicates that the year has been changed. Will emit the year value. @input Object Indicates that the value has been changed by the user. @clear Indicates that user have cleared the selected value

Change and input events returns a date object with the following properties:

from : Start of the month.

: Start of the month. to : End of the month.

: End of the month. month : Selected month.

: Selected month. monthIndex : Selected month index.

: Selected month index. year : Selected year.

: Selected year. rangeFrom : Selected month index range from.

: Selected month index range from. rangeTo : Selected month index range to.

: Selected month index range to. rangeFromMonth : Selected month from.

: Selected month from. rangeToMonth : Selected to month.

Translations

Available languages

Abbr Language af Afrikaans ar Arabic cs Czech da Danish de German el Greek en English es Spanish et Estonian fi Finnish fr French hi Hindi hr Croatian hu Hungarian id Indonesian is Icelandic it Italian ja Japanese km Khmer ko Korean ku Kurdish lt Lithuanian lv Latvian ms Malay ne Nepali nl Dutch no Norwegian pa Panjabi pl Polish pt Portuguese ru Russian sv Swedish sk Slovak sl Slovenian so Somali sr Serbian sq Albanian th Thai tr Turkish uk Ukrainian ur Urdu vi Vietnamese yi Yiddish zh Chinese zu Zulu

My language is unsupported

You could add it in the languages.js file and create a pull request. You could also create a issue about the missing language. If you don't want to do that you can use the months property and supply your own array of 12 string values.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

Development

Poi was used to develop this component.

poi

License

The MIT License (MIT)