vmd

vue-materialize-datatable

by Yousef Sultan
1.0.4

A fancy Materialize CSS datatable VueJS component.

Overview

Readme

vue-materialize-datatable NPM version

A fancy Materialize CSS datatable VueJS component

BTC donations: 16dt5DdjGvduZ3KZcFrwsBA82qqfrcbeUQ

Screenshot

Demo

https://microdroid.github.io/vue-materialize-datatable/

Features

  • Sorting, with numerical sorting
  • Pagination
  • Localization
  • Fuzzy searching
  • Server searching
  • Excel export
  • Printing
  • Custom topbar buttons
  • Flexible data-from-row extractor
  • Follows the Material Design spec
  • Really, really efficient.. handles thousands of rows flawlessly
  • And much more..

Requirements

Installation

npm i vue-materialize-datatable --save

You also need to include Material Design icons. You have two ways of doing this:

The first and the recommended way is loading via Google's CDN, by adding this tag to your HTML

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel="stylesheet">

Or this in your CSS/Sass files:

@import url(http://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons);

Alternatively, you can use the NPM package and add the font to your bundle by:

npm i material-design-icons-iconfont -S

and then include it in your Sass/CSS files

@import "~material-design-icons-iconfont/dist/material-design-icons";

Usage

Include the component,

import DataTable from "vue-materialize-datatable";

Then, register the component, however you like:

{
    ...
    components: {
        ...
        "datatable": DataTable
    }
}

And then.. use the component:

<datatable></datatable>

Of course, code above will render garbage. Here are the props it accepts to render some sensible data:

Prop name Description Example
title The title of the datatable 
"Todos" // Name in top
columns Columns 
                
[ // Array of objects 
  {    
    label: "Name", // Column name
    field: "name", // Field name from row
                   // Use dot for nested props
                   // Can be function with row as 1st param
    numeric: false,// Affects sorting
    html: false    // Escapes output if false.
  } 
];
rows Rows 
                
[ // Array of objects 
  {    
    name: 'test', // Whatever
    ...
  } 
];
perPage Numbers of rows per page 
[10, 20, 30, 40, 50] (default) // Results per page
defaultPerPage Default rows per page 
10 (default) // Default results per page, otherwise it will be the
first value of perPage
initSortCol Default column for sorting on component initialization 
-1 (default) // By default table is not sorted by any column
onClick Function to execute on click 
console.log('hey') // Function, row 1st param
clickable Clickable rows. Will fire row-click event 
true (default) // Row is passed in the event payload
sortable Cause column-click to sort 
true (default) // Whether sortable
searchable Add fuzzy search functionality 
true (default) // Whether searchable
exactSearch Disable fuzzy search 
true (default) // Whether only exact matches are returned
serverSearch Server search is used to fetch data from server 
false (default) // If you wanna do server search then searchable and
serverSearch must be true and use serverSearchFunc as callback.
serverSearchFunc Function for search search 
function // For this searchSearch criteria is must.
paginate Add footer next/prev. buttons 
true (default) // Whether paginated
exportable Add button to export to Excel 
true (default) // Whether exportable
printable Add printing functionality 
true (default) // Whether printable
customButtons Custom buttons thingy 
                
// Array of objects
[
  { 
    hide: false, // Whether to hide the button
    icon: "search", // Materialize icon 
    onclick: aFunc() // Click handler 
  } 
];

Localization

You can use the property locale to set the display language. Available languages:

  • en (English, default)
  • ar (Arabic)
  • es (Spanish)
  • cat (Catalan)
  • br (Brazilian Portuguese)
  • nl (Netherlands)
  • fr (French)
  • de (German)

You can very easily contribute a locale. Just clone locales/en.json and require in locales/index.js

React to click on row

The datatable will emit the row-click event if clickable is set to true (default).

The events payload will contain the row object, you can bind to the event like this:

<datatable v-on:row-click="onRowClick"></datatable>

<script>
  var app = new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    ...
    methods: {
      onRowClick: function (row) {
        //row contains the clicked object from `rows`
        console.log(row)
      }
    },
  })
</script>
...

Rows per page

You can specify the options of rows per page with the perPage prop. The first value will be the default value and the array will be sorted, so you can put whatever number you want.

<!-- The default value will be 100 -->
<datatable :perPage="[100, 10, 25, 50, 500]"></datatable>

The options will be rendered as [10, 20, 50, 100, 500]

Rows per page

Otherwise, you can specify the default rows per page with the defaultPerPage prop.

<!-- The default value will be 100 -->
<datatable :perPage="[10, 25, 50, 100, 500]" :defaultPerPage="100"></datatable>

Row buttons

Alright actually this is a hack. We probably should've implemented actual support for this but for now, here's an example on how to achieve something similar to the screenshot above:

<datatable title="News" ...>
  <th slot="thead-tr">
    Actions
  </th>
  <template slot="tbody-tr" scope="props">
    <td>
      <button class="btn red darken-2 waves-effect waves-light compact-btn"
          @click="(e) => deleteItem(props.row, e)">
        <i class="material-icons white-text">delete</i>
      </button>
    </td>
  </template>
</datatable>

Feel free to copy paste the code above, heh.

