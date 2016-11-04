A collection of mixins in vue. Heavily used in vue-comps.
all sorts of mixins can be submitted. There will be no removes because of deprecation. If the API of a mixin changes the name has to change, for example
onResize ->
onResize2
npm install --save-dev vue-mixins
or include
bundle.js
## whithin your module
components:
mixins:[
require("vue-mixins/onClick")
]
# if you have used the bundle.js
components:
mixins:[
window.vueMixins.onClick
]
|Name
|src
|description
|getViewportSize
|src
|adds a method
getViewportSize which returns an object containing the
width and
height of the viewport
|getDocumentHeight
|src
|adds a method
getDocumentHeight which returns the
height of the document
|onceDocument
|src
|adds a eventListener to the document which removes itself after first successful call
|onClick
|src
|adds a method
click which will call the function
onClick if set
|onClickStack
|src
|adds two methods:
click and
addToClickStack
|onClickStore
|src
|adds two methods:
click and
onClick (see below)
|onDocument
|src
|like
onceDocument but doesn't removes itself
|onResize
|src
|deprecated
|onWindowResize
|src
|fires on resize of window (throttled and bundled)
|onElementResize
|src
|fires on resize of window or element, but only if the dimensions of the element changed
|onWindowScroll
|src
|fires on scroll on window (throttled and bundled)
|setCss
|src
|set Css of another element
|dynamicCss
|src
|dynamically manipulate css stylesheet
|getVue
|src
|deprecated, use
vue instead
|vue
|src
|adds a computed property
Vue with the current instance of
Vue
|isOpened
|src
|adds everything for opened state management (two-way)
|isOpened2
|src
|same as isOpened but for vue 2.0 (one-way)
|parentListener
|src
|hooks a function upon parent click
|parentListener2
|src
|same as parentListener but for vue 2.0
|fragToString
|src
|converts a
documentFragment to
String
|class
|src
|used to create a properly merged vue class object/array from a given prop and another vue class object/array
|style
|src
|used to create a properly merged vue style object/array from a given prop and another vue style object/array
|transition
|src
|used to manage user provided transition in a reusable component
|transition2
|src
|same as transition but for vue 2.0
|onMouseMove
|src
|fires on move of the mouse (throttled and bundled)
// adds a method:
// getViewportSize()
//
// usage:
vs = this.getViewportSize()
vs.width
vs.height
// adds a method:
// getDocumentHeight()
//
// usage:
height = this.getDocumentHeight()
// adds a method:
// onceDocument(event, cb, useCapture)
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onceDocument('click',function(e){
doSomething()
// return true will remove the listener
// return false will not remove the listener
},false)
dispose() // will remove the listener
// adds a method:
// click(event) which will call this.onClick(e) if available
//
// usage:
this.onClick = function(e) {doSomething()}
<!-- in template -->
<div @click="click"></div>
// adds two methods:
// - click(event) will call the last function in this.onClickStack if available
// - addToClickStack(fn) will add a function to this.onClickStack and return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
var dispose = null
var cb = function(e) {
doSomething()
dispose() // to remove from stack
}
dispose = this.addToClickStack(cb)
<!-- in template -->
<div @click="click"></div>
// adds two methods:
// - click(event) will call all functions in this.onClickStore
// - onClick(fn) will add a function to this.onClickStore and return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
var dispose = null
var cb = function(e) {
doSomething()
dispose() // to remove from store
}
dispose = this.onClickStore(cb)
<!-- in template -->
<div @click="click"></div>
like
onceDocument, but doesn't remove itself on first successful invokation.
// adds a method: onWindowResize(cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onWindowResize(function(){/*doSomethingOnWindowResize*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`
// adds a method: onElementResize(el, cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onElementResize(el, function(){/*doSomethingOnElementResize*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`
// adds a method: onWindowScroll(cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onWindowScroll(function(){/*doSomethingOnWindowScroll*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`
// adds a method:
// setCss(element,cssProperty, cssValue)
//
// usage:
this.setCss(document.body,"overflow","hidden")
// remove overflow from style attribute
this.setCss(document.body,"overflow")
// or
this.setCss(document.body,"overflow", "")
// used to create a stylesheet and set rules in it.
// adds a method:
// setCssRules(newRules)
//
// usage:
this.setCssRules({body: {overflow: "hidden"}})
// to remove a rule:
this.setCssRules({body: {overflow: null}})
// nesting:
this.setCssRules({body: {"& div": {width: "10px"},overflow:"hidden"}})
// is short for: (& will be replaced by the parent selector)
// deeper nesting is allowed
this.setCssRules({body: {overflow:"hidden"},"body div": {width: "10px"}})
// adds a computed property:
// Vue
//
// usage:
Vue = this.Vue
// adds a boolean prop "isOpened" which will call "this.toggle()" on change
// the state is saved on "opened"
//
// adds two methods:
// setOpened(), setClosed() which will set "this.isOpened" without triggering
// the toggle
// and emit a event "toggled(opened)"
//
// usage:
methods:
toggle: function(){
if (this.opened) {
this.close()
} else {
this.open()
}
}
open: function() {
this.setOpened()
}
close: function() {
this.setClosed()
}
// adds two props: "ignoreParent" and "parent", which
// defaults to "this.$el.parentElement"
//
// usage:
methods:
onParentClick: function() {
// will be called when "ignoreParent" is false on click on parent
}
// adds a method: "fragToString"
// usage:
str = this.fragToString(someFrag)
// str contains outerHTML of someFrag
// adds a computed property: "computedClass"
// which merges a "mergeClass" data object/array and a "class" prop.
// usage:
template: "<div :class=computedClass></div>",
props: {
class: {
default: function() {
return ["someClass"]
}
}
},
data: function() {
return {
mergeClass: ["anotherClass"]
}
}
// computedClass will be ["anotherClass","someClass"] when no prop is given
// if the component is used like this <comp :class="['yetAnotherClass']"></comp>
// computedClass will be ["anotherClass","yetAnotherClass"]
// works also with object notation and a mixture of both
// adds a computed property: "computedStyle"
// which merges a "mergeStyle" data object and a "style" prop.
// usage:
template: "<div :style=computedStyle></div>",
props: {
style: {
default: function() {
return {color:"red"}
}
}
},
data: function() {
return {
mergeStyle: {color:"blue"}
}
}
// computedStyle will be [{color:"blue"},{color:"red"}] when no prop is given
// if the component is used like this <comp :style="{color:white}"></comp>
// computedStyle will be [{color:"blue"},{color:"white"}]
// works also with array notation and a mixture of both
used to manage user provided transition in a reusable component
// adds a method: "processTransition" and a computed value "cTransition"
// usage:
template: "<div :transition=cTransition></div>",
props: {
transition: {
type: String,
default: "someDefaultTransition"
}
},
ready: function() {
this.$on("before-enter",function(){
// will be called after element is inserted in dom but before transition starts
// regardless of a optional provided transition
})
}
processTransition(name,parent = this.$parent) resolves
name to the actual transition on
parent vm or global Vue. Adds
before-enter,
after-enter,
before-leave,
after-leave,
enterCancelled and
leaveCancelled emit hooks on the instance and inserts the modified transition into
this.$options.transitions[name]
cTransition lazily calls
processTransition on the first transition and every time
transition changes.
You can disable transition by setting
this.disableTransition = true.
// adds a method: onMouseMove(cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onMouseMove(function(){/*doSomethingOnMouseMove*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`
Clone rep
npm install
Available scripts:
npm run build # compiles coffee-script in src/
npm run test # runs a single-run karma in chrome and firefox
npm run watch # runs karma in chrome (uses src/*.coffee files direclty, no need for build)
# to run only single tests:
karma start --browsers Chrome --auto-watch --reporters spec --files ['test/onClick.coffee']
Copyright (c) 2015 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.