// 0. Require Vue
import Vue from 'vue'
// 1. Require the module
import VueMaterialComponents from 'vue-material-components'
// 2. Require the Materialize CSS (or import it in your HTML)
import 'vue-material-components/assets/css/materialize.min.css'
// 3. Install the plugin
Vue.use(VueMaterialComponents)
<!-- 4. Use it in a template -->
<md-button class="waves-effect waves-light">Hello, world!</md-button>
0.2.0 Plugin now uses the
Vue.use syntax.
Vue is now external dependency and must be linked before MaterialComponents
0.3.0 md-btn component
Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.