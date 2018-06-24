openbase logo
vm

vue-messenger

by Jay Fong
2.3.3 (see all)

A series of useful enhancements to Vue component props.

Readme

Vue Messenger logo

Vue Messenger

Vue Messenger

A series of useful enhancements to Vue components props:

Install

Package

# yarn
yarn add vue-messenger

# or, npm
npm i vue-messenger --save

CDN

Available as global VueMessenger.

Usage

Install mixin

Globally

// main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import Messenger from 'vue-messenger'

Vue.mixin(Messenger)

Locally

// Component.vue
import Messenger from 'vue-messenger'

export default {
  mixins: [Messenger],
  // ...
}

Transform props

To transform a prop, add a transform: value => transformedValue function to its descriptor, and use this.local${PropName} to get transformed prop. e.g.

😑 before

<template>
  <div>{{ normalizedMessage }}</div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  props: {
    message: [Number, String]
  },
  computed: {
    normalizedMessage() {
      return String(this.message).trim().replace(/@/g, '(a)')
    }
  }
}
</script>

😀 after

<template>
  <div>{{ localMessage }}</div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  props: {
    message: {
      type: [Number, String],
      transform: message => String(message).trim().replace(/@/g, '(a)')
    }
  }
}
</script>

Enum-type props

To define a enum-type prop, add a enum array to its descriptor, and its default value will be enum[0] if the descriptor doesn't contain default attribute. e.g.

😑 before

export default {
  props: {
    size: {
      type: String,
      default: 'small',
      validator: value => ['small', 'large'].indexOf(value) >= 0
    }
  }
}

😀 after

export default {
  props: {
    size: {
      type: String,
      enum: ['small', 'large']
    }
  }
}

Numeric-type props

To define a numeric-type prop, add numeric: true to its descriptor. Besides, you can set infinite to ture to allow infinite numbers, which are -Infinity and Infinity. e.g.

😑 before

export default {
  props: {
    count: {
      type: [Number, String],
      default: 0,
      validator: value => !isNaN(value - parseFloat(value))
      }
    },
    max: {
      type: [Number, String],
      default: Infinity,
      validator: value => value === Infinity || !isNaN(value - parseFloat(value))
    }
  }
}

😀 after

export default {
  props: {
    count: {
      numeric: true,
      default: 0
    },
    max: {
      numeric: true,
      infinite: true,
      default: Infinity
    }
  }
}

Listen for receiving props

To listen for receiving a prop, add on: { receive: (newValue, oldValue) => void } object to its descriptor. e.g.

😑 before

export default {
  props: {
    count: [Number, String]
  },
  watch: {
    count: {
      immediate: true,
      handler(newCount, oldCount) {
        console.log(newCount, oldCount)
      }
    }
  }
}

😀 after

export default {
  props: {
    count: {
      type: [Number, String],
      on: {
        receive(newCount, oldCount) {
          console.log(newCount, oldCount)
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Two-way data binding props

To apply two-way data bindings on a prop, add sync: true to its descriptor. Then, you can use this.local${PropName} = newValue or this.send${PropName}(newValue) to send new value to Parent component.

If the prop is model prop, it's no need to add sync: true to its descriptor.

😑 before

<!-- // Parent.vue -->
<template>
  <Child v-model="value" :visible.sync="visible" />
</template>

<script>
import Child from './Child.vue'

export default {
  components: { Child },
  data: () => ({
    value: String,
    visible: Boolean
  })
}
</script>

<!-- // Child.vue -->
<template>
  <div v-show="curVisible">
    <input v-model="curValue" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  props: {
    value: String,
    visible: Boolean
  },
  computed: {
    curValue: {
      get() {
        return this.value
      },
      set(newValue) {
        if (newValue === 'hide') {
          this.curVisible = false
        }
        this.$emit('input', newValue)
      }
    },
    curVisible: {
      get() {
        return this.visible
      },
      set(newVisible) {
        this.$emit('update:visible', newVisible)
      }
    }
  }
}
</script>

😀 after

<!-- // Parent.vue -->
<template>
  <Child v-model="value" :visible.sync="visible" />
</template>

<script>
import Child from './Child.vue'

export default {
  components: { Child },
  data: () => ({
    value: String,
    visible: Boolean
  })
}
</script>

<!-- // Child.vue -->
<template>
  <div v-show="localVisible">
    <input v-model="localValue" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  props: {
    value: {
      type: String,
      on: {
        change(value) {
          if (value === 'hide') {
            this.localVisible = false
          }
        }
      }
    },
    visible: {
      type: Boolean,
      sync: true
    }
  }
}
</script>

