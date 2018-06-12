VueMindmap is a vue component for mindnode maps inspired by react-mindmap.
Live demo built on top of the awesome codesandbox.
npm install --save vue-mindmap
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMindmap from 'vue-mindmap'
// You need a specific loader for CSS files like https://github.com/webpack/css-loader
import 'vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.css'
Vue.use(VueMindmap)
<template>
<mindmap
:nodes="nodes"
:connections="connections"
:editable="true"
/>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'MyMindmap',
data() {
return {
nodes: [...],
connections: [...]
}
}
}
</script>
<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.css"></link>
<script src="vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.js"></script>
<!-- From CDN -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-mindmap/dist/vue-mindmap.css"></link>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-mindmap"></script>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|nodes
|Array
|[ ]
|Array of objects used to render nodes.
|connections
|Array
|[ ]
|Array of objects used to render connections.
|subnodes
|Array
|[ ]
|Array of objects used to render subnodes.
|editable
|Boolean
|false
|Enable editor mode, which allows to move around nodes.
Array of objects used to render nodes. Below an example of the node structure.
{
"text": "python",
"url": "http://www.wikiwand.com/en/Python_(programming_language)",
"fx": -13.916222252976013,
"fy": -659.1641376795345,
"category": "wiki",
"note": ""
}
The possible attributes are:
Array of objects used to render connections. Below an example of the connection structure.
{
"source": "python",
"target": "basics",
"curve": {
"x": -43.5535,
"y": 299.545
}
}
The possible attributes are:
Array of objects used to render subnodes. The structure is the same as for nodes with two additional attributes:
Here's a list of all CSS classes for styling:
svg element containing the map;
foreignObject element representing a node;
foreignObject element representing a node in editor mode;
foreignObject element containing all subnodes of a given node;
div element containing a subnode;
path element for each connection;
img tag for emoji
npm run dev
npm run dev:coverage
Bundle the js and css of to the
dist folder:
npm run build