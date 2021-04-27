English | 繁體中文

There is no full year (12 months on a page) calendar right now, the Vue-material-year-calendar is designed to solve this problem.

🔥 12 Months on a page

🌈 Material style

🕒 depend on dayjs

🍀 by Vue.js

Getting Started

📚 Installation

npm install vue-material-year-calendar --save

📚 Example

<template> <YearCalendar v-model="year" :activeDates.sync="activeDates" @toggleDate="toggleDate" prefixClass="your_customized_wrapper_class" :activeClass="activeClass" ></YearCalendar> </template> <script> import YearCalendar from 'vue-material-year-calendar' export default { components: { YearCalendar }, data () { return { year: 2019, activeDates: [ { date: '2019-02-13' }, { date: '2019-02-14', className: 'red' }, { date: '2019-02-15', className: 'blue' }, { date: '2019-02-16', className: 'your_customized_classname' } ], activeClass: '', } }, methods: { toggleDate (dateInfo) { console.log(dateInfo) // { date: '2010-10-23', selected: true } } } } </script> <style lang="stylus"> .your_customized_wrapper_class background-color: #0aa color: white &.red background-color: red color: white &:after background-image url('./assets/baseline-remove_circle-24px.svg') background-size 100% 100% &.blue background-color: #0000aa color: white &.your_customized_classname background-color: yellow color: black </style>

📚 props

Type: String | Number

| Required: true

The year to be display.

Type: Array of objects

Required: true

Default: [] Your selected dates.

If you set className attributes, you can customize it style in CSS.

ex:

[ { date : '2019-02-13' }, { date : '2019-02-14' , className : 'red' }, { date : '2019-02-15' , className : 'blue' }, { date : '2019-02-16' , className : 'your_customized_classname' } ],

prefixClass

Type: String

Default: calendar--active

Required: true

A wrapper classname for customized css. Set prefixClass 's value, then use it value as a class wrapper in CSS.

ex:

<template> <year-calendar ... prefixClass="your_customized_wrapper_class" ></year-calendar> </template> <style lang="stylus"> .your_customized_wrapper_class background-color: #0aa color: white &.red background-color: #a00 color: white &:after background-image url('./assets/baseline-remove_circle-24px.svg') background-size 100% 100% &.blue background-color: #0000aa color: white &.your_customized_classname background-color: yellow color: black </style>

activeClass

Type: String (default class: info or warning )

(default class: info or warning ) Default: '' (empty string)

The classname you want to toggle. For example, set activeClass to my_red first. Then you click a date on calendar, the date will be add/remove with my_red class.

lang

Type: String

Default: en

Choose language to displayed.

en : English, tw : 繁體中文, pt : Português, de : Deutsch, pl : Polish, ru : Русский

showYearSelector

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show or hide the years selector on top of the calendar.

ex:

:showYearSelector= "false"

hideSunday

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Hide or show all sundays in the calendar.

ex:

:hideSunday= "true"

hideWeekend

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Hide or show all weekends (saturdays and sundays) in the calendar.

ex:

:hideWeekend= "true"

📚 event

Type: function

Function will be called when you select/unselect a date.

ex:

<template> <YearCalendar @toggleDate="myToggleDate" ></YearCalendar> </template> <script> ..... methods: { myToggleDate (dateInfo) { console.log(dateInfo) // { date: '2010-10-23', selected: true } } } </script>

$event: { year: 2021, month: 1, monthTitle: 'January' }

Trigger when user click month title.

ex: