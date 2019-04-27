This project is stale. You may be interested in following alternatives:
- Vuetify The reference Material implementation for Vue, Not based on MDC-Web though
- material-components-vue a very serious Vue implementation of MDC-Web
- pgbross/vue-material-adapter an updated version based on a fork of this project that may be of interest.
vue-mdc-adapter is an integration of
Material Components
for Vue.js which follows the best practices
recommended by Google:
Using Foundations and Adapters
This project aims to find the right balance between ease of use and customization while sticking to the Vue Spirit (approachable, versatile, and performant)
Fork the reference codepen template or one of the vue-mdc-adapter codepen collection or the CodeSandbox
<head>
<!-- import reset material icons, fonts and vue-mdc-adapter stylesheets -->
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/normalize/7.0.0/normalize.min.css"
/>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
/>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500"
type="text/css"
/>
<!-- import vue and then vue-mdc-adapter -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc-adapter"></script>
</head>
<body>
<!-- vue mdc markup -->
<body></body>
</body>
npm install -g vue-cli
vue init stasson/vue-mdc-adapter-simple my-project
npm install -g vue-cli
vue init stasson/vue-mdc-adapter-webpack my-project
cd my-project
npm install
npm run dev
Check out the Getting Started guide for more.