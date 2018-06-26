Guide & Demo | 2.x docs | 1.x docs

Introduction

Promisify dialogs!

A typical and essential type of user interaction is dialogs. Dialogs are somehow similar to Promise. A dialog will eventually close. A Promise will eventually resolve. A dialog returns some data when it closes. So does Promise. It is time to put them together.

vue-modal-dialogs has the magic to turn dialogs into Promises. Developers can build and control dialogs a lot easier in Vue.js applications. Especially in some complicated situations like controlling multiple dialogs, nested dialogs, etc.

Feel free to open an issue or PR if you have any questions, problems, or new ideas.

Installation

Install via npm or yarn

npm install vue-modal-dialogs --save yarn add vue-modal-dialogs

Then import and install vue-modal-dialogs as a Vue plugin:

import * as ModalDialogs from 'vue-modal-dialogs' Vue.use(ModalDialogs)

API

ModalDialogs.create creates a dialog function. A dialog function is nothing but a function that returns a dialog promise. The dialog function's arguments depends on the options you passed in the ModalDialogs.create function.

Declaration

function create ( component: VueComponent, ...props: string [] ): DialogFunction function create ( options: DialogOptions ): DialogFunction

Options

component: VueConstructor | Promise<VueConstructor>

The component option is the Vue component constructor for the dialog component. It can be a Promise resolves with a Vue component constructor for supporting async component.

The props option maps the arguments of the dialog function to the properties of the dialog component. For example, if you call the dialog function like this:

const dialogFunction = create(SomeComponent, 'title' , 'content' ) dialogFunction( 'This is title' , 'This is content' , 'Extra argument' )

The dialog component will receive these properties:

{ title : 'This is title' , content : 'This is content' , arguments : [ 'This is title' , 'This is content' , 'Extra argument' ] }

If you just leave the props option empty, the dialog function's first argument will become a 'data object' stores all the properties to pass into the dialog component.

const dialogFunction = create(SomeComponent) dialogFunction({ title : 'This is title' , content : 'This is content' }, 'Extra argument' )

The dialog component will receive these properties:

{ title : 'This is title' , content : 'This is content' , arguments : [{ title : 'This is title' , content : 'This is content' }, 'Extra argument' ] }

This is useful when you have lots of properties. It is better to use an object instead of a long list of arguments. Remember to define all the properties in the dialog component! Otherwise no property will be received.

wrapper: string

The wrapper option specifies which dialogs wrapper to render the dialog component. The default value is 'default' . In most cases you do not need to set this option.

The dialog promise will reject when the specified wrapper is not found.

<dialogs-wrapper> component

A dialogs wrapper is nothing but a slightly modified <transition-group> component.

<dialogs-wrapper> component should be placed into the root component of your project (typically App.vue ), in order to make sure the component will never be destroied.

It have two main properties:

name : The name of the wrapper. It MUST be unique throughout the project. The default value is default . transition-name : Alias to the name property of the <transition-group> component.

Everything other than these two properties, including event listeners, will be directly passed into the underlying <transition-group> component. You are free to use full-featured <transition-group> component.

You can create multiply wrappers at the same time. Dialogs will go into the wrapper you specifies when calling create function (see the following section). Usually one wrapper with a default name is enough for most cases.

Dialog component

Dialog components will be rendered into the dialogs wrapper when you call the dialog function.

Optional property definitions

Property definitions are optional since you have defined them in ModalDialogs.create , unless you want to validate these properties. Just define them inside the dialog component like other components.

However, if you would like to use data objects to pass properties, you must manually define all props in the dialog component.

Injections

There are some additional properties and methods available in the dialog component:

$close() : A 'callback'. Call this method when it is time to close the dialog, with the data you want to send back. It will resolve the dialog promise. $error() : It is the same to $close but it rejects the Promise. arguments : An array contains everything you passed in the dialog function.

Dialog promise

A dialog promise is a promise with some additional methods for controlling the dialog outside.

close() , error() : The same to the $close() and $error() in the dialog component. transition() : Returns a promise that resolves after the dialog's transition with the same value as the dialog promise. getInstance() : Returns a promise that resolves with the dialog component instance.

Integrate with TypeScript

vue-modal-dialogs have partial support for TypeScript. Vue.js 2.5 or above is required if you are using TypeScript.

Specify argument types and the return type through generic:

import SomeComponent from './comp.vue' interface ConfirmData { title: string , content: string } create< string , string >(SomeComponent, 'title' , 'content' ) create< string , string , boolean >(SomeComponent, 'title' , 'content' ) create<ConfirmData>(SomeComponent) create<ConfirmData, boolean >(SomeComponent)

Dialog component

Dialog components can be defined by extending the base class DialogComponent<ReturnType> with the help of vue-property-decorator.

The ReturnType generic argument indicates the type that the promise resolves. TypeScript can infer this generic argument in ModalDialogs.create .

import { Prop, Component } from 'vue-property-decorator' import { create, DialogComponent } from 'vue-modal-dialogs' @Component export default class SomeComponent extends DialogComponent<boolean> { @Prop() title: string @Prop() content: string ok () { this.$close(true) } render (h) { // ... } } // (data: ConfirmData) => Promise<boolean> create<ConfirmData>(SomeComponent)

Migration

from 2.x

Instead of using the default export ( import ModalDialogs from "vue-modal-dialogs"; ) with Vue.use use the import all syntax ( import * as ModalDialogs from "vue-modal-dialogs"; ) makeDialog is renamed to create . The dialogId property is removed and kept internally. You might need to find another way to implement your requirement without dialogId .

from 1.x

Here are two major breaking changes: