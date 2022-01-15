openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

414

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Buggy

Readme

logo

Version Downloads

vue-mention

Mention popper for input and textarea

Documentation

Vue 3 support

Install the v2 for Vue 3 support:

pnpm i vue-mention@next

You also need to install v-tooltip v4:

pnpm i v-tooltip@vue3

And add the default v-tooltip styles:

import 'v-tooltip/dist/v-tooltip.css'

floating-vue 1 (Vue 2)

Install the special version for floating-vue v1 (for Vue 2) support:

pnpm i vue-mention@1.0.0-floating-vue1

⚠️ Use the exact version range 1.0.0-floating-vue1 otherwise you'll install v1.1.0 which is for v-tooltip 2.

You also need to install floating-vue v1:

pnpm i floating-vue@vue2

And add the default floating-vue styles:

import 'floating-vue/dist/style.css'

Sponsors

sponsors logos

Quick start

<script>
import { Mentionable } from 'vue-mention'

const users = [
  {
    value: 'akryum',
    firstName: 'Guillaume',
  },
  {
    value: 'posva',
    firstName: 'Eduardo',
  },
  {
    value: 'atinux',
    firstName: 'Sébastien',
  },
]

const issues = [
  {
    value: 123,
    label: 'Error with foo bar',
    searchText: 'foo bar'
  },
  {
    value: 42,
    label: 'Cannot read line',
    searchText: 'foo bar line'
  },
  {
    value: 77,
    label: 'I have a feature suggestion',
    searchText: 'feature'
  }
]

export default {
  components: {
    Mentionable,
  },

  data () {
    return {
      text: '',
      items: [],
    }
  },

  methods: {
    onOpen (key) {
      this.items = key === '@' ? users : issues
    },
  },
}
</script>

<template>
  <Mentionable
    :keys="['@', '#']"
    :items="items"
    offset="6"
    insert-space
    @open="onOpen"
  >
    <textarea
      v-model="text"
    />

    <template #no-result>
      <div class="dim">
        No result
      </div>
    </template>

    <template #item-@="{ item }">
      <div class="user">
        {{ item.value }}
        <span class="dim">
          ({{ item.firstName }})
        </span>
      </div>
    </template>

    <template #item-#="{ item }">
      <div class="issue">
        <span class="number">
          #{{ item.value }}
        </span>
        <span class="dim">
          {{ item.label }}
        </span>
      </div>
    </template>
  </Mentionable>
</template>

Niaz Estefaie1 Rating0 Reviews
Front-End developer
9 months ago
Buggy

