Vue 3 support

Install the v2 for Vue 3 support:

pnpm i vue-mention @next

You also need to install v-tooltip v4:

pnpm i v-tooltip @vue3

And add the default v-tooltip styles:

import 'v-tooltip/dist/v-tooltip.css'

floating-vue 1 (Vue 2)

Install the special version for floating-vue v1 (for Vue 2) support:

pnpm i vue-mention @ 1 . 0 . 0 - floating - vue1

⚠️ Use the exact version range 1.0.0-floating-vue1 otherwise you'll install v1.1.0 which is for v-tooltip 2.

You also need to install floating-vue v1:

pnpm i floating-vue @vue2

And add the default floating-vue styles:

import 'floating-vue/dist/style.css'

Quick start