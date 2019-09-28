VueJS component for TinyMCE

Installation

Direct <script /> include:

Include VueMce after vue and tinymce. VueMce will be registered as a global component.

< script src = "link/to/tinymce" > </ script > < script src = "link/to/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-mce@latest/dist/vue-mce.web.js" > </ script >

NPM

npm install vue-mce --save

Yarn

yarn add vue-mce

When used with a module system, you must explicitly install VueMce via Vue.use():

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueMce from 'vue-mce' ; Vue.use(VueMce);

It is possible to import only component to have possibility register it locally:

import { component } from 'vue-mce' ; const MyComponent = { components : { 'vue-mce' : component, }, };

You don't need to do this when using global script tags.

Usage

Props

By default VueMce requires no props, you can simply do this:

< whatever > < vue-mce /> </ whatever >

Name

html name attribute. Useful for non-ajax form submitting

Config

You can pass to VueMce component any valid tinymce config that you want to use:

< template > < vue-mce :config = "config" /> </ template >

new Vue({ data : () => ({ config : { theme : 'modern' , fontsize_formats : "8px 10px 12px 14px 16px 18px 20px 22px 24px 26px 39px 34px 38px 42px 48px" , plugins : 'print preview fullpage powerpaste searchreplace autolink' , toolbar1 : 'formatselect fontsizeselect | bold italic strikethrough forecolor backcolor link' , }, }), });

Make sure that you don't pass to config selector field because it have priority over the target field which VueMce uses to mount component

Value

You can pass the value prop to VueMce component:

< template > < vue-mce :value = "myValue" /> </ template >

new Vue({ data : () => ({ myValue : 'Hello World!' , }), });

You can use the v-model directive to create two-way data-binding.

< template > < vue-mce v-model = "myValue" /> </ template >

ref

To set editor content, you can simply set ref to this component and call this.$refs['YOUR_REF'].setContent(yourContent)

< template > < vue-mce ref = "editor" /> </ template >

new Vue({ methods : { getData () { API.get() .then( ( res ) => { this .$refs[ 'YOUR_REF' ].setContent(res.content); }); }, }, created () { this .getData(); }, });

Events

VueMce provides 5 types of events: init, error, input, change, destroy

< template > < vue-mce @ init = "handleInit" @ error = "handleError" @ input = "handleInput" @ change = "handleChange" @ destroy = "handleDestroy" /> </ template >

new Vue({ methods : { handleInit (editor) { }, handleError (err) { }, handleInput (value) { }, handleChange (value) { }, handleDestroy (editor) { }, }, });

Questions

If you have any troubles, questions or proposals you can create the issue

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 - present, Eduard Troshin