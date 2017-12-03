openbase logo
vm

vue-mdc

by Eduardo San Martin Morote
0.0.10

Material web components for Vue.js

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

If you're looking for vue-mdl, check the mdl branch. To learn about what's happening, check #139


last version Circle CI Codecov Coverage Discord

Vue Material Components web

Material Components Web for Vue.js

This is the adaptation of Material Components web for Vue.js. Keeping them fast, easy to use and, SSR ready.

The docs will be the demo, until then you can check the test folder and the Material Components web demo

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-mdc
# or
$ yarn add vue-mdc

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMdc from 'vue-mdc'
// You need a specific loader for CSS files like https://github.com/webpack/css-loader
import 'vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css'

Vue.use(VueMdc)

Browser

<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css"></link>
<script src="vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.js"></script>

<!-- From CDN -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc/dist/vue-mdc.css"></link>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-mdc"></script>

Docs

WIP 😁

Development

Launch visual tests

npm run dev

Launch Karma with coverage

npm run dev:coverage

Build

Bundle the js and css of to the dist folder:

npm run build

Publishing

The prepublish hook will ensure dist files are created before publishing. This way you don't need to commit them in your repository.

# Bump the version first
# It'll also commit it and create a tag
npm version
# Push the bumped package and tags
git push --follow-tags
# Ship it 🚀
npm publish

License

MIT

