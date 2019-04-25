A vue date picker component inspired by material design
$ npm install vue-md-date-picker --save
import DatePicker from 'vue-md-date-picker'
The most common use case
<DatePicker
v-if="show"
v-model="date"
@close="show = false"
/>
Note that there is a
v-if directive and a
@close event. This is because the date picker allows you to choose when it is displayed, and how to handle closing it.
Setting a min date to choose from
<DatePicker
v-if="show"
v-model="date"
@close="show = false"
min="2017-8-16"
/>
Setting a max date to choose from
<DatePicker
v-if="show"
v-model="date"
@close="show = false"
max="2017-8-24"
/>
Setting a range of dates to choose from
<date-picker
v-if="show"
v-model="date"
@close="show = false"
min="2017-8-16"
max="2017-8-24"
/>
You may also specifiy a color to change the theme of the date picker
<DatePicker
color="#F44336"
@close="show = false"
v-if="show"
v-model="date"
/>
There is also a provided transition if you want to fade the date picker in
<transition name="calendar-fade">
<DatePicker
@close="show = false"
v-if="show"
v-model="date"
/>
</transition>
To format the date picker's value, you may use the
:format prop. The format prop takes a reference to a function; this function receives the date picker's date value (e.g. 2016-4-19) and may format it however you wish
<DatePicker
v-if="show"
v-model="date"
@close="show = false"
:format="formatDate"
/>
In your component's methods...
formatDate (date) {
return moment(date).format('LL')
}
In the above example, if a user selected "2017-8-29" as the date, the
date value would be "August 29, 2017".
|Name
|Type
|Description
|color
|String
|Changes the theme color of the date picker.
|format
|Function
|Formats the date picker's emitted date via a user specified function.
|min
|String
|Limits the date to a minimum specified value.
|max
|String
|Limits the date to a maximum specified value.
|Name
|Description
|close
|Closes the date picker. This is fired when the Cancel button is pressed, when the escape key is pressed, or when the input event is emitted.
|input
|Sets the selected date. This is fired when the Ok button is pressed, or when the user presses the enter or space key after selecting a date. If a format function is passed to the date picker, the emitted value will be run through that before this event is emitted.