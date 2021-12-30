Handy Moment.js filters for your Vue.js project.
Install via NPM...
$ npm install vue-moment
...and require the plugin like so:
Vue.use(require('vue-moment'));
Simply set
moment as the filtering function and you're good to go. At least one argument is expected, which the filter assumes to be a
format string if the argument doesn't match any of the other filtering methods.
<span>{{ someDate | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>
<!-- or create a new date from 'now' -->
<span>{{ new Date() | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>
Moment.js expects your input to be either: a valid ISO 8601 formatted string (see http://momentjs.com/docs/#/parsing/string/), a valid
Date object, a Unix timestamp (in seconds or milliseconds, passed as a Number), or a date string with an accompanying format pattern (i.e. when you know the format of the date input). For the latter,
vue-moment allows you to pass your date and format pattern(s) as an array, like such:
<span>{{ [ someDate, "MM.DD.YY" ] | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>
<!-- or when you want to parse against more than one pattern -->
<span>{{ [ someDate, ["MM.DD.YY", "MM-DD-YY", "MM-DD-YYYY"] ] | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>
As of 3.0.0, passing an empty or invalid input will no longer initiate moment with a new
Date object fallback.
This is the default filtering option. Formats the date against a string of tokens. See http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/ for a list of tokens and examples.
Default
<span>{{ someDate | moment("YYYY") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "2010" -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("ddd, hA") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "Sun, 3PM" -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "Sunday, February 14th 2010, 3:25:50 pm" -->
For more information about
moment#format, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/.
Display a Moment in relative time, either from now or from a specified date.
Default (calculates from current time)
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "now") }}</span>
<!-- or shorthanded -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from") }}</span>
With a reference time given
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "Jan. 11th, 1985") }}</span>
With suffix hidden (e.g. '4 days ago' -> '4 days')
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "now", true) }}</span>
<!-- or -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", true) }}</span>
<!-- or with a reference time -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "Jan. 11th, 2000", true) }}</span>
For more information about
moment#fromNow and
moment#from, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/fromnow/ and http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/from/.
Formats a date with different strings depending on how close to a certain date (today by default) the date is. You can also pass a reference date and options.
Default (calculates from current time)
<span>{{ someDate | moment("calendar") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "Last Monday 2:30 AM" -->
With a reference time given
<span>{{ someDate | moment("calendar", "July 10 2011") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "7/10/2011" -->
With options
<span>{{ new Date() | moment('add', '6 days', 'calendar', null, { nextWeek: '[Happens in a week]' }) }}</span>
<!-- "Happens in a week" -->
For more information about
moment#calendar, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/calendar-time/.
Mutates the original Moment by adding time.
<span>{{ someDate | moment("add", "7 days") }}</span>
<!-- or with multiple keys -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("add", "1 year, 3 months, 30 weeks, 10 days") }}</span>
For more information about
moment#add, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/manipulating/add/.
Works the same as
add, but mutates the original moment by subtracting time.
<span>{{ someDate | moment("subtract", "3 hours") }}</span>
For more information about
moment#subtract, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/manipulating/subtract/.
Convert the date to a certain timezone
<span>{{ date | moment('timezone', 'America/Los_Angeles', 'LLLL ss')}}</span>
To use this filter you will need to pass
moment-timezone through to the plugin
// main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMoment from 'vue-moment'
import moment from 'moment-timezone'
Vue.use(VueMoment, {
moment,
})
For more information about
moment#timezone, check out https://momentjs.com/timezone/docs/#/using-timezones/converting-to-zone/.
There's some built-in (and not thoroughly tested) support for chaining, like so:
<span>{{ someDate | moment("add", "2 years, 8 days", "subtract", "3 hours", "ddd, hA") }}</span>
This would add 2 years and 8 months to the date, then subtract 3 hours, then format the resulting date.
vue-moment also provides a
duration filter that leverages Moment's ability to parse, manipulate and display durations of time. Durations should be passed as either: a String of a valid ISO 8601 formatted duration, a Number of milliseconds, an Array containing a number and unit of measurement (for passing a number other than milliseconds), or an Object of values (for when multiple different units of measurement are needed).
<span>{{ 3600000 | duration('humanize') }}</span>
<!-- "an hour" -->
<span>{{ 'PT1800S' | duration('humanize') }}</span>
<!-- "30 minutes" -->
<span>{{ [35, 'days'] | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "in a month" -->
This filter is purely a pass-through proxy to
moment.duration methods, so pretty much all the functions outlined in their docs are callable.
<span>{{ [-1, 'minutes'] | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "a minute ago" -->
<span>{{ { days: 10, months: 1 } | duration('asDays') }}</span>
<!-- "40" -->
<span>{{ 'P3D' | duration('as', 'hours') }}</span>
<!-- "72" -->
For manipulating a duration by either subtraction or addition, first use the relevant filter option, then chain your duration display filter.
<span>{{ [1, 'minutes'] | duration('subtract', 120000) | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "a minute ago" -->
<span>{{ [-10, 'minutes'] | duration('add', 'PT11M') | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "in a minute" -->
<span>{{ [2, 'years'] | duration('add', 1, 'year') | duration('humanize') }}</span>
<!-- "3 years" -->
duration is for contextless lengths of time; for comparing 2 dates, use the
diff method rather than hacking around with Moment durations. For more information about
moment#duration, check out https://momentjs.com/docs/#/durations/.
vue-moment should respect any global Moment customizations, including i18n locales. For more info, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/customization/.
You can also pass a custom Moment object through with the plugin options. This technique is especially useful for overcoming the browserify locale bug demonstrated in the docs http://momentjs.com/docs/#/use-it/browserify/
const moment = require('moment')
require('moment/locale/es')
Vue.use(require('vue-moment'), {
moment
})
console.log(Vue.moment().locale()) //es
vue-moment attaches the momentjs instance to your Vue app as
this.$moment.
This allows you to call the static methods momentjs provides.
If you're using i18n, it allows you to change the locale globally by calling
this.$moment.locale(myNewLocale)