Vue Messenger

A series of useful enhancements to Vue components props:

Install

Package

yarn add vue-messenger npm i vue-messenger --save

CDN

Available as global VueMessenger .

Usage

Install mixin

Globally

import Vue from 'vue' import Messenger from 'vue-messenger' Vue.mixin(Messenger)

Locally

import Messenger from 'vue-messenger' export default { mixins : [Messenger], }

Transform props

To transform a prop, add a transform: value => transformedValue function to its descriptor, and use this.local${PropName} to get transformed prop. e.g.

😑 before

< template > < div > {{ normalizedMessage }} </ div > </ template > < script > export default { props : { message : [ Number , String ] }, computed : { normalizedMessage() { return String ( this .message).trim().replace( /@/g , '(a)' ) } } } </ script >

😀 after

< template > < div > {{ localMessage }} </ div > </ template > < script > export default { props : { message : { type : [ Number , String ], transform : message => String (message).trim().replace( /@/g , '(a)' ) } } } </ script >

Enum-type props

To define a enum-type prop, add a enum array to its descriptor, and its default value will be enum[0] if the descriptor doesn't contain default attribute. e.g.

😑 before

export default { props : { size : { type : String , default : 'small' , validator : value => [ 'small' , 'large' ].indexOf(value) >= 0 } } }

😀 after

export default { props : { size : { type : String , enum : [ 'small' , 'large' ] } } }

Numeric-type props

To define a numeric-type prop, add numeric: true to its descriptor. Besides, you can set infinite to ture to allow infinite numbers, which are -Infinity and Infinity . e.g.

😑 before

export default { props : { count : { type : [ Number , String ], default : 0 , validator : value => ! isNaN (value - parseFloat (value)) } }, max : { type : [ Number , String ], default : Infinity , validator : value => value === Infinity || ! isNaN (value - parseFloat (value)) } } }

😀 after

export default { props : { count : { numeric : true , default : 0 }, max : { numeric : true , infinite : true , default : Infinity } } }

Listen for receiving props

To listen for receiving a prop, add on: { receive: (newValue, oldValue) => void } object to its descriptor. e.g.

😑 before

export default { props : { count : [ Number , String ] }, watch : { count : { immediate : true , handler(newCount, oldCount) { console .log(newCount, oldCount) } } } }

😀 after

export default { props : { count : { type : [ Number , String ], on : { receive(newCount, oldCount) { console .log(newCount, oldCount) } } } } }

Two-way data binding props

To apply two-way data bindings on a prop, add sync: true to its descriptor. Then, you can use this.local${PropName} = newValue or this.send${PropName}(newValue) to send new value to Parent component.

If the prop is model prop, it's no need to add sync: true to its descriptor.

😑 before

< template > < Child v-model = "value" :visible.sync = "visible" /> </ template > < script > import Child from './Child.vue' export default { components : { Child }, data : () => ({ value : String , visible : Boolean }) } </ script > < template > < div v-show = "curVisible" > < input v-model = "curValue" /> </ div > </ template > < script > export default { props : { value : String , visible : Boolean }, computed : { curValue : { get () { return this .value }, set (newValue) { if (newValue === 'hide' ) { this .curVisible = false } this .$emit( 'input' , newValue) } }, curVisible : { get () { return this .visible }, set (newVisible) { this .$emit( 'update:visible' , newVisible) } } } } </ script >

😀 after