Introduction

Webpack loader for converting Markdown files to ALIVE Vue components.

Configurable Markdown-It parser.

parser. Built-in syntax highlighter with highlightjs .

✨ Live demo ✨ support. Extremely useful for document examples.

✨ support. Extremely useful for document examples. Vue 3 & vue-cli usage support.

Hot reload.

Example

This page (vue-md-loader.wxsm.space) is generated by a markdown file. Source: /example.

There is also a Vue 3 & Vue-cli example: /example-vue3.

Install

NPM:

npm install vue-md-loader --save-dev

Yarn:

yarn add vue-md-loader --dev

Usage

Basic

Simply use vue-md-loader to load .md files and chain it with your vue-loader .

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.md$/ , loader : 'vue-loader!vue-md-loader' } ] } }

Note that to get code highlighting to work, you need to:

include one of the highlight.js css files into your project, for example: highlight.js/styles/github-gist.css .

. specify a lang in code block. ref: creating and highlighting code blocks.

With Options

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.md$/ , loaders : [ 'vue-loader' , { loader : 'vue-md-loader' , options : { } } ] } ] } }

✨ Markdown Alive!

A live demo is:

< template > < div class = "cls" > {{msg}} </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data () { return { msg : 'Hello world!' } } } </ script > < style > .cls { color : red; background : green; } </ style >

becomes something like:

< some-live-demo /> < pre > < code > ... </ code > </ pre >

A Vue component with all it's <template> , <script> and <style> settled will be inserted before it's source code block.

Multiple lives inside a single markdown file is supported by:

All <script> from different code blocks: code inside export default will be extract into it's own Vue component with no conflicts. code before export default will be extract into the same top-level component.

from different code blocks: All <style> from different code blocks will be extract into the same top-level component.

Note:

Loader will treat the entire block as template if no <template> found in live block.

found in live block. You will need runtime + compiler build of Vue.js for this feature. For example:

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { 'vue$' : 'vue/dist/vue.esm.js' } } }

Options

wrapper

String. Default: section

The wrapper of entire markdown content, can be HTML tag name or Vue component name.

markdown

Object.

Markdown-It options. Default:

{ html : true , highlight : function ( str, lang ) { if (lang && hljs.getLanguage(lang)) { try { return hljs.highlight(str, { language : lang }).value } catch (__) {} } return '' } }

plugins

Array.

Markdown-It plugins list. For example:

plugins : [ require ( 'markdown-it-plugin-1' ), [ require ( 'markdown-it-plugin-2' ), { } ] ]

rules

Object.

Markdown-It renderer rules. For example:

rules: { 'table_open' : () => '<div class="table-responsive"><table class="table">' , 'table_close' : () => '</table></div>' }

preProcess

Function. For example:

preProcess: function ( source ) { return source }

process

Function. For example:

process : function ( source ) { let attrs = (source && source.attributes) || {} attrs.title = attrs.title || "" return { template : source.body, style : "" , script : `export default { head(){ return { title: ' ${attrs.title} ' } } }` } }

afterProcess

Function. For example:

afterProcess: function ( result ) { return result }

live

Boolean. Default: true

Enable / Disable live detecting and assembling.

livePattern

Regex. Default: /<!--[\s]*?([-\w]+?).vue[\s]*?-->/i

A code block with livePattern inside itself becomes a live block. The matched body will become the live Vue component's name and reference (note that they must be unique to each other within the same page).

afterProcessLiveTemplate

Function. Default: null

Use this if you wish to change the live template manually after process (e.g. add wrappers). For example:

afterProcessLiveTemplate: function ( template ) { return `<div class="live-wrapper"> ${template} </div>` }

Build Setup

npm install npm run dev npm test

License

MIT