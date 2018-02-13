!!!! This is not maintained !!!!

Monaco Editor Vue Component

Based off React Monaco Editor

Setup

npm install vue-monaco-editor --save

Simple Vue Use

import MonacoEditor from 'vue-monaco-editor' export default { components : { MonacoEditor } }

Component Props

Option Type Default Description language String javascript height Number/String 100% width Number/String 100% code String // code

Initial code to show theme String vs-dark vs, hc-black, or vs-dark highlighted Array[Object] [{ number: 0, class: ''}] Lines to highlight with numbers and .classes changeThrottle Number(ms) 0 throttle codeChange emit srcPath String "" see Webpack Use below editorOptions Object Merged with defaults below See Monaco Editor Options

Editor Default Options

defaults: { selectOnLineNumbers : true , roundedSelection : false , readOnly : false , cursorStyle : 'line' , automaticLayout : false , glyphMargin : true }

Component Events

These events are available to parent component

Event Returns Description mounted editor [editor instance] Emitted when editor has mounted codeChange editor [editor instance] Emitted when code has changed

Example

Component Implementation

<MonacoEditor height="600" language="typescript" :code="code" :editorOptions="options" @mounted="onMounted" @codeChange="onCodeChange" > </MonacoEditor>

Parent

module .exports = { components : { Monaco }, data() { return { code : '// Type away!

' , options : { selectOnLineNumbers : false } }; }, methods : { onMounted(editor) { this .editor = editor; }, onCodeChange(editor) { console .log(editor.getValue()); } } };

Webpack Use

By default, monaco-editor is loaded from a cdn asyncronously using require . To use a local copy of monaco-editor with webpack, we need to expose the dependency in our build directory:

npm install copy-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Add this to your webpack.config.js:

const CopyWebpackPlugin = require ( 'copy-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new CopyWebpackPlugin([ { from : 'node_modules/monaco-editor/min/vs' , to : 'vs' , } ]) ] };

Then, specify the build directory path in the srcPath prop. See src/App.vue for an example.

Dev Use

git clone [this repo] . npm install npm run dev