This library is a collection of Vue single-file components to render Material Design Icons, sourced from the MaterialDesign project. It also includes some CSS that helps make the scaling of the icons a little easier.
Install the package
yarn add vue-material-design-icons
OR
npm i vue-material-design-icons
Import the icon, and declare it as a local component:
import MenuIcon from 'vue-material-design-icons/Menu.vue';
components: {
MenuIcon;
}
OR
Declare it as a global component:
import MenuIcon from 'vue-material-design-icons/Menu.vue';
Vue.component('menu-icon', MenuIcon);
Note Icon files are pascal cased, e.g.
CheckboxMarkedCircle.vue, and their default name has
Iconappended e.g.
CheckboxMarkedCircleIcon.
Then use it in your template code!
<menu-icon />
Optional Add the included stylesheet. This few lines of CSS will cause
the icons to scale with any surrounding text, which can be helpful when you
primarily style with CSS. Note that if you intend to handle sizing with the
size prop, you probably don't want to use this as it may conflict.
import 'vue-material-design-icons/styles.css';
title - This changes the hover tooltip as well as the title shown to screen
readers. For accessibility purposes, if a
title is not provided, then the
icon is hidden from screen readers. This is to force developers to use
meaningful titles for their icon usage.
Example:
<android-icon title="this is an icon!" />
fillColor - This property allows you to set the fill colour of an icon via
JS instead of requiring CSS changes. Note that any CSS values, such as
fill: currentColor; provided by the optional CSS file, may override colours
set with this prop.
Example:
<android-icon fillColor="#FF0000" />
size - This property overrides the
width and
height attributes on the
SVG. The default is
24.
Example:
<android-icon :size="48" />
A list of the icons can be found at the
Material Design Icons website. The icons packaged here are pascal cased
versions of the names displayed on the website, to match the
Vue Style Guide. For example, the icon
named
ultra-high-definition would be imported as
"vue-material-design-icons/UltraHighDefinition.vue".
Use
resolve in your Webpack config to clean up the imports:
resolve: {
alias : {
"icons": path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/vue-material-design-icons")
},
extensions: [
".vue"
]
}
This will give you much shorter and more readable imports, like
import Android from "icons/Android", rather than
import Android from "vue-material-design-icons/Android.vue". Much better!
If you want custom sizing, add your own css to adjust the height and width of the icons
.material-design-icon.icon-2x {
height: 2em;
width: 2em;
}
.material-design-icon.icon-2x > .material-design-icon__svg {
height: 2em;
width: 2em;
}
Then add your size class
<fullscreen-icon class="icon-2x" />
While I recommend using CSS for styling, you can also pass in a
size prop,
detailed in the
Props section above.
Austin Andrews / Templarian for the MaterialDesign project. This supplies the SVG icons for this project, which are packaged as Vue single file components.
Elliot Dahl for this article on prototypr.io. This is where the recommended CSS comes from.
Attila Max Ruf / therufa for the mdi-vue library which inspired this one. It also produces single file components from material design icons.