All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file.
vue modal component for vuejs and i hope it be useful for everyone ...
you can see example usages here
npm install vue-modaltor --save
yarn add vue-modaltor
then you can import modaltor in
import Vue from "vue";
import VueModalTor from "vue-modaltor/dist/vue-modaltor.common";
import "vue-modaltor/dist/vue-modaltor.css";
Vue.use(VueModalTor, {
bgPanel: "#7957d5" // add custome options
});
in file
/plugins/modal.js
import Vue from "vue"
import VueModalTor from "vue-modaltor/dist/vue-modaltor.common.js"
import "vue-modaltor/dist/vue-modaltor.css"
Vue.use(VueModalTor)
then add plugins part in
nuxt.config.js
plugins: [
"~/plugins/modal.js"
]
And check it this issues
<template>
<div>
<vue-modaltor :visible="open" @hide="open=false">
<template #header>
<!-- add your custom header -->
<div>
<i class="close-icon">x</i>
<p>add modal title or not</p>
</div>
</template>
<template #body>
<p>
“Never forget what you are,
for surely the world will not.
Make it your strength. Then it can never be your weakness.
Armour yourself in it, and it will never be used to hurt you.
” ― George R.R. Martin, A Game of Thrones.
</p>
</template>
</vue-modaltor>
<button @click="open=true">modal-basic</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: "YourComponentName",
data() {
return {
open: false
}
}
}
</script>
<script>
export default {
props: {
// this is for toggle show modal
// :visible:false
visible: {
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: false
},
// this is for responsive modal and
// :resize-width='{1200:"50%",992:"70%",768:"90%"}'
resizeWidth:{
type:Object,
},
// this is for animating modal
// :animation-panel='slide-right'
// :animation-panel='slide-left'
// :animation-panel='slide-top'
// :animation-panel='slide-bottom'
animationPanel:{
type: String,
required: false,
default: 'modal-fade'
},
// this is for animating animationParent modal
// :animation-parent='scale'
animationParent:{
type: String,
required: false,
default: 'modal-fade'
},
// this is for color overlay
bgOverlay:{
type: String,
required: false,
default: '#fff'
},
// this is for color panel
bgPanel:{
type: String,
required: false,
default: '#fff'
},
//set default width modal
// :default-width="'50%'"
// :default-width="'495px'"
// :default-width="'40em'"
defaultWidth:{
type: String,
required: false,
default: '50%'
},
// this is option for close scroll body when show modal
// :close-scroll="false" // if true close scroll body
closeScroll:{
type: Boolean,
required: false,
default: true
},
// this. for padding right scroll body
// when modal is open and has scroll when closeScroll is true
spaceScroll:{
type: String,
required: false,
default: "15px"
}
}
}
</script>
#header
- create your own header
#body
- create your own body