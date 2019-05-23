Vue integration for Meteor

Declarative subscriptions and meteor reactive data (subscriptions, collections, tracker...)

Example project

Installation

meteor npm install --save vue-meteor-tracker

Install the plugin into Vue:

import VueMeteorTracker from 'vue-meteor-tracker' Vue.use(VueMeteorTracker)

Note: if you are using the Meteor akryum:vue package, you don't need to install the plugin.

⚠️ You may need to polyfill Object.assign .

Usage

In your Vue component, add a meteor object :

export default { meteor : { } }

Subscriptions

Add an object for each subscription in a $subscribe object. The object key is the name of the publication and the value is either an array of parameters or a function returning an array of parameters. These subscription will be stopped when the component is destroyed.

export default { meteor : { $subscribe : { 'threads' : [], 'threads' : [ 'new' , 10 ], 'posts' : function ( ) { return [ this .selectedThreadId] } } } }

You can also use the $subscribe(name, params) method in you component code:

mounted () { this .$subscribe( 'thread' , [ 'new' , 10 ]) }

The $subReady object on your component contains the state of your subscriptions. For example, to know if the 'thread' subscription is ready, use this reactive expression:

console .log( this .$subReady.thread)

Or in your template:

< div v-if = "!$subReady.thread" > Loading... </ div >

You can also change the default subscription method by defining the Vue.config.meteor.subscribe function:

const subsCache = new SubsCache({ expireAfter : 15 , cacheLimit : -1 }) Vue.config.meteor.subscribe = function ( ...args ) { return subsCache.subscribe(...args) }

Reactive data

You can add reactive properties that update from any Meteor reactive sources (like collections or session) by putting an object for each property in the meteor object. The object key is the name of the property (it shouldn't start with $ ), and the value is a function that returns the result.

Here is an example:

export default { data() { return { selectedThreadId : null } }, meteor : { $subscribe : { 'threads' : [] }, threads () { return Threads.find({}, { sort : { date : -1 } }) }, selectedThread () { return Threads.findOne( this .selectedThreadId) } } })

Use the reactive data in the template:

< ThradItem v-for = "thread in threads" :data = "thread" :selected = "thread._id === selectedThreadId" @ select = "selectThread(thread._id)" /> < Thread v-if = "selectedThread" :id = "selectedThreadId" />

Or anywhere else in you Vue component:

computed: { count () { return this .threads.length } }

Activating and deactivating meteor data

You can deactivate and activate again the meteor data on the component with this.$startMeteor and this.$stopMeteor :

export default { meteor : { }, methods : { activate () { this .$startMeteor() }, deactivate () { this .$stopMeteor() } } }

You can also prevent meteor data from starting automatically with $lazy :

export default { meteor : { $lazy : true , } }

Freezing data

This option will apply Object.freeze on the Meteor data to prevent Vue from setting up reactivity on it. This can improve the performance of Vue when rendering large collection lists for example. By default, this option is turned off.

Vue.config.meteor.freeze = true

Without meteor option

Not currently SSR-friendly

With the special methods injected to the components, you can use reactive Meteor data without the meteor option:

export default { data () { return { limit : 5 , sort : true , } }, created () { this .$subscribe( 'notes' , () => [ this .limit]) }, computed : { notes () { return this .$autorun( () => Notes.find({}, { sort : { created : this .sort ? -1 : 1 }, })) }, firstNote () { return this .notes.length && this .notes[ 0 ] }, }, }

Components

Vue 2+ only

You can use Meteor directly in the template using the Meteor components and scoped slots:

< MeteorSub name = "notes" :parameters = "[limit]" > < template slot-scope = "{ loading }" > < button @ click = "sort = !sort" > Toggle sort </ button > < MeteorData :query = "findNotes" class = "notes" > < template slot-scope = "{ data: notes }" > < div v-for = "note in notes" class = "note" > < div class = "text" > {{ note.text }} </ div > </ div > </ template > </ MeteorData > < div v-if = "loading" class = "loading" > Loading... </ div > </ template > </ MeteorSub >

import { Notes } from '../api/collections' export default { data () { return { sort : true , } }, methods : { findNotes () { return Notes.find({}, { sort : { created : this .sort ? -1 : 1 }, }) } } }

Next steps

LICENCE ISC - Created by Guillaume CHAU (@Akryum)