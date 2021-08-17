openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.8K

GitHub Stars

9.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

91

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Readme

Material Design for Vue.js

Build Status Downloads License Chat

Vue Material is Simple, lightweight and built exactly according to the Google Material Design specs

Build well-designed apps that can fit on every screen with support to all modern Web Browsers with dynamic themes, components on demand and all with an ease-to-use API

Demo and Documentation

Documentation & demos

Examples

Installation and Usage

Install Vue Material through npm or yarn

npm install vue-material --save
yarn add vue-material

* Others package managers like JSPM and Bower are not supported yet.

Import or require Vue and Vue Material in your code:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMaterial from 'vue-material'
import 'vue-material/dist/vue-material.min.css'

Vue.use(VueMaterial)

Or use individual components:

import Vue from 'vue'
import { MdButton, MdContent, MdTabs } from 'vue-material/dist/components'
import 'vue-material/dist/vue-material.min.css'

Vue.use(MdButton)
Vue.use(MdContent)
Vue.use(MdTabs)

Alternatively you can download and reference the script and the stylesheet in your HTML:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/vue-material.css">
<script src="path/to/vue-material.js"></script>

Optionally import Roboto font & Material Icons from Google CDN:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500,700,400italic|Material+Icons">

Changelog

Changelog

Questions

If you have any questions, ideas or you want to discuss with Vue Material community, use Discord to join us.

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Browser Support

Vue Material supports all modern browsers.

May work in other browsers but it's untested.

Become a part of the Vue Material community

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute

Sponsors & Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Credits and Thanks

Vue Material does not run under the umbrella of any company or anything like that. It is an independent project created by Marcos Moura in his spare time, which has become one of the most used UI Libraries for Vue.js. The development is active and we are working hard to release great things for you.

License

MIT

