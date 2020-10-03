A fancy Materialize CSS datatable VueJS component BTC donations: 16dt5DdjGvduZ3KZcFrwsBA82qqfrcbeUQ

Demo

https://microdroid.github.io/vue-materialize-datatable/

Features

Sorting, with numerical sorting

Pagination

Localization

Fuzzy searching

Server searching

Excel export

Printing

Custom topbar buttons

Flexible data-from-row extractor

Follows the Material Design spec

Really, really efficient.. handles thousands of rows flawlessly

And much more..

Requirements

materialize-css (and NOT any other MD library!)

(and any other MD library!) VueJS 2

Installation

npm i vue-materialize-datatable --save

You also need to include Material Design icons. You have two ways of doing this:

The first and the recommended way is loading via Google's CDN, by adding this tag to your HTML

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" rel = "stylesheet" >

Or this in your CSS/Sass files:

@ import url(http://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons);

Alternatively, you can use the NPM package and add the font to your bundle by:

npm i material-design-icons-iconfont -S

and then include it in your Sass/CSS files

@ import "~material-design-icons-iconfont/dist/material-design-icons" ;

Usage

Include the component,

import DataTable from "vue-materialize-datatable" ;

Then, register the component, however you like:

{ ... components: { ... "datatable" : DataTable } }

And then.. use the component:

< datatable > </ datatable >

Of course, code above will render garbage. Here are the props it accepts to render some sensible data:

Prop name Description Example title The title of the datatable "Todos" // Name in top columns Columns [ // Array of objects { label: "Name", // Column name field: "name", // Field name from row // Use dot for nested props // Can be function with row as 1 st param numeric : false ,// Affects sorting html: false // Escapes output if false . } ]; rows Rows [ { name: 'test' , ... } ]; perPage Numbers of rows per page [10, 20, 30, 40, 50] (default) // Results per page defaultPerPage Default rows per page 10 (default) // Default results per page, otherwise it will be the first value of perPage initSortCol Default column for sorting on component initialization -1 (default) // By default table is not sorted by any column onClick Function to execute on click console.log('hey') // Function, row 1st param clickable Clickable rows. Will fire row-click event true (default) // Row is passed in the event payload sortable Cause column-click to sort true (default) // Whether sortable searchable Add fuzzy search functionality true (default) // Whether searchable exactSearch Disable fuzzy search true (default) // Whether only exact matches are returned serverSearch Server search is used to fetch data from server false (default) // If you wanna do server search then searchable and serverSearch must be true and use serverSearchFunc as callback. serverSearchFunc Function for search search function // For this searchSearch criteria is must. paginate Add footer next/prev. buttons true (default) // Whether paginated exportable Add button to export to Excel true (default) // Whether exportable printable Add printing functionality true (default) // Whether printable customButtons Custom buttons thingy [ { hide: false , icon: "search" , onclick: aFunc() } ];

Localization

You can use the property locale to set the display language. Available languages:

en (English, default)

(English, default) ar (Arabic)

(Arabic) es (Spanish)

(Spanish) cat (Catalan)

(Catalan) br (Brazilian Portuguese)

(Brazilian Portuguese) nl (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) fr (French)

(French) de (German)

You can very easily contribute a locale. Just clone locales/en.json and require in locales/index.js

React to click on row

The datatable will emit the row-click event if clickable is set to true (default).

The events payload will contain the row object , you can bind to the event like this:

< datatable v-on:row-click = "onRowClick" > </ datatable > < script > var app = new Vue({ el : '#app' , ... methods: { onRowClick : function ( row ) { console .log(row) } }, }) </ script > ...

Rows per page

You can specify the options of rows per page with the perPage prop. The first value will be the default value and the array will be sorted, so you can put whatever number you want.

< datatable :perPage = "[100, 10, 25, 50, 500]" > </ datatable >

The options will be rendered as [10, 20, 50, 100, 500]

Otherwise, you can specify the default rows per page with the defaultPerPage prop.

< datatable :perPage = "[10, 25, 50, 100, 500]" :defaultPerPage = "100" > </ datatable >

Row buttons

Alright actually this is a hack. We probably should've implemented actual support for this but for now, here's an example on how to achieve something similar to the screenshot above:

< datatable title = "News" ... > < th slot = "thead-tr" > Actions </ th > < template slot = "tbody-tr" scope = "props" > < td > < button class = "btn red darken-2 waves-effect waves-light compact-btn" @ click = "(e) => deleteItem(props.row, e)" > < i class = "material-icons white-text" > delete </ i > </ button > </ td > </ template > </ datatable >

Feel free to copy paste the code above, heh.