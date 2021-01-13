openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vm

vue-monaco

by EGOIST
1.2.2 (see all)

MonacoEditor component for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

588

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-monaco

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate

Monaco Editor is the code editor that powers VS Code, now it's available as a Vue component <MonacoEditor> thanks to this project.

Install

npm install vue-monaco

Or

yarn add vue-monaco

Usage

Use ESM version with webpack

Use monaco-editor-webpack-plugin:

// webpack.config.js
const MonacoEditorPlugin = require('monaco-editor-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new MonacoEditorPlugin({
      // https://github.com/Microsoft/monaco-editor-webpack-plugin#options
      // Include a subset of languages support
      // Some language extensions like typescript are so huge that may impact build performance
      // e.g. Build full languages support with webpack 4.0 takes over 80 seconds
      // Languages are loaded on demand at runtime
      languages: ['javascript', 'css', 'html', 'typescript']
    })
  ]
}

Then use the component:

<template>
  <MonacoEditor class="editor" v-model="code" language="javascript" />
</template>

<script>
import MonacoEditor from 'vue-monaco'

export default {
  components: {
    MonacoEditor
  },

  data() {
    return {
      code: 'const noop = () => {}'
    }
  }
}
</script>

<style>
.editor {
  width: 600px;
  height: 800px;
}
</style>

Use AMD version

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge" />
    <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html;charset=utf-8" />
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="app"></div>

    <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-monaco"></script>
    <script src="monaco-editor/min/vs/loader.js"></script>
    <script>
      require.config({ paths: { vs: 'monaco-editor/min/vs' } })

      new Vue({
        el: '#app',
        template: `
          <monaco-editor
            style="width:800px;height:600px;border:1px solid grey"
            v-model="code" 
            language="javascript" 
            :amdRequire="amdRequire"
          />`,
        data: {
          code: 'const noop = () => {}'
        },
        methods: {
          amdRequire: require
        }
      })
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

When loading monaco-editor from a CDN, you need to change require.config to look like this:

require.config({ paths: { vs: 'http://www.mycdn.com/monaco-editor/min/vs' } })

// Before loading vs/editor/editor.main, define a global MonacoEnvironment that overwrites
// the default worker url location (used when creating WebWorkers). The problem here is that
// HTML5 does not allow cross-domain web workers, so we need to proxy the instantiation of
// a web worker through a same-domain script
window.MonacoEnvironment = {
  getWorkerUrl: function(workerId, label) {
    return `data:text/javascript;charset=utf-8,${encodeURIComponent(`
        self.MonacoEnvironment = {
          baseUrl: 'http://www.mycdn.com/monaco-editor/min/'
        };
        importScripts('http://www.mycdn.com/monaco-editor/min/vs/base/worker/workerMain.js');`)}`
  }
}

Props

  • options: The second argument of monaco.editor.create.
  • value: A shortcut to set options.value.
  • theme: A shortcut to set options.theme.
  • language: A shortcut to set options.language.
  • amdRequire: Load monaco-editor using given amd-style require function.
  • diffEditor: boolean Indicate that this is a DiffEditor, false by default.

Component Events

editorWillMount

Called before mounting the editor.

editorDidMount

Called when the editor is mounted.

change

Editor value is updated.

Editor Events

You can listen to the editor events directly like this:

<template>
  <MonacoEditor v-model="code" @editorDidMount="editorDidMount" />
</template>

<script>
export default {
  methods: {
    editorDidMount(editor) {
      // Listen to `scroll` event
      editor.onDidScrollChange(e => {
        console.log(e)
      })
    }
  },

  data() {
    return {
      code: '...'
    }
  }
}
</script>

Refer to this page for all editor events.

Methods

Use ref to interact with the MonacoEditor component in order to access methods: <MonacoEditor ref="editor" />, then this.$refs.editor.getEditor() will be available.

Use the DiffEditor

Use diffEditor prop to indicate that this is a DiffEditor, use original prop to set the content for the original editor, use value prop to set the content for the modified editor.

<MonacoEditor
  language="javascript"
  :diffEditor="true"
  :value="code"
  :original="originalCode"
/>

In this case, the component's getEditor() returns the IStandaloneDiffEditor instance, while you can use getModifiedEditor() to get the modified editor which is an IStandaloneCodeEditor instance.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-monaco © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

Website · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial