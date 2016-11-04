openbase logo
Readme

vue-mixins

A collection of mixins in vue. Heavily used in vue-comps.

Policy

all sorts of mixins can be submitted. There will be no removes because of deprecation. If the API of a mixin changes the name has to change, for example onResize -> onResize2

Install

npm install --save-dev vue-mixins

or include bundle.js

Usage

## whithin your module
components:
  mixins:[
    require("vue-mixins/onClick")
  ]
# if you have used the bundle.js
components:
  mixins:[
    window.vueMixins.onClick
  ]

List of mixins

Namesrcdescription
getViewportSizesrcadds a method getViewportSize which returns an object containing the width and height of the viewport
getDocumentHeightsrcadds a method getDocumentHeight which returns the height of the document
onceDocumentsrcadds a eventListener to the document which removes itself after first successful call
onClicksrcadds a method click which will call the function onClick if set
onClickStacksrcadds two methods: click and addToClickStack
onClickStoresrcadds two methods: click and onClick (see below)
onDocumentsrclike onceDocument but doesn't removes itself
onResizesrcdeprecated
onWindowResizesrcfires on resize of window (throttled and bundled)
onElementResizesrcfires on resize of window or element, but only if the dimensions of the element changed
onWindowScrollsrcfires on scroll on window (throttled and bundled)
setCsssrcset Css of another element
dynamicCsssrcdynamically manipulate css stylesheet
getVuesrcdeprecated, use vue instead
vuesrcadds a computed property Vue with the current instance of Vue
isOpenedsrcadds everything for opened state management (two-way)
isOpened2srcsame as isOpened but for vue 2.0 (one-way)
parentListenersrchooks a function upon parent click
parentListener2srcsame as parentListener but for vue 2.0
fragToStringsrcconverts a documentFragment to String
classsrcused to create a properly merged vue class object/array from a given prop and another vue class object/array
stylesrcused to create a properly merged vue style object/array from a given prop and another vue style object/array
transitionsrcused to manage user provided transition in a reusable component
transition2srcsame as transition but for vue 2.0
onMouseMovesrcfires on move of the mouse (throttled and bundled)

Detailed usage

getViewportSize

// adds a method:
// getViewportSize()
//
// usage:
vs = this.getViewportSize()
vs.width
vs.height

getDocumentHeight

// adds a method:
// getDocumentHeight()
//
// usage:
height = this.getDocumentHeight()

onceDocument

// adds a method:
// onceDocument(event, cb, useCapture)
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onceDocument('click',function(e){
  doSomething()
  // return true will remove the listener
  // return false will not remove the listener
  },false)
dispose() // will remove the listener

onClick

// adds a method:
// click(event) which will call this.onClick(e) if available
//
// usage:
this.onClick = function(e) {doSomething()}

<!-- in template -->
<div @click="click"></div>

onClickStack

// adds two methods:
// - click(event) will call the last function in this.onClickStack if available
// - addToClickStack(fn) will add a function to this.onClickStack and return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
var dispose = null
var cb = function(e) {
  doSomething()
  dispose() // to remove from stack
}
dispose = this.addToClickStack(cb)

<!-- in template -->
<div @click="click"></div>

onClickStore

// adds two methods:
// - click(event) will call all functions in this.onClickStore
// - onClick(fn) will add a function to this.onClickStore and return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
var dispose = null
var cb = function(e) {
  doSomething()
  dispose() // to remove from store
}
dispose = this.onClickStore(cb)

<!-- in template -->
<div @click="click"></div>

onDocument

like onceDocument, but doesn't remove itself on first successful invokation.

onWindowResize

// adds a method: onWindowResize(cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onWindowResize(function(){/*doSomethingOnWindowResize*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`

onElementResize

// adds a method: onElementResize(el, cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onElementResize(el, function(){/*doSomethingOnElementResize*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`

onWindowScroll

// adds a method: onWindowScroll(cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onWindowScroll(function(){/*doSomethingOnWindowScroll*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`

setCss

// adds a method:
// setCss(element,cssProperty, cssValue)
//
// usage:
this.setCss(document.body,"overflow","hidden")

// remove overflow from style attribute
this.setCss(document.body,"overflow")
// or
this.setCss(document.body,"overflow", "")

dynamicCss

// used to create a stylesheet and set rules in it.
// adds a method:
// setCssRules(newRules)
//
// usage:
this.setCssRules({body: {overflow: "hidden"}})
// to remove a rule:
this.setCssRules({body: {overflow: null}})
// nesting:
this.setCssRules({body: {"& div": {width: "10px"},overflow:"hidden"}})
// is short for: (& will be replaced by the parent selector)
// deeper nesting is allowed
this.setCssRules({body: {overflow:"hidden"},"body div": {width: "10px"}})

vue

// adds a computed property:
// Vue
//
// usage:
Vue = this.Vue

isOpened

// adds a boolean prop "isOpened" which will call "this.toggle()" on change
// the state is saved on "opened"
//
// adds two methods:
// setOpened(), setClosed() which will set "this.isOpened" without triggering
// the toggle
//  and emit a event "toggled(opened)"
//
// usage:
methods:
  toggle: function(){
    if (this.opened) {
      this.close()
    } else {
      this.open()
    }
  }
  open: function() {
    this.setOpened()
  }
  close: function() {
    this.setClosed()
  }

parentListener

// adds two props: "ignoreParent" and "parent", which
// defaults to "this.$el.parentElement"
//
// usage:
methods:
  onParentClick: function() {
    // will be called when "ignoreParent" is false on click on parent
  }

fragToString

// adds a method: "fragToString"
// usage:
str = this.fragToString(someFrag)
// str contains outerHTML of someFrag

class

// adds a computed property: "computedClass"
// which merges a "mergeClass" data object/array and a "class" prop.
// usage:
template: "<div :class=computedClass></div>",
props: {
  class: {
    default: function() {
      return ["someClass"]
    }
  }
},
data: function() {
  return {
    mergeClass: ["anotherClass"]
  }
}
// computedClass will be ["anotherClass","someClass"] when no prop is given
// if the component is used like this <comp :class="['yetAnotherClass']"></comp>
// computedClass will be ["anotherClass","yetAnotherClass"]
// works also with object notation and a mixture of both

style

// adds a computed property: "computedStyle"
// which merges a "mergeStyle" data object and a "style" prop.
// usage:
template: "<div :style=computedStyle></div>",
props: {
  style: {
    default: function() {
      return {color:"red"}
    }
  }
},
data: function() {
  return {
    mergeStyle: {color:"blue"}
  }
}
// computedStyle will be [{color:"blue"},{color:"red"}] when no prop is given
// if the component is used like this <comp :style="{color:white}"></comp>
// computedStyle will be [{color:"blue"},{color:"white"}]
// works also with array notation and a mixture of both

transition

used to manage user provided transition in a reusable component

// adds a method: "processTransition" and a computed value "cTransition"
// usage:
template: "<div :transition=cTransition></div>",
props: {
  transition: {
    type: String,
    default: "someDefaultTransition"
 }
},
ready: function() {
  this.$on("before-enter",function(){
    // will be called after element is inserted in dom but before transition starts
    // regardless of a optional provided transition
  })
}

processTransition(name,parent = this.$parent) resolves name to the actual transition on parent vm or global Vue. Adds before-enter, after-enter, before-leave, after-leave, enterCancelled and leaveCancelled emit hooks on the instance and inserts the modified transition into this.$options.transitions[name]
cTransition lazily calls processTransition on the first transition and every time transition changes.

You can disable transition by setting this.disableTransition = true.

onMouseMove

// adds a method: onMouseMove(cb) which will return a function to dispose it
//
// usage:
dispose = this.onMouseMove(function(){/*doSomethingOnMouseMove*/})
// remove your cb
dispose()
// all events will be automatically disposed on `beforeDestroy`

Develop

Clone rep

npm install

Available scripts:

npm run build # compiles coffee-script in src/
npm run test # runs a single-run karma in chrome and firefox
npm run watch # runs karma in chrome (uses src/*.coffee files direclty, no need for build)

# to run only single tests:
karma start --browsers Chrome --auto-watch --reporters spec --files ['test/onClick.coffee']

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.

