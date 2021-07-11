VueMatomo

Link your Piwik/Matomo installation. Compatible with vue 2.x and 3.x.

Installation

npm install --save vue-matomo

Browser

< script src = "vue-matomo/dist/vue-matomo.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-matomo" > </ script >

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMatomo from 'vue-matomo' Vue.use(VueMatomo, { host : 'https://matomo.example.com' , siteId : 5 , trackerFileName : 'matomo' , router : router, enableLinkTracking : true , requireConsent : false , trackInitialView : true , disableCookies : false , requireCookieConsent : false , enableHeartBeatTimer : false , heartBeatTimerInterval : 15 , debug : false , userId : undefined , cookieDomain : undefined , domains : undefined , preInitActions : [], trackSiteSearch : false }); this .$matomo window ._paq.push window .Piwik.getTracker

For available operations see the matomo api docs

Note on async loading

This plugin loads the matomo.js asynchronously, which means it is possible that $matomo is not (yet) loaded. Furthermore anti-tracking plugins on browsers might block matomo.js entirely. You should always guard your calls to $matomo , or use window._paq.push :

this .$matomo && this .$matomo.trackPageView() window ._paq.push([ 'trackPageView' ])

Note on external link tracking

When using the option to trackExternalLinks , vue-matomo ensures the corresponding Matomo method is called after each navigation event. Matomo scans the entire DOM for external links and adds its link handling. This means that if your external links are rendered dynamically these links may not be picked up. You need to call this method manually if links might not exist after the page has finished rendering (for example if the links come from some REST call). For more information refer to https://developer.matomo.org/guides/spa-tracking#link-tracking

this .$matomo && this .$matomo.enableLinkTracking() window ._paq.push([ 'enableLinkTracking' ])

Nuxt

Nuxt can work by creating a plugin that will load VueMatomo with SSR disabled. Note how the router is passed in the second snippet:

export default { plugins : [ { src : '~/plugins/vue-matomo.js' , ssr : false } ] } import Vue from 'vue' import VueMatomo from 'vue-matomo' export default ({ app }) => { Vue.use(VueMatomo, { router : app.router }) }

Ignoring routes

It is possible to ignore routes using the route meta:

{ path : '/page-2' , name : 'Page2' , component : Page2, meta : { analyticsIgnore : true } }

Managing tracking consent

First of all load the plugin with the requireConsent option enabled:

Vue.use(VueMatomo, { requireConsent : true })

Matomo has a built in way to give and remember consent. The simplest way is to simply use this method provided by Matomo:

<button @click= "handleConsent()" >Accept Tracking< /button> handleConsent() { this.$matomo.rememberConsentGiven() }

Another option is to use your own implementation for remembering consent. In that case you can simply call this.$matomo.setConsentGiven() on each page load when you establish that the user has given consent.

Managing cookie consent

You can use Matomo Analytics without consent and cookie banner. For more information see matomo faq: "How do I use matomo analytics without consent or cookie banner?.

First of all load the plugin with the requireCookieConsent option enabled:

Vue.use(VueMatomo, { requireCookieConsent : true })

Matomo has a built in way to give and remember consent. The simplest way is to simply use this method provided by Matomo:

<button @click= "handleConsent()" >Accept Cookies< /button> handleConsent() { this.$matomo.rememberCookieConsentGiven() }

Another option is to use your own implementation for remembering cookie consent. In that case you can simply call this.$matomo.setCookieConsentGiven() on each page load when you establish that the user has given cookie consent.

Build

Bundle the js and css of to the dist folder:

npm run build

