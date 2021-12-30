Handy Moment.js filters for your Vue.js project.

Installation

Install via NPM...

$ npm install vue-moment

...and require the plugin like so:

Vue.use( require ( 'vue-moment' ));

Usage

Simply set moment as the filtering function and you're good to go. At least one argument is expected, which the filter assumes to be a format string if the argument doesn't match any of the other filtering methods.

< span > {{ someDate | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }} </ span > < span > {{ new Date() | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }} </ span >

Moment.js expects your input to be either: a valid ISO 8601 formatted string (see http://momentjs.com/docs/#/parsing/string/), a valid Date object, a Unix timestamp (in seconds or milliseconds, passed as a Number), or a date string with an accompanying format pattern (i.e. when you know the format of the date input). For the latter, vue-moment allows you to pass your date and format pattern(s) as an array, like such:

< span > {{ [ someDate, "MM.DD.YY" ] | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }} </ span > < span > {{ [ someDate, ["MM.DD.YY", "MM-DD-YY", "MM-DD-YYYY"] ] | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }} </ span >

As of 3.0.0, passing an empty or invalid input will no longer initiate moment with a new Date object fallback.

Filtering Methods

format (default)

This is the default filtering option. Formats the date against a string of tokens. See http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/ for a list of tokens and examples.

Default

< span > {{ someDate | moment("YYYY") }} </ span > < span > {{ someDate | moment("ddd, hA") }} </ span > < span > {{ someDate | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a") }} </ span >

For more information about moment#format , check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/.

from

Display a Moment in relative time, either from now or from a specified date.

Default (calculates from current time)

< span > {{ someDate | moment("from", "now") }} </ span > < span > {{ someDate | moment("from") }} </ span >

With a reference time given

< span > {{ someDate | moment("from", "Jan. 11th, 1985") }} </ span >

With suffix hidden (e.g. '4 days ago' -> '4 days')

< span > {{ someDate | moment("from", "now", true) }} </ span > < span > {{ someDate | moment("from", true) }} </ span > < span > {{ someDate | moment("from", "Jan. 11th, 2000", true) }} </ span >

For more information about moment#fromNow and moment#from , check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/fromnow/ and http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/from/.

calendar

Formats a date with different strings depending on how close to a certain date (today by default) the date is. You can also pass a reference date and options.

Default (calculates from current time)

< span > {{ someDate | moment("calendar") }} </ span >

With a reference time given

< span > {{ someDate | moment("calendar", "July 10 2011") }} </ span >

With options

< span > {{ new Date() | moment('add', '6 days', 'calendar', null, { nextWeek: '[Happens in a week]' }) }} </ span >

For more information about moment#calendar , check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/calendar-time/.

add

Mutates the original Moment by adding time.

< span > {{ someDate | moment("add", "7 days") }} </ span > < span > {{ someDate | moment("add", "1 year, 3 months, 30 weeks, 10 days") }} </ span >

For more information about moment#add , check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/manipulating/add/.

subtract

Works the same as add , but mutates the original moment by subtracting time.

< span > {{ someDate | moment("subtract", "3 hours") }} </ span >

For more information about moment#subtract , check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/manipulating/subtract/.

timezone

Convert the date to a certain timezone

< span > {{ date | moment('timezone', 'America/Los_Angeles', 'LLLL ss')}} </ span >

To use this filter you will need to pass moment-timezone through to the plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMoment from 'vue-moment' import moment from 'moment-timezone' Vue.use(VueMoment, { moment, })

For more information about moment#timezone , check out https://momentjs.com/timezone/docs/#/using-timezones/converting-to-zone/.

Chaining

There's some built-in (and not thoroughly tested) support for chaining, like so:

< span > {{ someDate | moment("add", "2 years, 8 days", "subtract", "3 hours", "ddd, hA") }} </ span >

This would add 2 years and 8 months to the date, then subtract 3 hours, then format the resulting date.

Durations

vue-moment also provides a duration filter that leverages Moment's ability to parse, manipulate and display durations of time. Durations should be passed as either: a String of a valid ISO 8601 formatted duration, a Number of milliseconds, an Array containing a number and unit of measurement (for passing a number other than milliseconds), or an Object of values (for when multiple different units of measurement are needed).

< span > {{ 3600000 | duration('humanize') }} </ span > < span > {{ 'PT1800S' | duration('humanize') }} </ span > < span > {{ [35, 'days'] | duration('humanize', true) }} </ span >

This filter is purely a pass-through proxy to moment.duration methods, so pretty much all the functions outlined in their docs are callable.

< span > {{ [-1, 'minutes'] | duration('humanize', true) }} </ span > < span > {{ { days: 10, months: 1 } | duration('asDays') }} </ span > < span > {{ 'P3D' | duration('as', 'hours') }} </ span >

For manipulating a duration by either subtraction or addition, first use the relevant filter option, then chain your duration display filter.

< span > {{ [1, 'minutes'] | duration('subtract', 120000) | duration('humanize', true) }} </ span > < span > {{ [-10, 'minutes'] | duration('add', 'PT11M') | duration('humanize', true) }} </ span > < span > {{ [2, 'years'] | duration('add', 1, 'year') | duration('humanize') }} </ span >

duration is for contextless lengths of time; for comparing 2 dates, use the diff method rather than hacking around with Moment durations. For more information about moment#duration , check out https://momentjs.com/docs/#/durations/.

Configuration

vue-moment should respect any global Moment customizations, including i18n locales. For more info, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/customization/.

You can also pass a custom Moment object through with the plugin options. This technique is especially useful for overcoming the browserify locale bug demonstrated in the docs http://momentjs.com/docs/#/use-it/browserify/

const moment = require ( 'moment' ) require ( 'moment/locale/es' ) Vue.use( require ( 'vue-moment' ), { moment }) console .log(Vue.moment().locale())

vue-moment attaches the momentjs instance to your Vue app as this.$moment .

This allows you to call the static methods momentjs provides.