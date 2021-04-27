openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vmy

vue-material-year-calendar

by nono1526
1.2.6 (see all)

A full 12-Month view calendar made by vue.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

156

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Calendar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

English | 繁體中文

Versions Downloads License

There is no full year (12 months on a page) calendar right now, the Vue-material-year-calendar is designed to solve this problem.

  • 🔥 12 Months on a page
  • 🌈 Material style
  • 🕒 depend on dayjs
  • 🍀 by Vue.js

Simple Live Demo

Basic usage

Basic_demo

Draggable

demo

Classification

Classification---

Getting Started

📚 Installation

npm install vue-material-year-calendar --save

📚 Example

<template>
  <YearCalendar
    v-model="year"
    :activeDates.sync="activeDates"
    @toggleDate="toggleDate"
    prefixClass="your_customized_wrapper_class"
    :activeClass="activeClass"
  ></YearCalendar>
</template>

<script>
import YearCalendar from 'vue-material-year-calendar'

export default {
  components: { YearCalendar },
  data () {
    return {
      year: 2019,
      activeDates: [
        { date: '2019-02-13' },
        { date: '2019-02-14', className: 'red' },
        { date: '2019-02-15', className: 'blue' },
        { date: '2019-02-16', className: 'your_customized_classname' }
      ],
      activeClass: '',
    }
  },
  methods: {
    toggleDate (dateInfo) {
      console.log(dateInfo)  // { date: '2010-10-23', selected: true }
    }
  }
}
</script>

<style lang="stylus">
.your_customized_wrapper_class
  background-color: #0aa
  color: white
  &.red
    background-color: red
    color: white
    &:after
      background-image url('./assets/baseline-remove_circle-24px.svg')
      background-size 100% 100%
  &.blue
    background-color: #0000aa
    color: white
  &.your_customized_classname
    background-color: yellow
    color: black

</style>

📚 props

v-model

  • Type: String | Number
  • Required: true

The year to be display.

activeDates.sync

  • Type: Array of objects
  • Required: true
  • Default: [] Your selected dates.

If you set className attributes, you can customize it style in CSS.

ex:

  [
    { date: '2019-02-13' },
    { date: '2019-02-14', className: 'red' },
    { date: '2019-02-15', className: 'blue' },
    { date: '2019-02-16', className: 'your_customized_classname' }
  ],

prefixClass

  • Type: String
  • Default: calendar--active
  • Required: true

A wrapper classname for customized css. Set prefixClass's value, then use it value as a class wrapper in CSS.

ex: 

<template>
<year-calendar
  ...
  prefixClass="your_customized_wrapper_class"
></year-calendar>
</template>

<style lang="stylus">

.your_customized_wrapper_class
  background-color: #0aa
  color: white
  &.red
    background-color: #a00
    color: white
    &:after
      background-image url('./assets/baseline-remove_circle-24px.svg')
      background-size 100% 100%
  &.blue
    background-color: #0000aa
    color: white
  &.your_customized_classname
    background-color: yellow
    color: black

</style>

activeClass

  • Type: String (default class: info or warning )
  • Default: ''(empty string)

The classname you want to toggle. For example, set activeClass to my_red first. Then you click a date on calendar, the date will be add/remove with my_red class.

lang

  • Type: String
  • Default: en

Choose language to displayed.

en: English, tw: 繁體中文, pt: Português, de: Deutsch, pl: Polish, ru: Русский

showYearSelector

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: true

Show or hide the years selector on top of the calendar.

ex:

:showYearSelector="false"

hideSunday

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Hide or show all sundays in the calendar.

ex:

:hideSunday="true"

hideWeekend

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Hide or show all weekends (saturdays and sundays) in the calendar.

ex:

:hideWeekend="true"

📚 event

@toggleDate

  • Type: function

Function will be called when you select/unselect a date.

ex: 

<template>
  <YearCalendar
    @toggleDate="myToggleDate"
  ></YearCalendar>
</template>

<script>
  .....
  methods: {
    myToggleDate (dateInfo) {
      console.log(dateInfo) // { date: '2010-10-23', selected: true }
    }
  }
</script>

@monthClick

  • $event: { year: 2021, month: 1, monthTitle: 'January' }

Trigger when user click month title.

ex: 

<template>
  <YearCalendar
    @monthClickEvent="monthClick"
  ></YearCalendar>
</template>

<script>
  .....
  methods: {
    monthClick (monthYearInfo) {
      console.log(monthYearInfo) // { year: 2021, month: 1, monthTitle: 'January' }
    }
  }
</script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vc
v-calendarAn elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
172K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vfc
vue-functional-calendarVue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@fullcalendar/vueAn official Vue component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendarsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-calA Vue 2 & 3 full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendarGantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
See 41 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial