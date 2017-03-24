DEPRECATED see cerijs and ceri-materialize

materializeCss styles for vue-comps.

Features

No jQuery dependency

dependency Velocity.js for animations

for animations vue-touch for touch compability

for touch compability Easy style modification

Only load what you need (webpack code splitting)

What is missing:

carousel

range & slider

file-input

tabs

date-picker

Install

npm install --save-dev vue-materialize npm install --save-dev webpack npm install --save-dev style-loader css-loader sass-loader url-loader file-loader vue-style-loader npm install --save-dev node-sass

or include build/bundle.js (comes with npm install - 159kb - includes Velocity.js )

Import syntax

commonJS allows to require a single js file:

components: "fab" : require ( "vue-materialize/fixed-action-button" )

This is not possible with the es6 import/export. You can still use it like this:

import {fixedActionButton} from "vue-materialize" components : { "fab" : fixedActionButton }

However, webpack will add ALL components to your bundle this way.

Webpack 2 comes with tree-shaking to remove all unused components again. So if you really want to use the import syntax please migrate to webpack 2.

Table of contents

Style

For the usage of the css only components see the very good materialize-css documentation.

For style personalisation see the sass variable definitions in the original repo.

loaders: [ { test: /\.woff(\d*)\??(\d*)$/ , loader: "url-loader?limit=10000&mimetype=application/font-woff" } { test: /\.ttf\??(\d*)$/ , loader: "file-loader" } { test: /\.eot\??(\d*)$/ , loader: "file-loader" } { test: /\.svg\??(\d*)$/ , loader: "file-loader" } { test: /\.scss$/ , loader: "style!css!sass?sourceMap" } ]

create a file, for example materialize.config.scss

@ charset "UTF-8" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/mixins" ; @ import "~vue-materialize/sass/color" ; @ include do( "include-color" , "black" , "base" ); @ include do( "include-color" , "white" , "base" ); @ import "~vue-materialize/sass/colorProcessor" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/variables" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/normalize" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/typography" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/global" ; $roboto-font-path : "~materialize-css/fonts/roboto/" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/roboto" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/icons-material-design" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/buttons" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/grid" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/navbar" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/preloader" ; @ import "~vue-materialize/sass/forms" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/cards" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/sideNav" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/dropdown" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/modal" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/collapsible" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/table_of_contents" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/input-fields" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/checkboxes" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/radio-buttons" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/switches" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/forms/select" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/toast" ; @ import "~materialize-css/sass/components/tooltip" ;

Require it like this:

require ( "./materialize.config.scss" ) or import "./materialize.config.scss"

No icons are included in the bundle.

You can either take the Google Material Design Icons as a font and use them the materializeCSS way:

< i class = "material-icons" > add </ i >

or use vue-icons :

If you use webpack, you could use vue-icons, this will allow you to load only the icons you need. Additional dependencies:

npm install --save-dev callback-loader vue-icons@1

Additional webpack config:

module: postLoaders: [ { test: /vue-icons/ , loader: "callback-loader" } ] callbackLoader: require ( "vue-icons/icon-loader" )([ "material-add" ])

Usage

components: "icon" : require ( "vue-materialize/icon" )

< icon name = "material-add" > </ icon >

JS

components: "card" : require ( "vue-materialize/card" ) "card" : window .vueMaterialize.card

< card class = "sticky-action" > < img slot = "img" src = "http://materializecss.com/images/office.jpg" > </ img > < span slot = "title" > Title (click me) </ span > < p > Some Content </ p > < span slot = "revealTitle" > Title (click me) </ span > < p slot = "reveal" > Significantly more Content </ p > < a slot = "action" href = "#card" > Some sticky action </ a > </ card >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-card

Of course you can also use the no-reveal materializeCSS cards.

components: "collapsible" : require ( "vue-materialize/collapsible" ) "collapsible-item" : require ( "vue-materialize/collapsible-item" ) "collapsible" : window .vueMaterialize.collapsible "collapsible-item" : window .vueMaterialize.collapsibleItem

< collapsible > < collapsible-item > < h4 slot = "header" > header1 </ h4 > < p > body 1 </ p > </ collapsible-item > < collapsible-item > < h4 slot = "header" > header21 </ h4 > < p > body 2 </ p > </ collapsible-item > </ collapsible >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-collapsible

components: "dropdown" : require ( "vue-materialize/dropdown" ) "dropdown" : window .vueMaterialize.dropdown

< button > Open Dropdown < dropdown > < li > Content </ li > </ dropdown > </ button >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-dropdown

components: "fab" : require ( "vue-materialize/fixed-action-button" ) "fab" : window .vueMaterialize.fixedActionButton

< fab style = "bottom:20px;right:20px" > < a class = "btn-floating btn-large" slot = "fab" > hover </ button > < li > < a class = "btn-floating" > 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < a class = "btn-floating" > 2 </ a > </ li > </ fab >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-fixed-action-button

Name type default description horizontal Boolean false opens to the left other-side Boolean false opens to the bottom (or right with horizontal)

components: "material-box" : require ( "vue-materialize/material-box" ) "material-box" : window .vueMaterialize.materialBox

< material-box style = "width:200px" , src = "some/image.jpg" , thumb = "some/thumb.jpg" > < span slot = "caption" style = "color:white" > a caption </ span > </ material-box >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-zoombox

components: "modal" : require ( "vue-materialize/modal" ) "modal" : window .vueMaterialize.modal

< button > Open Modal < modal > < div class = "modal-content" > < h4 > Header </ h4 > < p > Content </ p > </ div > < div class = "modal-footer" > < button class = "btn btn-flat" > close </ button > </ div class = "modal-footer" > </ modal > </ button >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-modal

Name type default description bottom-sheet Boolean false opens from the bottom (see demo )

components: "parallax" : require ( "vue-materialize/parallax" ) "parallax" : window .vueMaterialize.parallax

< parallax src = "path/to/img" > < div slot = "loading" > loading... </ div > < div > content </ div > </ parallax >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-parallax

components: "pushpin" : require ( "vue-materialize/pushpin" ) "pushpin" : window .vueMaterialize.pushpin

< pushpin > < p > some fixed text </ p > </ pushpin >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-pushpin

components: "scrollfire" : require ( "vue-materialize/scrollfire" ) "scrollfire" : window .vueMaterialize.scrollfire

< scrollfire @ entered = "doSomething" > </ scrollfire >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-scrollfire

components: "scrollspy" : require ( "vue-materialize/scrollspy" ) "scrollspy-item" : require ( "vue-materialize/scrollspy-item" ) "scrollspy" : window .vueMaterialize.scrollspy "scrollspy-item" : window .vueMaterialize.scrollspyItem

< scrollspy > < scrollspy-item target = "idOfTarget" > description of target </ scrollspy-item > < scrollspy-item target = "idOfOtherTarget" > description of other target </ scrollspy-item > </ scrollspy >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-scrollspy

Vue.use( require ( 'vue-touch' )) components: "side-nav" : require ( "vue-materialize/side-nav" ) "side-nav" : window .vueMaterialize.sideNav

< side-nav > < li > < a > First Text </ a > </ li > </ side-nav >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-side-nav

Vue.use( require ( 'vue-touch' )) mixins:[ require ( "vue-materialize/toaster" ) window .vueMaterialize.toaster ]

@toast(text: "I'm toast" , classes:[ "toast" , "rounded" ], timeout: 4000 , cb: -> )

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-toaster

components: "tooltip" : require ( "vue-materialize/tooltip" ) components: "tooltip" : window .vueMaterialize.tooltip

< button > Hover me! < tooltip > Some information </ tooltip > </ button >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-tooltip

Vue.use( require ( 'vue-touch' )) components: "waves" : require ( "vue-materialize/waves" ) components: "waves" : window .vueMaterialize.waves

< button > Click or touch me! < waves > </ waves > </ button >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-comps-waves

forms

< input type = "radio" id = "one" value = "One" v-model = "picked" > < label for = "one" > One </ label > < br > < input type = "radio" id = "two" value = "Two" v-model = "picked" class = "with-gap" > < label for = "two" > Two </ label > < br >

demo - source for demo - doc: radio

< input type = "checkbox" id = "one" > < label for = "one" > One </ label > < br > < input type = "checkbox" id = "two" class = "filled-in" > < label for = "two" > Two </ label > < br >

demo - source for demo - doc: checkbox

components: "switch" : require ( "vue-materialize/switch" ) "switch" : window .vueMaterialize. switch

< switch > < span slot = "off" > SomeOffLabel </ span > < span slot = "on" > SomeOnLabel </ span > </ switch >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-toggle

components: "input-field" : require ( "vue-materialize/input-field" ) "input-field" : window .vueMaterialize.inputField

< div class = "row" > < input-field class = "s6" label = "name" > </ input-field > < icon name = "fa-user" , slot = "icon" , class = "prefix" > </ icon > </ div > < input-field class = "s6" label = "Some text" textarea > </ input-field >

demo - source for demo

Name type default description autofocus Boolean false autofocus disabled Boolean false disabled readonly Boolean false readonly textarea Boolean false use <textarea> instead of <input> type String - type for <input> validate Function - use for validating input, argument will be the current value dataError String - message to display on invalid input. Used with validate dataSuccess String - message to display on valid input. Used with validate label String - description of the input value String - preset the value placeholder String - sets a placeholder length Number 0 maximum length of input

focus and blur are pass-through

components: "v-select" : require ( "vue-materialize/select" ) "v-option" : require ( "vue-materialize/select-option" ) "v-select" : window .vueMaterialize.select "v-option" : window .vueMaterialize.selectOption

< v-select :value = "value" @ input = "onInput" > < v-option value = "1" > option 1/ < v-option > < v-option value = "2" > option 2 </ v-option > </ v-select >

demo - source for demo - doc: vue-simple-select

Changelog

1.0.0

vue-toaster updated to 1.1.0 changelog

moved vue-icons to devDependencies

pointing main to build/index.js

0.4.1

added vue-simple-select as select - this need a reordering of the scss (see SCSS)

0.4.0

vue-zoombox updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-toaster updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-comps-scrollspy updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-pushpin updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-parallax updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-card updated to 1.1.0 changelog

0.3.0

vue-collapsible updated to 1.0.1 changelog

vue-side-nav updated to 1.1.0 changelog

vue-fixed-action-button updated to 1.1.0 changelog

added other-side prop for vue-materialize/fixed-action-button

vue-comps-waves updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-icons updated to 1.4.1 changelog

vue-scrollfire updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-comps-tooltip updated to 1.0.0 changelog

vue-comps-modal updated to 1.1.1 changelog

vue-comps-dropdown updated to 1.2.1 changelog

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.