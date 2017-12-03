If you're looking for vue-mdl, check the mdl branch. To learn about what's happening, check #139
Material Components Web for Vue.js
This is the adaptation of Material Components web for Vue.js. Keeping them fast, easy to use and, SSR ready.
The docs will be the demo, until then you can check the test folder and the Material Components web demo
$ npm install --save vue-mdc
# or
$ yarn add vue-mdc
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMdc from 'vue-mdc'
// You need a specific loader for CSS files like https://github.com/webpack/css-loader
import 'vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css'
Vue.use(VueMdc)
<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css"></link>
<script src="vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.js"></script>
<!-- From CDN -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css"></link>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc"></script>
WIP 😁
npm run dev
npm run dev:coverage
Bundle the js and css of to the
dist folder:
npm run build
The
prepublish hook will ensure dist files are created before publishing. This
way you don't need to commit them in your repository.
# Bump the version first
# It'll also commit it and create a tag
npm version
# Push the bumped package and tags
git push --follow-tags
# Ship it 🚀
npm publish