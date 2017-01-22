openbase logo
vue-material-components

by appcomponents
0.3.4 (see all)

❗️ Project is looking for new contributors who can lead the project! :suspect:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

272

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

material-components

Demo + docs

About

NPM

Usage

// 0. Require Vue
import Vue from 'vue'

// 1. Require the module
import VueMaterialComponents from 'vue-material-components'

// 2. Require the Materialize CSS (or import it in your HTML)
import 'vue-material-components/assets/css/materialize.min.css'

// 3. Install the plugin
Vue.use(VueMaterialComponents)

<!-- 4. Use it in a template -->
<md-button class="waves-effect waves-light">Hello, world!</md-button>

Change log

  • 0.2.0 Plugin now uses the Vue.use syntax.

  • Vue is now external dependency and must be linked before MaterialComponents

  • 0.3.0 md-btn component

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

