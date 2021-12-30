openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vm

vue-moment

by Brock Petrie
4.1.0 (see all)

Handy Moment.js filters for your Vue.js project.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83.8K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vue-moment

npm version Build Status Monthly Downloads License: MIT

Handy Moment.js filters for your Vue.js project.

Installation

Install via NPM...

$ npm install vue-moment

...and require the plugin like so:

Vue.use(require('vue-moment'));

Usage

Simply set moment as the filtering function and you're good to go. At least one argument is expected, which the filter assumes to be a format string if the argument doesn't match any of the other filtering methods.

<span>{{ someDate | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>
<!-- or create a new date from 'now' -->
<span>{{ new Date() | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>

Passing Your Date

Moment.js expects your input to be either: a valid ISO 8601 formatted string (see http://momentjs.com/docs/#/parsing/string/), a valid Date object, a Unix timestamp (in seconds or milliseconds, passed as a Number), or a date string with an accompanying format pattern (i.e. when you know the format of the date input). For the latter, vue-moment allows you to pass your date and format pattern(s) as an array, like such:

<span>{{ [ someDate, "MM.DD.YY" ] | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>
<!-- or when you want to parse against more than one pattern -->
<span>{{ [ someDate, ["MM.DD.YY", "MM-DD-YY", "MM-DD-YYYY"] ] | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY") }}</span>

As of 3.0.0, passing an empty or invalid input will no longer initiate moment with a new Date object fallback.

Filtering Methods

format (default)

This is the default filtering option. Formats the date against a string of tokens. See http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/ for a list of tokens and examples.

Default

<span>{{ someDate | moment("YYYY") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "2010" -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("ddd, hA") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "Sun, 3PM" -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("dddd, MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "Sunday, February 14th 2010, 3:25:50 pm" -->

For more information about moment#format, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/format/.

from

Display a Moment in relative time, either from now or from a specified date.

Default (calculates from current time)

<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "now") }}</span>
<!-- or shorthanded -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from") }}</span>

With a reference time given

<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "Jan. 11th, 1985") }}</span>

With suffix hidden (e.g. '4 days ago' -> '4 days')

<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "now", true) }}</span>
<!-- or -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", true) }}</span>
<!-- or with a reference time -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("from", "Jan. 11th, 2000", true) }}</span>

For more information about moment#fromNow and moment#from, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/fromnow/ and http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/from/.

calendar

Formats a date with different strings depending on how close to a certain date (today by default) the date is. You can also pass a reference date and options.

Default (calculates from current time)

<span>{{ someDate | moment("calendar") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "Last Monday 2:30 AM" -->

With a reference time given

<span>{{ someDate | moment("calendar", "July 10 2011") }}</span>
<!-- e.g. "7/10/2011" -->

With options

<span>{{ new Date() | moment('add', '6 days', 'calendar', null, { nextWeek: '[Happens in a week]' }) }}</span>
<!-- "Happens in a week" -->

For more information about moment#calendar, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/calendar-time/.

add

Mutates the original Moment by adding time.

<span>{{ someDate | moment("add", "7 days") }}</span>
<!-- or with multiple keys -->
<span>{{ someDate | moment("add", "1 year, 3 months, 30 weeks, 10 days") }}</span>

For more information about moment#add, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/manipulating/add/.

subtract

Works the same as add, but mutates the original moment by subtracting time.

<span>{{ someDate | moment("subtract", "3 hours") }}</span>

For more information about moment#subtract, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/manipulating/subtract/.

timezone

Convert the date to a certain timezone

<span>{{ date | moment('timezone', 'America/Los_Angeles', 'LLLL ss')}}</span>

To use this filter you will need to pass moment-timezone through to the plugin

// main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMoment from 'vue-moment'
import moment from 'moment-timezone'

Vue.use(VueMoment, {
    moment,
})

For more information about moment#timezone, check out https://momentjs.com/timezone/docs/#/using-timezones/converting-to-zone/.

Chaining

There's some built-in (and not thoroughly tested) support for chaining, like so:

<span>{{ someDate | moment("add", "2 years, 8 days", "subtract", "3 hours", "ddd, hA") }}</span>

This would add 2 years and 8 months to the date, then subtract 3 hours, then format the resulting date.

Durations

vue-moment also provides a duration filter that leverages Moment's ability to parse, manipulate and display durations of time. Durations should be passed as either: a String of a valid ISO 8601 formatted duration, a Number of milliseconds, an Array containing a number and unit of measurement (for passing a number other than milliseconds), or an Object of values (for when multiple different units of measurement are needed).

<span>{{ 3600000 | duration('humanize') }}</span>
<!-- "an hour" -->
<span>{{ 'PT1800S' | duration('humanize') }}</span>
<!-- "30 minutes" -->
<span>{{ [35, 'days'] | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "in a month" -->

This filter is purely a pass-through proxy to moment.duration methods, so pretty much all the functions outlined in their docs are callable.

<span>{{ [-1, 'minutes'] | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "a minute ago" -->
<span>{{ { days: 10, months: 1 } | duration('asDays') }}</span>
<!-- "40" -->
<span>{{ 'P3D' | duration('as', 'hours') }}</span>
<!-- "72" -->

For manipulating a duration by either subtraction or addition, first use the relevant filter option, then chain your duration display filter.

<span>{{ [1, 'minutes'] | duration('subtract', 120000) | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "a minute ago" -->
<span>{{ [-10, 'minutes'] | duration('add', 'PT11M') | duration('humanize', true) }}</span>
<!-- "in a minute" -->
<span>{{ [2, 'years'] | duration('add', 1, 'year') | duration('humanize') }}</span>
<!-- "3 years" -->

duration is for contextless lengths of time; for comparing 2 dates, use the diff method rather than hacking around with Moment durations. For more information about moment#duration, check out https://momentjs.com/docs/#/durations/.

Configuration

vue-moment should respect any global Moment customizations, including i18n locales. For more info, check out http://momentjs.com/docs/#/customization/.

You can also pass a custom Moment object through with the plugin options. This technique is especially useful for overcoming the browserify locale bug demonstrated in the docs http://momentjs.com/docs/#/use-it/browserify/

const moment = require('moment')
require('moment/locale/es')

Vue.use(require('vue-moment'), {
    moment
})

console.log(Vue.moment().locale()) //es

this.$moment

vue-moment attaches the momentjs instance to your Vue app as this.$moment.

This allows you to call the static methods momentjs provides.

If you're using i18n, it allows you to change the locale globally by calling this.$moment.locale(myNewLocale)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Meshach JacksonLos Angeles, CA3 Ratings0 Reviews
Architect, Developer, Entrepreneur, Musician, Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist, Dog Trainer
October 27, 2020
zhishaofei北京4 Ratings0 Reviews
October 30, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial