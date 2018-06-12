VueMindmap

VueMindmap is a vue component for mindnode maps inspired by react-mindmap.

Live demo built on top of the awesome codesandbox.

Installation

npm install --save vue-mindmap

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMindmap from 'vue-mindmap' import 'vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.css' Vue.use(VueMindmap)

< template > < mindmap :nodes = "nodes" :connections = "connections" :editable = "true" /> </ template > < script > export default { name : 'MyMindmap' , data() { return { nodes : [...], connections : [...] } } } </ script >

Browser

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.css" > </ link > < script src = "vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.css" > </ link > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-mindmap" > </ script >

Props

Prop Type Default Description nodes Array [ ] Array of objects used to render nodes. connections Array [ ] Array of objects used to render connections. subnodes Array [ ] Array of objects used to render subnodes. editable Boolean false Enable editor mode, which allows to move around nodes.

nodes

Array of objects used to render nodes. Below an example of the node structure.

{ "text" : "python" , "url" : "http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Python_(programming_language)" , "fx" : -13.916222252976013 , "fy" : -659.1641376795345 , "category" : "wiki" , "note" : "" }

The possible attributes are:

text : title of the node

: title of the node url : url contained in the node

: url contained in the node fx and fy : coordinates (if not present they'll be generated)

and : coordinates (if not present they'll be generated) category : category used to generate an emoji

: category used to generate an emoji note: note that will be visible on hover

connections

Array of objects used to render connections. Below an example of the connection structure.

{ "source" : "python" , "target" : "basics" , "curve" : { "x" : -43.5535 , "y" : 299.545 } }

The possible attributes are:

source : title of the node where the connection starts

: title of the node where the connection starts target : title of the node where the connection ends

: title of the node where the connection ends curve.x and curve.y: coordinates of the control point of a quadratic bezier curve (if not specified the connection will be straight)

subnodes

Array of objects used to render subnodes. The structure is the same as for nodes with two additional attributes:

parent : title of the parent node

: title of the parent node color: used for the margin color, needs to be a valid CSS color

Styling

Here's a list of all CSS classes for styling:

.mindmap-svg : main svg element containing the map;

: main element containing the map; .mindmap-node : foreignObject element representing a node;

: element representing a node; .mindmap-node--editable : foreignObject element representing a node in editor mode;

: element representing a node in editor mode; .mindmap-subnode-group-text : foreignObject element containing all subnodes of a given node;

: element containing all subnodes of a given node; .mindmap-subnode-text : div element containing a subnode;

: element containing a subnode; .mindmap-connection : path element for each connection;

: element for each connection; .mindmap-emoji: img tag for emoji

Development

Launch visual tests

npm run dev

Launch Karma with coverage

npm run dev:coverage

Build

Bundle the js and css of to the dist folder:

npm run build

License

MIT