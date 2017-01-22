About

No jQuery

uses materializecss.com

NPM

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMaterialComponents from 'vue-material-components' import 'vue-material-components/assets/css/materialize.min.css' Vue.use(VueMaterialComponents)

< md-button class = "waves-effect waves-light" > Hello, world! </ md-button >

Change log

0.2.0 Plugin now uses the Vue.use syntax.

Vue is now external dependency and must be linked before MaterialComponents

0.3.0 md-btn component

