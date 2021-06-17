openbase logo
vm

vue-mixpanel

by Laurent Schaffner
2.0.0 (see all)

A simple Vue.js plugin for Mixpanel

Readme

If you like this plugin do not hesitate to star it or follow me on Github. I've noticed hundreds of people use this one weekly in particular without problem, it'll motivate me to develop more open source stuff, thanks 🙂

vue-mixpanel

A simple Vue.js plugin for Mixpanel

Prerequisite ⚠️

If the browser where events are dispatched has Do Not Track enabled, it won't work. This is due to Mixpanel limitations and is out of control of this plugin.

For testing purpose, don't forget to turn it off yourself.

Installation

Browser

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-mixpanel@2.0.0/index.js"></script>

Package Managers

npm install vue-mixpanel --save
yarn add vue-mixpanel --save

How does it work?

  • Initialize it by using the token given by your Mixpanel account in the app.use() inside you main.js
  • Start using their public API with inject through this.mixpanel in your components.

Example Usage

If you're using Vue 2 or below, please check the version 1.1.0

Initialize with configuration

import App from './App.vue'
import VueMixpanel from 'vue-mixpanel'

const app = createApp(App)
app.use(VueMixpanel, {
  token: YOUR_TOKEN,
  config: {
    debug: true
  }
})
app.mount('#app')

Then, you can use it in your components like so

<script>
export default {
  inject: ['mixpanel'],
  name: 'App',

  created () {
    this.mixpanel.track('test')
  }
}
</script>

Track an event

this.mixpanel.track('event name', {
    distinct_id: 'unique client id',
    property_1: 'value 1',
    property_2: 'value 2',
    property_3: 'value 3'
});

Create an alias

this.mixpanel.alias('distinct_id', 'your_alias');

Increment a numeric property

this.mixpanel.people.increment('13793', 'games_played');

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2019-present, cmp-cc

