openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vm

vue-matomo

by Dennis Ruhe
4.1.0 (see all)

Vue plugin for Matomo Analytics

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VueMatomo

npm vue2 vue3 npm bundle-size license

Link your Piwik/Matomo installation. Compatible with vue 2.x and 3.x.

Installation

npm install --save vue-matomo

Browser

<!-- Include after Vue -->
<!-- Local files -->
<script src="vue-matomo/dist/vue-matomo.js"></script>

<!-- From CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-matomo"></script>

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMatomo from 'vue-matomo'

Vue.use(VueMatomo, {
  // Configure your matomo server and site by providing
  host: 'https://matomo.example.com',
  siteId: 5,

  // Changes the default .js and .php endpoint's filename
  // Default: 'matomo'
  trackerFileName: 'matomo',

  // Overrides the autogenerated tracker endpoint entirely
  // Default: undefined
  // trackerUrl: 'https://example.com/whatever/endpoint/you/have',

  // Overrides the autogenerated tracker script path entirely
  // Default: undefined
  // trackerScriptUrl: 'https://example.com/whatever/script/path/you/have',

  // Enables automatically registering pageviews on the router
  router: router,

  // Enables link tracking on regular links. Note that this won't
  // work for routing links (ie. internal Vue router links)
  // Default: true
  enableLinkTracking: true,

  // Require consent before sending tracking information to matomo
  // Default: false
  requireConsent: false,

  // Whether to track the initial page view
  // Default: true
  trackInitialView: true,

  // Run Matomo without cookies
  // Default: false
  disableCookies: false,

  // Require consent before creating matomo session cookie
  // Default: false
  requireCookieConsent: false,

  // Enable the heartbeat timer (https://developer.matomo.org/guides/tracking-javascript-guide#accurately-measure-the-time-spent-on-each-page)
  // Default: false
  enableHeartBeatTimer: false,

  // Set the heartbeat timer interval
  // Default: 15
  heartBeatTimerInterval: 15,

  // Whether or not to log debug information
  // Default: false
  debug: false,

  // UserID passed to Matomo (see https://developer.matomo.org/guides/tracking-javascript-guide#user-id)
  // Default: undefined
  userId: undefined,

  // Share the tracking cookie across subdomains (see https://developer.matomo.org/guides/tracking-javascript-guide#measuring-domains-andor-sub-domains)
  // Default: undefined, example '*.example.com'
  cookieDomain: undefined,

  // Tell Matomo the website domain so that clicks on these domains are not tracked as 'Outlinks'
  // Default: undefined, example: '*.example.com'
  domains: undefined,

  // A list of pre-initialization actions that run before matomo is loaded
  // Default: []
  // Example: [
  //   ['API_method_name', parameter_list],
  //   ['setCustomVariable','1','VisitorType','Member'],
  //   ['appendToTrackingUrl', 'new_visit=1'],
  //   etc.
  // ]
  preInitActions: [],

  // A function to determine whether to track an interaction as a site search
  // instead of as a page view. If not a function, all interactions will be
  // tracked as page views. Receives the new route as an argument, and
  // returns either an object of keyword, category (optional) and resultsCount
  // (optional) to track as a site search, or a falsey value to track as a page
  // view.
  // Default: false, i.e. track all interactions as page views
  // Example: (to) => {
  //   if (to.query.q && to.name === 'search') {
  //     return { keyword: to.query.q, category: to.params.category }
  //   } else {
  //    return null
  //   }
  // }
  trackSiteSearch: false
});

// Now you can access piwik api in components through
this.$matomo

// or
window._paq.push

// or through
window.Piwik.getTracker

For available operations see the matomo api docs

Note on async loading

This plugin loads the matomo.js asynchronously, which means it is possible that $matomo is not (yet) loaded. Furthermore anti-tracking plugins on browsers might block matomo.js entirely. You should always guard your calls to $matomo, or use window._paq.push:

this.$matomo && this.$matomo.trackPageView()

// Or...

window._paq.push(['trackPageView'])

When using the option to trackExternalLinks, vue-matomo ensures the corresponding Matomo method is called after each navigation event. Matomo scans the entire DOM for external links and adds its link handling. This means that if your external links are rendered dynamically these links may not be picked up. You need to call this method manually if links might not exist after the page has finished rendering (for example if the links come from some REST call). For more information refer to https://developer.matomo.org/guides/spa-tracking#link-tracking

this.$matomo && this.$matomo.enableLinkTracking()

// Or...

window._paq.push(['enableLinkTracking'])

Nuxt

Nuxt can work by creating a plugin that will load VueMatomo with SSR disabled. Note how the router is passed in the second snippet:

// nuxt.config.js

export default {
  plugins: [
    { src: '~/plugins/vue-matomo.js', ssr: false }
  ]
}

// plugins/vue-matomo.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMatomo from 'vue-matomo'

export default ({ app }) => {
  Vue.use(VueMatomo, {
    router: app.router

    /** Other configuration options **/
  })
}

Ignoring routes

It is possible to ignore routes using the route meta:

{
  path: '/page-2',
  name: 'Page2',
  component: Page2,
  meta: {
    analyticsIgnore: true
  }
}

First of all load the plugin with the requireConsent option enabled:

Vue.use(VueMatomo, {
  // ...
  requireConsent: true
})

Matomo has a built in way to give and remember consent. The simplest way is to simply use this method provided by Matomo:

<button @click="handleConsent()">Accept Tracking</button>

handleConsent() {
  this.$matomo.rememberConsentGiven()
}

Another option is to use your own implementation for remembering consent. In that case you can simply call this.$matomo.setConsentGiven() on each page load when you establish that the user has given consent.

You can use Matomo Analytics without consent and cookie banner. For more information see matomo faq: "How do I use matomo analytics without consent or cookie banner?.

First of all load the plugin with the requireCookieConsent option enabled:

Vue.use(VueMatomo, {
  // ...
  requireCookieConsent: true
})

Matomo has a built in way to give and remember consent. The simplest way is to simply use this method provided by Matomo:

<button @click="handleConsent()">Accept Cookies</button>

handleConsent() {
  this.$matomo.rememberCookieConsentGiven()
}

Another option is to use your own implementation for remembering cookie consent. In that case you can simply call this.$matomo.setCookieConsentGiven() on each page load when you establish that the user has given cookie consent.

Build

Bundle the js and css of to the dist folder:

npm run build

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial