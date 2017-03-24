materializeCss styles for vue-comps.
jQuery dependency
Velocity.js for animations
vue-touch for touch compability
npm install --save-dev vue-materialize
## When using with webpack (recommended)
# webpack
npm install --save-dev webpack
# style loaders
npm install --save-dev style-loader css-loader sass-loader url-loader file-loader vue-style-loader
# node-sass
npm install --save-dev node-sass
or include
build/bundle.js (comes with npm install - 159kb - includes
Velocity.js)
commonJS allows to require a single js file:
components:
"fab": require("vue-materialize/fixed-action-button") # loads the fixed-action-button.js in the vue-materialize folder
This is not possible with the es6 import/export. You can still use it like this:
import {fixedActionButton} from "vue-materialize"
components: {
"fab": fixedActionButton
}
However, webpack will add ALL components to your bundle this way.
Webpack 2 comes with tree-shaking to remove all unused components again. So if you really want to use the import syntax please migrate to webpack 2.
For the usage of the css only components see the very good materialize-css documentation.
For style personalisation see the sass variable definitions in the original repo.
loaders: [
{ test: /\.woff(\d*)\??(\d*)$/, loader: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff" }
{ test: /\.ttf\??(\d*)$/, loader: "file-loader" }
{ test: /\.eot\??(\d*)$/, loader: "file-loader" }
{ test: /\.svg\??(\d*)$/, loader: "file-loader" }
{ test: /\.scss$/, loader: "style!css!sass?sourceMap"}
]
create a file, for example
materialize.config.scss
@charset "UTF-8";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/mixins";
// all colors:
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/color";
// BEGIN: only specific colors
@import "~vue-materialize/sass/color";
// include colors you need
@include do("include-color","black", "base");
@include do("include-color","white", "base");
@import "~vue-materialize/sass/colorProcessor";
// END: only specific colors
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/variables";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/normalize";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/typography";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/global";
// modify variables here
// all available sass variables:
// https://github.com/Dogfalo/materialize/blob/master/sass/components/_variables.scss
// e.g. $dropdown-bg-color: black;
// css only, no JS needed for these
// activate only what you need
$roboto-font-path: "~materialize-css/fonts/roboto/";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/roboto";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/icons-material-design"; // icons are no long included in materializeCSS
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/buttons";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/grid";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/navbar";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/preloader";
@import "~vue-materialize/sass/forms";
// css for js modules
// activate only what you need
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/cards";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/sideNav";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/dropdown";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/modal";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/collapsible";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/table_of_contents"; // scrollspy
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/input-fields";
// ----- no js but need to be after input-fields
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/checkboxes";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/radio-buttons";
// -----
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/switches";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/select"; // need to be after input-fields
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/toast";
@import "~materialize-css/sass/components/tooltip";
// NOT implemented yet:
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/tabs";
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/slider";
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/date_picker/default";
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/date_picker/default.date";
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/date_picker/default.time";
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/file-input";
// @import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/range";
Require it like this:
require("./materialize.config.scss")
or
import "./materialize.config.scss"
No icons are included in the bundle.
You can either take the Google Material Design Icons as a font and use them the materializeCSS way:
<i class="material-icons">add</i>
or use
vue-icons:
If you use webpack, you could use vue-icons, this will allow you to load only the icons you need. Additional dependencies:
npm install --save-dev callback-loader vue-icons@1
Additional webpack config:
module:
postLoaders: [
{ test: /vue-icons/, loader: "callback-loader"}
]
callbackLoader:
require("vue-icons/icon-loader")(["material-add"]) # add all the icons you need
components:
"icon": require("vue-materialize/icon")
<icon name="material-add"></icon>
## whithin your module
components:
"card": require("vue-materialize/card")
# or with bundle.js
"card": window.vueMaterialize.card
<card class="sticky-action"> <!-- remove sticky-action class for normal action -->
<img slot="img" src="http://materializecss.com/images/office.jpg"></img>
<span slot="title">Title (click me)</span>
<p>Some Content</p>
<span slot="revealTitle">Title (click me)</span> <!-- required for reveal to work -->
<p slot="reveal">Significantly more Content</p>
<a slot="action" href="#card">Some sticky action</a>
</card>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-card
Of course you can also use the no-reveal materializeCSS cards.
## whithin your module
components:
"collapsible": require("vue-materialize/collapsible")
"collapsible-item": require("vue-materialize/collapsible-item")
# or with bundle.js
"collapsible": window.vueMaterialize.collapsible
"collapsible-item": window.vueMaterialize.collapsibleItem
<collapsible>
<collapsible-item>
<h4 slot="header">header1</h4>
<p>body 1</p>
</collapsible-item>
<collapsible-item>
<h4 slot="header">header21</h4>
<p>body 2</p>
</collapsible-item>
</collapsible>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-collapsible
## whithin your module
components:
"dropdown": require("vue-materialize/dropdown")
# or with bundle.js
"dropdown": window.vueMaterialize.dropdown
<button> Open Dropdown
<dropdown>
<li>Content</li>
</dropdown>
</button>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-dropdown
## whithin your module
components:
"fab": require("vue-materialize/fixed-action-button")
# or with bundle.js
"fab": window.vueMaterialize.fixedActionButton
<fab style="bottom:20px;right:20px">
<a class="btn-floating btn-large" slot="fab">hover</button>
<li><a class="btn-floating">1</a></li>
<li><a class="btn-floating">2</a></li>
</fab>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-fixed-action-button
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|horizontal
|Boolean
|false
|opens to the left
|other-side
|Boolean
|false
|opens to the bottom (or right with horizontal)
## whithin your module
components:
"material-box": require("vue-materialize/material-box")
# or with bundle.js
"material-box": window.vueMaterialize.materialBox
<material-box style="width:200px",src="some/image.jpg",thumb="some/thumb.jpg">
<span slot="caption" style="color:white">a caption</span>
</material-box>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-zoombox
## whithin your module
components:
"modal": require("vue-materialize/modal")
# or with bundle.js
"modal": window.vueMaterialize.modal
<button> Open Modal
<modal>
<div class="modal-content">
<h4>Header</h4>
<p>Content</p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button class="btn btn-flat">close</button>
</div class="modal-footer">
</modal>
</button>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-modal
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|bottom-sheet
|Boolean
|false
|opens from the bottom (see demo )
components:
"parallax": require("vue-materialize/parallax")
# or with bundle.js
"parallax": window.vueMaterialize.parallax
<parallax src="path/to/img">
<div slot="loading">loading...</div>
<div>content</div>
</parallax>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-parallax
components:
"pushpin": require("vue-materialize/pushpin")
# or with bundle.js
"pushpin": window.vueMaterialize.pushpin
<pushpin>
<p>some fixed text</p>
</pushpin>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-pushpin
## whithin your module
components:
"scrollfire": require("vue-materialize/scrollfire")
# or with bundle.js
"scrollfire": window.vueMaterialize.scrollfire
<scrollfire @entered="doSomething"></scrollfire>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-scrollfire
## whithin your module
components:
"scrollspy": require("vue-materialize/scrollspy")
"scrollspy-item": require("vue-materialize/scrollspy-item")
# or with bundle.js
"scrollspy": window.vueMaterialize.scrollspy
"scrollspy-item": window.vueMaterialize.scrollspyItem
<scrollspy>
<scrollspy-item target="idOfTarget">description of target</scrollspy-item>
<scrollspy-item target="idOfOtherTarget">description of other target</scrollspy-item>
</scrollspy>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-scrollspy
# somewhere
Vue.use(require('vue-touch'))
# in your component
components:
"side-nav": require("vue-materialize/side-nav")
# or with bundle.js
"side-nav": window.vueMaterialize.sideNav
<side-nav>
<li><a>First Text</a></li>
</side-nav>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-side-nav
# somewhere
Vue.use(require('vue-touch'))
# in your component
mixins:[
require("vue-materialize/toaster")
# or with bundle.js
window.vueMaterialize.toaster
]
# in the instance (text is mandatory)
@toast(text:"I'm toast", classes:["toast","rounded"], timeout:4000, cb: ->)
#do something on close
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-toaster
# in your component
components:
"tooltip": require("vue-materialize/tooltip")
# or, when using bundle.js
components:
"tooltip": window.vueMaterialize.tooltip
<button>Hover me!
<tooltip>Some information</tooltip>
</button>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-tooltip
# somewhere
Vue.use(require('vue-touch'))
# in your component
components:
"waves": require("vue-materialize/waves")
# or, when using bundle.js
components:
"waves": window.vueMaterialize.waves
<button>Click or touch me!
<waves></waves>
</button>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-waves
<input type="radio" id="one" value="One" v-model="picked">
<label for="one">One</label>
<br>
<input type="radio" id="two" value="Two" v-model="picked" class="with-gap">
<label for="two">Two</label>
<br>
demo - source for demo - doc: radio
<input type="checkbox" id="one">
<label for="one">One</label>
<br>
<input type="checkbox" id="two" class="filled-in">
<label for="two">Two</label>
<br>
demo - source for demo - doc: checkbox
components:
"switch": require("vue-materialize/switch")
# or with bundle.js
"switch": window.vueMaterialize.switch
<switch>
<span slot="off">SomeOffLabel</span> <!-- defaults to Off -->
<span slot="on">SomeOnLabel</span> <!-- defaults to On -->
</switch>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-toggle
## whithin your module
components:
"input-field": require("vue-materialize/input-field")
# or with bundle.js
"input-field": window.vueMaterialize.inputField
<div class="row">
<input-field class="s6" label="name"></input-field>
<!-- optional -->
<icon name="fa-user", slot="icon", class="prefix"></icon>
</div>
<!-- no wrapping row for textarea -->
<input-field class="s6" label="Some text" textarea></input-field>
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|autofocus
|Boolean
|false
|autofocus
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|disabled
|readonly
|Boolean
|false
|readonly
|textarea
|Boolean
|false
|use
<textarea> instead of
<input>
|type
|String
|-
|type for
<input>
|validate
|Function
|-
|use for validating input, argument will be the current value
|dataError
|String
|-
|message to display on invalid input. Used with validate
|dataSuccess
|String
|-
|message to display on valid input. Used with validate
|label
|String
|-
|description of the input
|value
|String
|-
|preset the value
|placeholder
|String
|-
|sets a placeholder
|length
|Number
|0
|maximum length of input
focus and
blur are pass-through
## whithin your module
components:
"v-select": require("vue-materialize/select")
"v-option": require("vue-materialize/select-option")
# or with bundle.js
"v-select": window.vueMaterialize.select
"v-option": window.vueMaterialize.selectOption
<v-select :value="value" @input="onInput">
<v-option value="1">option 1/<v-option>
<v-option value="2">option 2</v-option>
</v-select>
demo - source for demo - doc: vue-simple-select
1.0.0
vue-toaster updated to
1.1.0 changelog
moved
vue-icons to
devDependencies
pointing main to
build/index.js
0.4.1
added
vue-simple-select as
select - this need a reordering of the scss (see SCSS)
0.4.0
vue-zoombox updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-toaster updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-comps-scrollspy updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-pushpin updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-parallax updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-card updated to
1.1.0 changelog
0.3.0
vue-collapsible updated to
1.0.1 changelog
vue-side-nav updated to
1.1.0 changelog
vue-fixed-action-button updated to
1.1.0 changelog
added
other-side prop for
vue-materialize/fixed-action-button
vue-comps-waves updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-icons updated to
1.4.1 changelog
vue-scrollfire updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-comps-tooltip updated to
1.0.0 changelog
vue-comps-modal updated to
1.1.1 changelog
vue-comps-dropdown updated to
1.2.1 changelog
Copyright (c) 2015 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.