vma

vue-mdc-adapter

by Sebastien Tasson
0.18.2

DEPRECATED

Downloads/wk
282

282

GitHub Stars
421

421

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors
33

33

Package

Dependencies
2

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Deprecated!
this project is no longer maintained

Readme

No Maintenance Intended

DEPRECATED

This project is stale. You may be interested in following alternatives:

Material Components for Vue

vue-mdc-adapter is an integration of Material Components for Vue.js which follows the best practices recommended by Google: Using Foundations and Adapters

This project aims to find the right balance between ease of use and customization while sticking to the Vue Spirit (approachable, versatile, and performant)

Quick Start

Playground

Fork the reference codepen template or one of the vue-mdc-adapter codepen collection or the CodeSandbox

CDN

<head>
  <!-- import reset material icons, fonts and vue-mdc-adapter stylesheets -->
  <link
    rel="stylesheet"
    href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/normalize/7.0.0/normalize.min.css"
  />
  <link
    rel="stylesheet"
    href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons"
  />
  <link
    rel="stylesheet"
    href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500"
    type="text/css"
  />

  <!-- import vue and then vue-mdc-adapter -->
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc-adapter"></script>
</head>
<body>
  <!-- vue mdc markup -->
  <body></body>
</body>

Vue CLI

Simple
npm install -g vue-cli
vue init stasson/vue-mdc-adapter-simple my-project
Webpack
npm install -g vue-cli
vue init stasson/vue-mdc-adapter-webpack my-project
cd my-project
npm install
npm run dev

Check out the Getting Started guide for more.

