A Vue.js 2.0 MomentJS library

Make momentjs available in your template and Vue instance. Since it just try to map raw js function, api is mostly same as momentjs.com. Making it easier to use in your Vue.js projects.

It added moment parse api as filters, component and vue instance moment functions mapping.

Installation

npm install --save moment vue-moment-lib

vue-moment-lib can be used as a module in CommonJS environments.

When in non-modular environment, vue-moment-lib will register all the components to vue by itself.

ES6

import VueMomentLib from "vue-moment-lib" ; Vue.use(VueMomentLib);

CommonJS

var Vue = require ( "vue" ); var VueMomentLib = require ( "vue-moment-lib" ).default; Vue.use(VueMomentLib);

Browser

< script src = "path/to/vue/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/moment/moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-moment-lib/dist/vue-moment-lib.umd.min.js" > </ script >

After that, you can use the duration and moment filters in your templates, api is slightly different as the first argument is passed through pipe:

< span > {{ Date.now() | moment().format("YYYY") }} </ span > < span > {{ "11-14-2018" | time("MM-DD-YYYY").format("YYYY") }} </ span > < span > {{ 1318781876 | unix().utc() }} </ span > < span > {{ Date.now() | utc().format("LLLL") }} </ span > < span > {{ "2013-01-01T00:00:00-13:00" | zone().utcOffset() }} </ span > < span > {{ 500 | duration().humanize() }} </ span > < span > {{ new Date() | isDuration }} </ span >

And also, use the component instance functions in your templates to really use the same apis as momentjs:

< span > {{ $moment(Date.now()).format("YYYY") }} </ span > < span > {{ $time("11-14-2018", "MM-DD-YYYY").format("YYYY") }} </ span > < span > {{ $unix(1318781876).utc() }} </ span > < span > {{ $utc(Date.now()).format("LLLL") }} </ span > < span > {{ $zone("2013-01-01T00:00:00-13:00").utcOffset() }} </ span > < span > {{ $duration(500).humanize() }} </ span > < span > {{ $isDuration(new Date()) }} </ span >

or

computed : { thisYear () { return this .$time( Date .now()).format( "YYYY" ) }, unixUtc () { return this .$unix( 1318781876 ).utc(); }, utc () { return this .$utc( Date .now()).format( "LLLL" ); }, parseZone () { return this .$zone( "2013-01-01T00:00:00-13:00" ).utcOffset(); }, humanize () { return this .$duration( 500 ).humanize(); }, isDuration () { return this .$isDuration( new Date ()); } } import Vue from 'vue' const thisYear = Vue.time( Date .now()).format( "YYYY" ); const unixUtc = Vue.unix( 1318781876 ).utc(); const utc = Vue.utc( Date .now()).format( "LLLL" ); const parseZone = Vue.zone( "2013-01-01T00:00:00-13:00" ).utcOffset(); const humanize = Vue.duration( 500 ).humanize(); const isDuration = Vue.isDuration( new Date ());

Custom moment instances

import yourMoment from "moment" ; import VueMomentLib from "vue-moment-lib" ; Vue.use(VueMomentLib, { moment : yourMoment });

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.