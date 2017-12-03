If you're looking for vue-mdl, check the mdl branch. To learn about what's happening, check #139







Material Components Web for Vue.js

This is the adaptation of Material Components web for Vue.js. Keeping them fast, easy to use and, SSR ready.

The docs will be the demo, until then you can check the test folder and the Material Components web demo

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-mdc $ yarn add vue-mdc

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMdc from 'vue-mdc' import 'vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css' Vue.use(VueMdc)

Browser

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css" > </ link > < script src = "vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css" > </ link > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc" > </ script >

Docs

WIP 😁

Development

Launch visual tests

npm run dev

Launch Karma with coverage

npm run dev:coverage

Build

Bundle the js and css of to the dist folder:

npm run build

Publishing

The prepublish hook will ensure dist files are created before publishing. This way you don't need to commit them in your repository.

npm version git push --follow-tags npm publish

License

MIT