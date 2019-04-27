DEPRECATED

This project is stale. You may be interested in following alternatives: Vuetify The reference Material implementation for Vue, Not based on MDC-Web though

material-components-vue a very serious Vue implementation of MDC-Web

pgbross/vue-material-adapter an updated version based on a fork of this project that may be of interest.

Material Components for Vue

vue-mdc-adapter is an integration of Material Components for Vue.js which follows the best practices recommended by Google: Using Foundations and Adapters

This project aims to find the right balance between ease of use and customization while sticking to the Vue Spirit (approachable, versatile, and performant)

Quick Start

Playground

Fork the reference codepen template or one of the vue-mdc-adapter codepen collection or the CodeSandbox

CDN

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/normalize/7.0.0/normalize.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500" type = "text/css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc-adapter" > </ script > </ head > < body > < body > </ body > </ body >

Vue CLI

Simple

npm install -g vue-cli vue init stasson/vue-mdc-adapter-simple my-project

Webpack

npm install -g vue-cli vue init stasson/vue-mdc-adapter-webpack my-project cd my-project npm install npm run dev