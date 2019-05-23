openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-meteor-tracker

by meteor-vue
2.0.0-beta.5 (see all)

Use Meteor Tracker reactivity inside Vue components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue integration for Meteor

npm npm vue1 vue2

Declarative subscriptions and meteor reactive data (subscriptions, collections, tracker...)

Example project

Become a Patreon

Sponsors

Gold

sum.cumo logo

Silver

VueSchool logo Vue Mastery logo

Bronze


Installation

meteor npm install --save vue-meteor-tracker

Install the plugin into Vue:

import VueMeteorTracker from 'vue-meteor-tracker'
Vue.use(VueMeteorTracker)

Note: if you are using the Meteor akryum:vue package, you don't need to install the plugin.

⚠️ You may need to polyfill Object.assign.

Usage

In your Vue component, add a meteor object :

export default {
  meteor: {
    // Meteor specific options
  }
}

Subscriptions

Add an object for each subscription in a $subscribe object. The object key is the name of the publication and the value is either an array of parameters or a function returning an array of parameters. These subscription will be stopped when the component is destroyed.

export default {
  meteor: {
    // Subscriptions
    $subscribe: {
      // Subscribes to the 'threads' publication with no parameters
      'threads': [],
      // Subscribes to the 'threads' publication with static parameters
      'threads': ['new', 10], // The 10 newest threads
      // Subscribes to the 'posts' publication with dynamic parameters
      // The subscription will be re-called when a vue reactive property changes
      'posts': function() {
        // Here you can use Vue reactive properties
        return [this.selectedThreadId] // Subscription params
      }
    }
  }
}

You can also use the $subscribe(name, params) method in you component code:

mounted () {
  // Subscribes to the 'threads' publication with two parameters
  this.$subscribe('thread', ['new', 10])
}

The $subReady object on your component contains the state of your subscriptions. For example, to know if the 'thread' subscription is ready, use this reactive expression:

console.log(this.$subReady.thread)

Or in your template:

<div v-if="!$subReady.thread">Loading...</div>

You can also change the default subscription method by defining the Vue.config.meteor.subscribe function:

// You can replace the default subcription function with your own
// Here we replace the native subscribe() with a cached one
// with the ccorcos:subs-cache package
const subsCache = new SubsCache({
  expireAfter: 15,
  cacheLimit: -1
})

Vue.config.meteor.subscribe = function(...args) {
  return subsCache.subscribe(...args)
}

Reactive data

You can add reactive properties that update from any Meteor reactive sources (like collections or session) by putting an object for each property in the meteor object. The object key is the name of the property (it shouldn't start with $), and the value is a function that returns the result.

Here is an example:

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      selectedThreadId: null
    }
  },
  meteor: {
    // Subscriptions
    $subscribe: {
      // We subscribe to the 'threads' publication
      'threads': []
    },
    // Threads list
    // You can access tthe result with the 'threads' property on the Vue instance
    threads () {
      // Here you can use Meteor reactive sources
      // like cursors or reactive vars
      // as you would in a Blaze template helper
      return Threads.find({}, {
        sort: {date: -1}
      })
    },
    // Selected thread
    selectedThread () {
      // You can also use Vue reactive data inside
      return Threads.findOne(this.selectedThreadId)
    }
  }
})

Use the reactive data in the template:

<!-- Thread list -->
<ThradItem
  v-for="thread in threads"
  :data="thread"
  :selected="thread._id === selectedThreadId"
  @select="selectThread(thread._id)"
/>

<!-- Selected thread -->
<Thread v-if="selectedThread" :id="selectedThreadId"/>

Or anywhere else in you Vue component:

computed: {
  count () {
    return this.threads.length
  }
}

Activating and deactivating meteor data

You can deactivate and activate again the meteor data on the component with this.$startMeteor and this.$stopMeteor:

export default {
  meteor: {
    // ...
  },

  methods: {
    activate () {
      this.$startMeteor()
    },

    deactivate () {
      this.$stopMeteor()
    }
  }
}

You can also prevent meteor data from starting automatically with $lazy:

export default {
  meteor: {
    $lazy: true,
    // ...
  }
}

Freezing data

This option will apply Object.freeze on the Meteor data to prevent Vue from setting up reactivity on it. This can improve the performance of Vue when rendering large collection lists for example. By default, this option is turned off.

// Disable Vue reactivity on Meteor data
Vue.config.meteor.freeze = true

Without meteor option

Not currently SSR-friendly

With the special methods injected to the components, you can use reactive Meteor data without the meteor option:

export default {
  data () {
    return {
      limit: 5,
      sort: true,
    }
  },

  created () {
    // Not SSR friendly (for now)
    this.$subscribe('notes', () => [this.limit])
  },

  computed: {
    notes () {
      // Not SSR friendly (for now)
      return this.$autorun(() => Notes.find({}, {
        sort: { created: this.sort ? -1 : 1 },
      }))
    },

    firstNote () {
      return this.notes.length && this.notes[0]
    },
  },
}

Components

Vue 2+ only

You can use Meteor directly in the template using the Meteor components and scoped slots:

<!-- Subscription -->
<MeteorSub
  name="notes"
  :parameters="[limit]"
>
  <template slot-scope="{ loading }">
    <button @click="sort = !sort">Toggle sort</button>

    <!-- Reactive Meteor data -->
    <MeteorData
      :query="findNotes"
      class="notes"
    >
      <template slot-scope="{ data: notes }">
        <div v-for="note in notes" class="note">
          <div class="text">{{ note.text }}</div>
        </div>
      </template>
    </MeteorData>

    <div v-if="loading" class="loading">Loading...</div>
  </template>
</MeteorSub>

import { Notes } from '../api/collections'

export default {
  data () {
    return {
      sort: true,
    }
  },

  methods: {
    findNotes () {
      return Notes.find({}, {
        sort: { created: this.sort ? -1 : 1 },
      })
    }
  }
}

Next steps

LICENCE ISC - Created by Guillaume CHAU (@Akryum)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial