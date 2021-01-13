Monaco Editor is the code editor that powers VS Code, now it's available as a Vue component <MonacoEditor> thanks to this project.

Install

npm install vue-monaco

Or

yarn add vue-monaco

Usage

Use ESM version with webpack

Use monaco-editor-webpack-plugin:

const MonacoEditorPlugin = require ( 'monaco-editor-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new MonacoEditorPlugin({ languages : [ 'javascript' , 'css' , 'html' , 'typescript' ] }) ] }

Then use the component:

<template> <MonacoEditor class="editor" v-model="code" language="javascript" /> </template> <script> import MonacoEditor from 'vue-monaco' export default { components: { MonacoEditor }, data() { return { code: 'const noop = () => {}' } } } </script> <style> .editor { width: 600px; height: 800px; } </style>

Use AMD version

< html > < head > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" /> < meta http-equiv = "Content-Type" content = "text/html;charset=utf-8" /> </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-monaco" > </ script > < script src = "monaco-editor/min/vs/loader.js" > </ script > < script > require.config({ paths: { vs: 'monaco-editor/min/vs' } }) new Vue({ el: '#app' , template: ` <monaco-editor style= "width:800px;height:600px;border:1px solid grey" v-model= "code" language= "javascript" :amdRequire= "amdRequire" />`, data: { code: 'const noop = () => {}' }, methods: { amdRequire: require } }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

When loading monaco-editor from a CDN, you need to change require.config to look like this:

require .config({ paths : { vs : 'http://www.mycdn.com/monaco-editor/min/vs' } }) window .MonacoEnvironment = { getWorkerUrl : function ( workerId, label ) { return `data:text/javascript;charset=utf-8, ${ encodeURIComponent ( ` self.MonacoEnvironment = { baseUrl: 'http://www.mycdn.com/monaco-editor/min/' }; importScripts('http://www.mycdn.com/monaco-editor/min/vs/base/worker/workerMain.js');` )} ` } }

Props

options : The second argument of monaco.editor.create .

: The second argument of . value : A shortcut to set options.value .

: A shortcut to set . theme : A shortcut to set options.theme .

: A shortcut to set . language : A shortcut to set options.language .

: A shortcut to set . amdRequire : Load monaco-editor using given amd-style require function.

: Load monaco-editor using given amd-style require function. diffEditor : boolean Indicate that this is a DiffEditor, false by default.

Component Events

editorWillMount

Params: monaco : monaco module



Called before mounting the editor.

editorDidMount

Params: editor : IStandaloneCodeEditor for normal editor, IStandaloneDiffEditor for diff editor.



Called when the editor is mounted.

change

Editor value is updated.

Params: value : New editor value. event : The event from onDidChangeModelContent .



Editor Events

You can listen to the editor events directly like this:

<template> <MonacoEditor v-model="code" @editorDidMount="editorDidMount" /> </template> <script> export default { methods: { editorDidMount(editor) { // Listen to `scroll` event editor.onDidScrollChange(e => { console.log(e) }) } }, data() { return { code: '...' } } } </script>

Refer to this page for all editor events.

Methods

getEditor(): IStandaloneCodeEditor : Return the editor instance.

Use ref to interact with the MonacoEditor component in order to access methods: <MonacoEditor ref="editor" /> , then this.$refs.editor.getEditor() will be available.

Use the DiffEditor

Use diffEditor prop to indicate that this is a DiffEditor, use original prop to set the content for the original editor, use value prop to set the content for the modified editor.

<MonacoEditor language="javascript" :diffEditor="true" :value="code" :original="originalCode" />

In this case, the component's getEditor() returns the IStandaloneDiffEditor instance, while you can use getModifiedEditor() to get the modified editor which is an IStandaloneCodeEditor instance.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-monaco © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).