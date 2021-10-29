openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vmd

vue-mobile-detection

by Alberto Jerez
2.0.1 (see all)

Vue.js prototype function `this.$isMobile()` that returns a Boolean value depending on whether or not the user is browsing with a mobile

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

Size (min+gzip)

2.5KB

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IMPORTANT

Version 2 of this plugin only works with Vue 3. If you need Vue 2 compatibility install version 1.0.0

vue-mobile-detection

Vue.js global function this.$isMobile() that returns a Boolean value depending on whether or not the user is browsing with a mobile

NPM Version Twitter

Demo

https://ajerez.github.io/vue-mobile-detection/

Installation

npm i vue-mobile-detection

yarn

yarn add vue-mobile-detection

Usage

Plugin installation


import VueMobileDetection from "vue-mobile-detection";
import App from "./App.vue";

const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueMobileDetection);

/* After the install you can use this.$isMobile() in all your vue components */

Using the plugin


<template>
  <div id="app">
    <!-- Use in template -->
    <div v-if="$isMobile()">MOBILE</div>
    <div v-else>DESKTOP OR TABLET</div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  created() {
    // Use in js
    console.log(this.$isMobile());
  }
};
</script>

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial