IMPORTANT

Version 2 of this plugin only works with Vue 3. If you need Vue 2 compatibility install version 1.0.0

Vue.js global function this.$isMobile() that returns a Boolean value depending on whether or not the user is browsing with a mobile

Demo

https://ajerez.github.io/vue-mobile-detection/

Installation

With npm (Recommended)

npm i vue-mobile-detection

yarn

yarn add vue-mobile-detection

Usage

Plugin installation

import VueMobileDetection from "vue-mobile-detection"; import App from "./App.vue"; const app = createApp(App); app.use(VueMobileDetection); /* After the install you can use this.$isMobile() in all your vue components */

Using the plugin

<template> <div id="app"> <!-- Use in template --> <div v-if="$isMobile()">MOBILE</div> <div v-else>DESKTOP OR TABLET</div> </div> </template> <script> export default { created() { // Use in js console.log(this.$isMobile()); } }; </script>

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license