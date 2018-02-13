openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vme

vue-monaco-editor

by Matt O'Connell
0.0.19 (see all)

Monaco Editor Vue Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

521

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vue-monaco-editor

!!!! This is not maintained !!!!

Monaco Editor Vue Component

Based off React Monaco Editor

experimental

Setup

npm install vue-monaco-editor --save

Simple Vue Use

import MonacoEditor from 'vue-monaco-editor'

// use in component
export default {
  components: {
    MonacoEditor
  }
}

Component Props

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
languageStringjavascript
heightNumber/String100%
widthNumber/String100%
codeString// code \nInitial code to show
themeStringvs-darkvs, hc-black, or vs-dark
highlightedArray[Object][{ number: 0, class: ''}]Lines to highlight with numbers and .classes
changeThrottleNumber(ms)0throttle codeChange emit
srcPathString""see Webpack Use below
editorOptionsObjectMerged with defaults belowSee Monaco Editor Options

Editor Default Options

defaults: {
  selectOnLineNumbers: true,
  roundedSelection: false,
  readOnly: false,
  cursorStyle: 'line',
  automaticLayout: false,
  glyphMargin: true
}

Component Events

These events are available to parent component

EventReturnsDescription
mountededitor[editor instance]Emitted when editor has mounted
codeChangeeditor[editor instance]Emitted when code has changed

Example

Component Implementation

<MonacoEditor
    height="600"
    language="typescript"
    :code="code"
    :editorOptions="options"
    @mounted="onMounted"
    @codeChange="onCodeChange"
    >
</MonacoEditor>

Parent

module.exports = {
  components: {
    Monaco
  },
  data() {
    return {
      code: '// Type away! \n',
      options: {
        selectOnLineNumbers: false
      }
    };
  },
  methods: {
    onMounted(editor) {
      this.editor = editor;
    },
    onCodeChange(editor) {
      console.log(editor.getValue());
    }
  }
};

Webpack Use

By default, monaco-editor is loaded from a cdn asyncronously using require. To use a local copy of monaco-editor with webpack, we need to expose the dependency in our build directory:

npm install copy-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Add this to your webpack.config.js:

const CopyWebpackPlugin = require('copy-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new CopyWebpackPlugin([
      {
        from: 'node_modules/monaco-editor/min/vs',
        to: 'vs',
      }
    ])
  ]
};

Then, specify the build directory path in the srcPath prop. See src/App.vue for an example.

Dev Use

git clone [this repo] .
npm install
npm run dev

Edit src/App.vue

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jack-rainbowBeijing15 Ratings0 Reviews
My dream is that the ability to endure hardship next year will be stronger than this year.
November 18, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial