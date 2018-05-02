A plugin for Vue.js (v. 2+) that offers a consistent, semantic approach to making components media query-aware.

Media queries are great! Can't do responsive work without them. Try as you might, though, to keep everything you do with them inside the bounds of CSS, inevitably there's going to come a time—especially when you're working with artful/elaborate/fussy design—that last-mile pixel or DOM jiggering requires you to get dirty in client-side script. And you go ahead and do the dirty, knowing that down the road you or some other poor soul is in for a headache when some piece of layout changes and all of a sudden that last-mile formatting (long since lost to memory) gets broken.

The window.matchMedia API is ... OK I guess? Better than the rigamarole of listening to resize events, and it at least feints in the direction of CSS integration. But it makes for awkward and unsemantic code—reading and writing a bunch of (min-width: 800px) statements isn't a lot better than a litter of window.scrollWidth or whatever checks—and, like resize , the change event is global and doesn't scope to DOM elements, meaning it's difficult to establish good predictable patterns for where and how listeners get managed.

So when I confronted the last-mile problem again recently, in a Vue project, it seemed like a good case for a small plugin.

What's it do?

In the best case, vue-match-media (hereafter known as MQ) allows you to

define all your script-available media queries at the Vue root [making them far easier to reference against your CSS]

aliased to meaningful names such as "tablet", "desktop" and so forth [maintainers won't have to parse min-width: and max-width: statements to know what's going on]

and statements to know what's going on] that are implicitly provided as simple boolean reactive properties to descendant components [no more business of calling matchMedia or attaching MediaQueryList listeners]

or attaching MediaQueryList listeners] and as such act as if they're scoped to whatever component uses them [adopting Vue's patterns to give some predictability to matchMedia use]

The goal is to support a simpler, more repeatable process of developing well partitioned, layout-aware UI code. Though if you insist on making things more interesting than that, we've got at least a few edge cases covered too.

(There's also a very unexciting fiddle you can look at if you want to see some MQ features in action.)

How's it work?

Install

From NPM:

npm i vue-match-media

A transpiled ES5 distributable (dist/index.js) is set as "main" in package.json. Simply require it (after Vue, of course) and MQ will install itself and be ready to configure. If you prefer using the plugin as an ES6 module, it's a single file, so you can just import from src/index.js. But you'l have to install it to Vue yourself:

import MQ from 'vue-match-media/src' Vue.use(MQ)

If you're building with Rollup, package.json provides a "module" field, which will make the additional "/src" path unnecessary.

Be aware that the transpiled distributable will NOT run as-is in IE. See below for notes.

Use

Having required or imported MQ, instantiate Vue with your aliased media queries in an "mq" key:

const vm = new Vue({ el: '#some-element' , render (h) { }, mq: { phone: '(max-width: 768px)' , tablet: '(max-width: 1024px)' , desktop: '(min-width: 1024px)' } })

Because the plugin relies on window.matchMedia to do the actual work, any valid media query is an acceptable value here.

The plugin adds a reactive $mq object as an own property on all components. Each key on the object (the query alias) is just a boolean value that indicates whether the aliased query currently matches whatever's going on with the user's device. So long as an ancestor has initialized some mq properties, any descendant can update itself when any or all of them change.

< template > < div class = "needs-tablet" :class = "{active: $mq.tablet}" > </ div > < div v-show = "$mq.phone" > </ div > </ template >

Of course, simple show/hide on breakpoint is much more correctly handled in CSS. A more robust use-case would involve creating layout-aware rendering paths:

< template > < div v-if = "$mq.phone" > </ div > < div v-else > </ div > </ template >

As it's often true that life is a lot easier if you can just transparently re-flow the DOM to support that one special-snowflake breakpoint.

An $mq.all convenience property (also reactive) dumps out an array of the aliases of all of your currently matched media queries. You could, for instance, support a legacy CSS codebase that uses display-mode classes instead of proper media queries for responsive formatting:

< template > < div :class = "$mq.all" > </ div > </ template > // Rendered: < div class = "phone tablet" > </ div >

Though if you're writing a Vue app are you likely to be dealing with that? But this also gives you a predictable way of providing layout hints to any component that needs them:

< template > < my-layout-wrapper :display-mode = "$mq.all" > </ my-layout-wrapper > </ template >

Allowing the child component to filter on the displayMode prop within its own lifecycle hooks to decide just what monkeying it needs to do with what pixels. Of course the child also inherits $mq, so this pattern is a little coals-to-Newcastle-ish, but there's something to be said for keeping code that directly references media queries as far as possible within a single root/parent component.

MQ also provides an "onmedia" directive, from which you can invoke component methods whenever one of your media queries registers a change.

< template > < div v-onmedia = "doSomething" > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { methods : { doSomething (alias, matches, init = false ) { if (alias === 'tablet' && matches) } } } </ script >

The callback function is given the alias of the media query that spawned the change, and its new (boolean) matches value. In addition to running on change, the callback also runs when the directive is first bound (in that case, only if the media query is matched). An extra boolean "init" arg is provided on that first execution, so you can target/avoid it as necessary.

Important caveat: The onmedia directive is really just syntactic sugar for setting up a watch on one or more of MQ's reactive properties. That means you probably shouldn't use it in a component that's bound to any of those properties, because recursion. Also, don't expect a browser rendering context or a full DOM in your callback. The media change event doesn't fire with reference to Vue lifecycle events, so you should only use your callback to update component state.

The directive accepts modifiers to limit the watcher scope, so you can specify which media query gets which callback.

v-onmedia.any = // Fires from any changed media query v-onmedia = // Equivalent to v- on media.any v-onmedia.tablet = // On ly watch the "tablet" -aliased media query v-onmedia.tablet.desktop = // On ly watch these two

The directive also accepts a "not" argument, if you want to watch everything but a subset of the available queries.

v-onmedia:not.tablet=

Using .any and :not could be problematic if you've defined overlapping media queries; your callback will be invoked once for each matched query, which is probably not what you want. (Put it another way, you're gonna get some hop-ons.) Best to use explicit modifiers.

Options

Any component in the chain can declare mq properties, not just at the root. Overriden properties will be merged into the inherited mq object and passed down to descendant components.

new Vue({ mq: { phone: 'phone-query' , tablet: 'tablet-query' }, components: { child } }) const child = new Vue({ mq: { tablet: 'other-tablet-query' } })

The one instance where this would seem to be useful is if you're developing a reusable component that needs to manage its own responsive layout. In which case, you can use a config object to declare an isolated scope for the component, and break the inheritance chain:

// Parent: new Vue({ mq: { phone: 'phone-query' , tablet: 'tablet-query' }, components: { child } }) const child = new Vue({ mq: { phone: 'other-phone-query' , config: { isolated: true } } }) // Child is isolated; $mq.phone is now 'other-phone-query' // and no $mq.tablet is visible

Now the child component (and any descendant) only knows about its own $mq definitions.

IE compatibility

If you're targeting IE, I'm going to assume you've got a polyfill strategy already in place; for that reason the MQ distributable doesn't supply any. MQ relies on the presence of Array.from and new Set(iterable) , neither of which have IE support. My own practice in client code has been to polyfill piecemeal from Core JS:

import 'core-js/es6/set' import 'core-js/fn/array/from'

Globals need to be modified (as in the above imports) to provide these features or the code won't work.