A vue date picker component inspired by material design

Installing

$ npm install vue-md-date-picker --save

import DatePicker from 'vue-md-date-picker'

Examples

The most common use case

< DatePicker v-if = "show" v-model = "date" @ close = "show = false" />

Note that there is a v-if directive and a @close event. This is because the date picker allows you to choose when it is displayed, and how to handle closing it.

Setting a min date to choose from

< DatePicker v-if = "show" v-model = "date" @ close = "show = false" min = "2017-8-16" />

Setting a max date to choose from

< DatePicker v-if = "show" v-model = "date" @ close = "show = false" max = "2017-8-24" />

Setting a range of dates to choose from

< date-picker v-if = "show" v-model = "date" @ close = "show = false" min = "2017-8-16" max = "2017-8-24" />

You may also specifiy a color to change the theme of the date picker

< DatePicker color = "#F44336" @ close = "show = false" v-if = "show" v-model = "date" />

There is also a provided transition if you want to fade the date picker in

< transition name = "calendar-fade" > < DatePicker @ close = "show = false" v-if = "show" v-model = "date" /> </ transition >

Formatting

To format the date picker's value, you may use the :format prop. The format prop takes a reference to a function; this function receives the date picker's date value (e.g. 2016-4-19) and may format it however you wish

< DatePicker v-if = "show" v-model = "date" @ close = "show = false" :format = "formatDate" />

In your component's methods...

formatDate (date) { return moment(date).format( 'LL' ) }

In the above example, if a user selected "2017-8-29" as the date, the date value would be "August 29, 2017".

API

Props

Name Type Description color String Changes the theme color of the date picker. format Function Formats the date picker's emitted date via a user specified function. min String Limits the date to a minimum specified value. max String Limits the date to a maximum specified value.

