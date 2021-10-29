Version 2 of this plugin only works with Vue 3. If you need Vue 2 compatibility install version 1.0.0
Vue.js global function
this.$isMobile() that returns a Boolean value depending on whether or not the user is browsing with a mobile
https://ajerez.github.io/vue-mobile-detection/
npm i vue-mobile-detection
yarn add vue-mobile-detection
import VueMobileDetection from "vue-mobile-detection";
import App from "./App.vue";
const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueMobileDetection);
/* After the install you can use this.$isMobile() in all your vue components */
<template>
<div id="app">
<!-- Use in template -->
<div v-if="$isMobile()">MOBILE</div>
<div v-else>DESKTOP OR TABLET</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
created() {
// Use in js
console.log(this.$isMobile());
}
};
</script>
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license