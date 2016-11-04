A collection of mixins in vue. Heavily used in vue-comps.

Policy

all sorts of mixins can be submitted. There will be no removes because of deprecation. If the API of a mixin changes the name has to change, for example onResize -> onResize2

Install

npm install --save-dev vue-mixins

or include bundle.js

Usage

components: mixins:[ require ( "vue-mixins/onClick" ) ] components: mixins:[ window .vueMixins.onClick ]

List of mixins

Name src description getViewportSize src adds a method getViewportSize which returns an object containing the width and height of the viewport getDocumentHeight src adds a method getDocumentHeight which returns the height of the document onceDocument src adds a eventListener to the document which removes itself after first successful call onClick src adds a method click which will call the function onClick if set onClickStack src adds two methods: click and addToClickStack onClickStore src adds two methods: click and onClick (see below) onDocument src like onceDocument but doesn't removes itself onResize src deprecated onWindowResize src fires on resize of window (throttled and bundled) onElementResize src fires on resize of window or element, but only if the dimensions of the element changed onWindowScroll src fires on scroll on window (throttled and bundled) setCss src set Css of another element dynamicCss src dynamically manipulate css stylesheet getVue src deprecated, use vue instead vue src adds a computed property Vue with the current instance of Vue isOpened src adds everything for opened state management (two-way) isOpened2 src same as isOpened but for vue 2.0 (one-way) parentListener src hooks a function upon parent click parentListener2 src same as parentListener but for vue 2.0 fragToString src converts a documentFragment to String class src used to create a properly merged vue class object/array from a given prop and another vue class object/array style src used to create a properly merged vue style object/array from a given prop and another vue style object/array transition src used to manage user provided transition in a reusable component transition2 src same as transition but for vue 2.0 onMouseMove src fires on move of the mouse (throttled and bundled)

Detailed usage

getViewportSize

vs = this .getViewportSize() vs.width vs.height

getDocumentHeight

height = this .getDocumentHeight()

onceDocument

dispose = this .onceDocument( 'click' , function ( e ) { doSomething() }, false ) dispose()

onClick

this .onClick = function ( e ) {doSomething()}

< div @ click = "click" > </ div >

onClickStack

var dispose = null var cb = function ( e ) { doSomething() dispose() } dispose = this .addToClickStack(cb)

< div @ click = "click" > </ div >

onClickStore

var dispose = null var cb = function ( e ) { doSomething() dispose() } dispose = this .onClickStore(cb)

< div @ click = "click" > </ div >

onDocument

like onceDocument , but doesn't remove itself on first successful invokation.

onWindowResize

dispose = this .onWindowResize( function ( ) { }) dispose()

onElementResize

dispose = this .onElementResize(el, function ( ) { }) dispose()

onWindowScroll

dispose = this .onWindowScroll( function ( ) { }) dispose()

setCss

this .setCss( document .body, "overflow" , "hidden" ) this .setCss( document .body, "overflow" ) this .setCss( document .body, "overflow" , "" )

dynamicCss

this .setCssRules({ body : { overflow : "hidden" }}) this .setCssRules({ body : { overflow : null }}) this .setCssRules({ body : { "& div" : { width : "10px" }, overflow : "hidden" }}) this .setCssRules({ body : { overflow : "hidden" }, "body div" : { width : "10px" }})

vue

Vue = this .Vue

isOpened

methods : toggle: function ( ) { if ( this .opened) { this .close() } else { this .open() } } open : function ( ) { this .setOpened() } close : function ( ) { this .setClosed() }

parentListener

methods : onParentClick: function ( ) { }

fragToString

str = this .fragToString(someFrag)

class

template : "<div :class=computedClass></div>" , props : { class : { default : function ( ) { return [ "someClass" ] } } }, data : function ( ) { return { mergeClass : [ "anotherClass" ] } }

style

template : "<div :style=computedStyle></div>" , props : { style : { default : function ( ) { return { color : "red" } } } }, data : function ( ) { return { mergeStyle : { color : "blue" } } }

transition

used to manage user provided transition in a reusable component

template : "<div :transition=cTransition></div>" , props : { transition : { type : String , default : "someDefaultTransition" } }, ready : function ( ) { this .$on( "before-enter" , function ( ) { }) }

processTransition(name,parent = this.$parent) resolves name to the actual transition on parent vm or global Vue. Adds before-enter , after-enter , before-leave , after-leave , enterCancelled and leaveCancelled emit hooks on the instance and inserts the modified transition into this.$options.transitions[name]

cTransition lazily calls processTransition on the first transition and every time transition changes.

You can disable transition by setting this.disableTransition = true .

onMouseMove

dispose = this .onMouseMove( function ( ) { }) dispose()

Develop

Clone rep

npm install

Available scripts:

npm run build npm run test npm run watch karma start --browsers Chrome --auto-watch --reporters spec --files [ 'test/onClick.coffee' ]

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.