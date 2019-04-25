openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vmd

vue-md-date-picker

by Trevor Stacy
1.0.16 (see all)

A vue date picker component inspired by material design

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

128

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Date Picker

A vue date picker component inspired by material design

Contents

Installing

$ npm install vue-md-date-picker --save

import DatePicker from 'vue-md-date-picker'

Examples

The most common use case

<DatePicker
  v-if="show"
  v-model="date"
  @close="show = false"
/>

Note that there is a v-if directive and a @close event. This is because the date picker allows you to choose when it is displayed, and how to handle closing it.

Setting a min date to choose from

<DatePicker
  v-if="show"
  v-model="date"
  @close="show = false"
  min="2017-8-16"
/>

Setting a max date to choose from

<DatePicker
  v-if="show"
  v-model="date"
  @close="show = false"
  max="2017-8-24"
/>

Setting a range of dates to choose from

<date-picker
  v-if="show"
  v-model="date"
  @close="show = false"
  min="2017-8-16"
  max="2017-8-24"
/>

You may also specifiy a color to change the theme of the date picker

<DatePicker
  color="#F44336"
  @close="show = false"
  v-if="show"
  v-model="date"
/>

There is also a provided transition if you want to fade the date picker in

<transition name="calendar-fade">
  <DatePicker
    @close="show = false"
    v-if="show"
    v-model="date"
  />
</transition>

Formatting

To format the date picker's value, you may use the :format prop. The format prop takes a reference to a function; this function receives the date picker's date value (e.g. 2016-4-19) and may format it however you wish

<DatePicker
  v-if="show"
  v-model="date"
  @close="show = false"
  :format="formatDate"
/>

In your component's methods...

formatDate (date) {
  return moment(date).format('LL')
}

In the above example, if a user selected "2017-8-29" as the date, the date value would be "August 29, 2017".

API

Props

NameTypeDescription
colorStringChanges the theme color of the date picker.
formatFunctionFormats the date picker's emitted date via a user specified function.
minStringLimits the date to a minimum specified value.
maxStringLimits the date to a maximum specified value.

Events

NameDescription
closeCloses the date picker. This is fired when the Cancel button is pressed, when the escape key is pressed, or when the input event is emitted.
inputSets the selected date. This is fired when the Ok button is pressed, or when the user presses the enter or space key after selecting a date. If a format function is passed to the date picker, the emitted value will be run through that before this event is emitted.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial