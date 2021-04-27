English | 繁體中文
There is no full year (12 months on a page) calendar right now, the Vue-material-year-calendar is designed to solve this problem.
npm install vue-material-year-calendar --save
<template>
<YearCalendar
v-model="year"
:activeDates.sync="activeDates"
@toggleDate="toggleDate"
prefixClass="your_customized_wrapper_class"
:activeClass="activeClass"
></YearCalendar>
</template>
<script>
import YearCalendar from 'vue-material-year-calendar'
export default {
components: { YearCalendar },
data () {
return {
year: 2019,
activeDates: [
{ date: '2019-02-13' },
{ date: '2019-02-14', className: 'red' },
{ date: '2019-02-15', className: 'blue' },
{ date: '2019-02-16', className: 'your_customized_classname' }
],
activeClass: '',
}
},
methods: {
toggleDate (dateInfo) {
console.log(dateInfo) // { date: '2010-10-23', selected: true }
}
}
}
</script>
<style lang="stylus">
.your_customized_wrapper_class
background-color: #0aa
color: white
&.red
background-color: red
color: white
&:after
background-image url('./assets/baseline-remove_circle-24px.svg')
background-size 100% 100%
&.blue
background-color: #0000aa
color: white
&.your_customized_classname
background-color: yellow
color: black
</style>
String |
Number
true
The year to be display.
Array of objects
true
[]
Your selected dates.
If you set
className attributes, you can customize it style in CSS.
ex:
[
{ date: '2019-02-13' },
{ date: '2019-02-14', className: 'red' },
{ date: '2019-02-15', className: 'blue' },
{ date: '2019-02-16', className: 'your_customized_classname' }
],
String
calendar--active
true
A wrapper classname for customized css. Set
prefixClass's value, then use it value as a class wrapper in CSS.
ex:
<template>
<year-calendar
...
prefixClass="your_customized_wrapper_class"
></year-calendar>
</template>
<style lang="stylus">
.your_customized_wrapper_class
background-color: #0aa
color: white
&.red
background-color: #a00
color: white
&:after
background-image url('./assets/baseline-remove_circle-24px.svg')
background-size 100% 100%
&.blue
background-color: #0000aa
color: white
&.your_customized_classname
background-color: yellow
color: black
</style>
String (default class: info or warning )
''(empty string)
The classname you want to toggle. For example, set
activeClass to
my_red first. Then you click a date on calendar, the date will be add/remove with
my_red class.
String
en
Choose language to displayed.
en: English,
tw: 繁體中文,
pt: Português,
de: Deutsch,
pl: Polish,
ru: Русский
Boolean
true
Show or hide the years selector on top of the calendar.
ex:
:showYearSelector="false"
Boolean
false
Hide or show all sundays in the calendar.
ex:
:hideSunday="true"
Boolean
false
Hide or show all weekends (saturdays and sundays) in the calendar.
ex:
:hideWeekend="true"
function
Function will be called when you select/unselect a date.
ex:
<template>
<YearCalendar
@toggleDate="myToggleDate"
></YearCalendar>
</template>
<script>
.....
methods: {
myToggleDate (dateInfo) {
console.log(dateInfo) // { date: '2010-10-23', selected: true }
}
}
</script>
{ year: 2021, month: 1, monthTitle: 'January' }
Trigger when user click month title.
ex:
<template>
<YearCalendar
@monthClickEvent="monthClick"
></YearCalendar>
</template>
<script>
.....
methods: {
monthClick (monthYearInfo) {
console.log(monthYearInfo) // { year: 2021, month: 1, monthTitle: 'January' }
}
}
</script>