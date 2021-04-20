Vue Mixin Decorator

This library fully depends on vue-class-component.

Most ideas and code are stolen borrowed from @HerringtonDarkholme and his av-ts project. Also from @JsonSong89's comment, who suggested that the idea should be extracted into a separate project which is why I've begrudgingly done so.

Project template shamelessly stolen from vue-property-decorator.

Best case scenario is this project/implementation/concept gets merged/provided into/by an officially supported project and this one can be deprecated.

License

MIT License

Install

npm install --save-dev vue-mixin-decorator

Usage

There are 2 decorators:

@Mixin

@Component

and an extension class:

Mixins

Note: @Mixin is @Component exported from vue-class-component .

Single Mixin

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { Component, Mixin, Mixins } from 'vue-mixin-decorator' ; class MyMixin extends Vue { created() { console .log( 'Mixin created()' ); } mixinMethod() { console .log( 'Mixin method called.' ); } } class MyComponent extends Mixins<MyMixin>(MyMixin) { created() { this .mixinMethod(); } }

Multiple Mixins

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { Component, Mixin, Mixins } from 'vue-mixin-decorator' ; class MyMixin extends Vue { created() { console .log( 'Mixin created()' ); } mixinMethod() { console .log( 'Mixin method called.' ); } } class MyOtherMixin extends Vue { created() { console .log( 'Other mixin created()' ); } otherMixinMethod() { console .log( 'Other mixin method called.' ); } } interface IMixinInterface extends MyMixin, MyOtherMixin {} class MyComponent extends Mixins<IMixinInterface>(MyMixin, MyOtherMixin) { created() { this .mixinMethod(); this .otherMixinMethod(); } }

See also