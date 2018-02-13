!!!! This is not maintained !!!!
Monaco Editor Vue Component
Based off React Monaco Editor
npm install vue-monaco-editor --save
import MonacoEditor from 'vue-monaco-editor'
// use in component
export default {
components: {
MonacoEditor
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|language
|String
javascript
|height
|Number/String
100%
|width
|Number/String
100%
|code
|String
// code \n
|Initial code to show
|theme
|String
vs-dark
|vs, hc-black, or vs-dark
|highlighted
|Array[Object]
[{ number: 0, class: ''}]
|Lines to highlight with numbers and
.classes
|changeThrottle
|Number(ms)
0
|throttle
codeChange emit
|srcPath
|String
""
|see Webpack Use below
|editorOptions
|Object
|Merged with defaults below
|See Monaco Editor Options
defaults: {
selectOnLineNumbers: true,
roundedSelection: false,
readOnly: false,
cursorStyle: 'line',
automaticLayout: false,
glyphMargin: true
}
These events are available to parent component
|Event
|Returns
|Description
|mounted
editor[editor instance]
|Emitted when editor has mounted
|codeChange
editor[editor instance]
|Emitted when code has changed
Component Implementation
<MonacoEditor
height="600"
language="typescript"
:code="code"
:editorOptions="options"
@mounted="onMounted"
@codeChange="onCodeChange"
>
</MonacoEditor>
Parent
module.exports = {
components: {
Monaco
},
data() {
return {
code: '// Type away! \n',
options: {
selectOnLineNumbers: false
}
};
},
methods: {
onMounted(editor) {
this.editor = editor;
},
onCodeChange(editor) {
console.log(editor.getValue());
}
}
};
By default, monaco-editor is loaded from a cdn asyncronously using
require. To use a local copy of
monaco-editor with webpack, we need to expose the dependency in our build directory:
npm install copy-webpack-plugin --save-dev
Add this to your webpack.config.js:
const CopyWebpackPlugin = require('copy-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{
from: 'node_modules/monaco-editor/min/vs',
to: 'vs',
}
])
]
};
Then, specify the build directory path in the
srcPath prop. See
src/App.vue for an example.
git clone [this repo] .
npm install
npm run dev
Edit
src/App.vue