openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vmd

vue-modal-dialogs

by Jingkun Hua
3.0.0 (see all)

Promisify dialogs in Vue!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

826

GitHub Stars

279

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Guide & Demo | 2.x docs | 1.x docs

Introduction

Promisify dialogs!

A typical and essential type of user interaction is dialogs. Dialogs are somehow similar to Promise. A dialog will eventually close. A Promise will eventually resolve. A dialog returns some data when it closes. So does Promise. It is time to put them together.

vue-modal-dialogs has the magic to turn dialogs into Promises. Developers can build and control dialogs a lot easier in Vue.js applications. Especially in some complicated situations like controlling multiple dialogs, nested dialogs, etc.

Feel free to open an issue or PR if you have any questions, problems, or new ideas.

Installation

Install via npm or yarn

# Use npm
npm install vue-modal-dialogs --save

# Use yarn
yarn add vue-modal-dialogs

Then import and install vue-modal-dialogs as a Vue plugin:

import * as ModalDialogs from 'vue-modal-dialogs'
Vue.use(ModalDialogs)               // No options

Guide & Demo

Guide & demo is here!

API

ModalDialogs.create

ModalDialogs.create creates a dialog function. A dialog function is nothing but a function that returns a dialog promise. The dialog function's arguments depends on the options you passed in the ModalDialogs.create function.

Declaration

function create (component: VueComponent, ...props: string[]): DialogFunction
function create (options: DialogOptions): DialogFunction

Options

component: VueConstructor | Promise<VueConstructor>

The component option is the Vue component constructor for the dialog component. It can be a Promise resolves with a Vue component constructor for supporting async component.

props: string[]

The props option maps the arguments of the dialog function to the properties of the dialog component. For example, if you call the dialog function like this:

// The props option is ['title', 'content']
const dialogFunction = create(SomeComponent, 'title', 'content')
dialogFunction('This is title', 'This is content', 'Extra argument')

The dialog component will receive these properties:

{
  title: 'This is title',       // 1st argument
  content: 'This is content',   // 2nd argument

  // Stores all arguments
  arguments: ['This is title', 'This is content', 'Extra argument']
}

If you just leave the props option empty, the dialog function's first argument will become a 'data object' stores all the properties to pass into the dialog component.

// The props option is [] (an empty array)
const dialogFunction = create(SomeComponent)
dialogFunction({
  title: 'This is title',
  content: 'This is content'
}, 'Extra argument')

The dialog component will receive these properties:

{
  title: 'This is title',       // Data from the first argument
  content: 'This is content',

  // Stores all arguments
  arguments: [{ title: 'This is title', content: 'This is content'}, 'Extra argument']
}

This is useful when you have lots of properties. It is better to use an object instead of a long list of arguments. Remember to define all the properties in the dialog component! Otherwise no property will be received.

wrapper: string

The wrapper option specifies which dialogs wrapper to render the dialog component. The default value is 'default'. In most cases you do not need to set this option.

The dialog promise will reject when the specified wrapper is not found.

<dialogs-wrapper> component

A dialogs wrapper is nothing but a slightly modified <transition-group> component.

<dialogs-wrapper> component should be placed into the root component of your project (typically App.vue), in order to make sure the component will never be destroied.

It have two main properties:

  1. name: The name of the wrapper. It MUST be unique throughout the project. The default value is default.

  2. transition-name: Alias to the name property of the <transition-group> component.

Everything other than these two properties, including event listeners, will be directly passed into the underlying <transition-group> component. You are free to use full-featured <transition-group> component.

You can create multiply wrappers at the same time. Dialogs will go into the wrapper you specifies when calling create function (see the following section). Usually one wrapper with a default name is enough for most cases.

Dialog component

Dialog components will be rendered into the dialogs wrapper when you call the dialog function.

Optional property definitions

Property definitions are optional since you have defined them in ModalDialogs.create, unless you want to validate these properties. Just define them inside the dialog component like other components.

However, if you would like to use data objects to pass properties, you must manually define all props in the dialog component.

Injections

There are some additional properties and methods available in the dialog component:

  1. $close(): A 'callback'. Call this method when it is time to close the dialog, with the data you want to send back. It will resolve the dialog promise.
  2. $error(): It is the same to $close but it rejects the Promise.
  3. arguments: An array contains everything you passed in the dialog function.

Dialog promise

A dialog promise is a promise with some additional methods for controlling the dialog outside.

  1. close(), error(): The same to the $close() and $error() in the dialog component.
  2. transition(): Returns a promise that resolves after the dialog's transition with the same value as the dialog promise.
  3. getInstance(): Returns a promise that resolves with the dialog component instance.

Integrate with TypeScript

vue-modal-dialogs have partial support for TypeScript. Vue.js 2.5 or above is required if you are using TypeScript.

ModalDialogs.create

Specify argument types and the return type through generic:

import SomeComponent from './comp.vue'

interface ConfirmData {
  title: string,
  content: string
}

// (prop1: string, prop2: string) => Promise<any>
create<string, string>(SomeComponent, 'title', 'content')

// (prop1: string, prop2: string) => Promise<boolean>
create<string, string, boolean>(SomeComponent, 'title', 'content')

// (data: ConfirmData) => Promise<any>
create<ConfirmData>(SomeComponent)

// (data: ConfirmData) => Promise<boolean>
create<ConfirmData, boolean>(SomeComponent)

Dialog component

Dialog components can be defined by extending the base class DialogComponent<ReturnType> with the help of vue-property-decorator.

The ReturnType generic argument indicates the type that the promise resolves. TypeScript can infer this generic argument in ModalDialogs.create.

import { Prop, Component } from 'vue-property-decorator'
import { create, DialogComponent } from 'vue-modal-dialogs'

@Component
export default class SomeComponent extends DialogComponent<boolean> {
  @Prop() title: string
  @Prop() content: string

  ok () {
    this.$close(true)
  }

  render (h) {
    // ...
  }
}

// (data: ConfirmData) => Promise<boolean>
create<ConfirmData>(SomeComponent)

Migration

from 2.x

  1. Instead of using the default export (import ModalDialogs from "vue-modal-dialogs";) with Vue.use use the import all syntax (import * as ModalDialogs from "vue-modal-dialogs";)
  2. makeDialog is renamed to create.
  3. The dialogId property is removed and kept internally. You might need to find another way to implement your requirement without dialogId.

from 1.x

Here are two major breaking changes:

  1. An HTML element is inserted into the DOM automatically in 1.x. Then I create a new root Vue instance on it. This causes critical problem when using vue-modal-dialogs with vuex, vue-i18n, etc.

    Remove all options in Vue.use(ModalDialogs, ...) and add a <dialogs-wrapper> component into the root component, typically App.vue, of your project.

  2. CSS z-index control are completely removed. If you need to control it, do it yourself. The dialogId prop can be used as an auto-increment z-index value. Bind it to your dialog component.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vue-final-modal🍕Vue Final Modal is a tiny, renderless, mobile-friendly, feature-rich modal component for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vjm
vue-js-modalEasy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue
vuetensils🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
939
gvd
gitart-vue-dialogDialog/Modal Vue 3 Package. Very customizable! Take a look at the demo
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
285
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popupsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
vm
@vuesimple/vs-modal🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
97
See 62 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial