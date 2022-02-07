Current version: 0.14.1
Vue.js directive for masonry blocks layouting. Original masonry library.
Plugin DEMO available 🎉, JSFiddle DEMO
The plugin can be easily integrated with different CSS Frameworks. Check this Tailwind CSS DEMO.
You can also clone the basic demo repository vue-masonry + vue-cli webpack.
Get from npm:
npm install vue-masonry --save
or from bower
bower install vue-masonry
Make sure that the masonry library is included; for example using cdn link:
<script async defer src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/masonry/4.0.0/masonry.pkgd.min.js"></script> or in other convenient way.
In your Vue app you'll have the following code:
import Vue from 'vue'
// import ES6 style
import {VueMasonryPlugin} from 'vue-masonry';
// or using CJS
// const VueMasonryPlugin = require('vue-masonry').VueMasonryPlugin
Vue.use(VueMasonryPlugin)
<div v-masonry="containerId" transition-duration="0.3s" item-selector=".item">
<div v-masonry-tile class="item" v-for="(item, index) in blocks">
<!-- block item markup -->
</div>
</div>
Use version >=
0.14.0
or of using earlier version: Dependencies: mitt package In your Vue 3 app, you'll have the following code
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import mitt from 'mitt'
import { VueMasonryPlugin } from "vue-masonry/src/masonry-vue3.plugin";
const emitter = mitt()
let app = createApp(App)
app.config.globalProperties.emitter = emitter
app.use(VueMasonryPlugin)
app.mount('#app')
<div v-masonry="containerId" transition-duration="0.3s" item-selector=".item">
<div v-masonry-tile class="item" v-for="(item, index) in blocks">
<!-- block item markup -->
</div>
</div>
Since v 0.11.3 in-browser usage is available using a direct script inclusion on the page like so:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-masonry@0.11.3/dist/vue-masonry-plugin-window.js"></script>
var VueMasonryPlugin = window["vue-masonry-plugin"].VueMasonryPlugin
Vue.use(VueMasonryPlugin)
Properties that are currently available reproduce most of those on the original masonry plugin:
item-selector=".item" - list element DOM item selector;
transition-duration="0.3s - duration of transitions;
column-width="#test" - element selector for column width. Can be a selector string or a number;
origin-left="false" - set to group elements to the right instead of left by default;
origin-top="false" - set to group elements to the bottom instead of top by default;
stamp=".stamp" - specifies which elements are stamped within the layout;
gutter=".gutter-block-selector" - specifies [horizontal space between item elements]. Can be a selector string or a number.
(https://masonry.desandro.com/options.html#gutter). Set gutter to an Element or Selector String to use the outer width of the element;
fit-width="true" - sets the width of the container to fit the available number of columns;
horizontal-order="true" - lays out items to (mostly) maintain horizontal left-to-right order;
stagger="0.03s" - Staggers item transitions, so items transition incrementally after one another. Set as a CSS time format, '0.03s', or as a number in milliseconds, 30.
destroy-delay="0" - Amount of time (in milliseconds) to wait before unloading masonry via
masonry.destroy() when the container is destroyed. This is useful during page/route transitions to ensure the layout is consistent while the transition takes place.
If you need to manually trigger masonry layout redraw (for example in case if your tile elements amount or content has changed) you can now use
this.$redrawVueMasonry('containerId') method. As of 0.11.8 your can pass id of the block where you want to trigger the redraw.
(If you use old version
< 0.10.11 it can still be
Vue.redrawVueMasonry(), but please consider to upgrade)
The best way to implement this is to use the no-ssr plugin.
import Vue from 'vue'
import {VueMasonryPlugin} from 'vue-masonry'
Vue.use(VueMasonryPlugin)
nuxt.config.js
plugins: [
{ src: '~/plugins/vue-masonry', ssr: false }
]
(NB make sure ssr is set to false)
HTML:
<no-ssr>
<div v-masonry transition-duration="3s" item-selector=".item" class="masonry-container">
<div v-masonry-tile class="item" :key="index" v-for="(item, index) in blocks">
<p>{{item}} - {{index}}</p>
</div>
</div>
</no-ssr>
JS:
import NoSSR from 'vue-no-ssr'
export default {
components: {
'no-ssr': NoSSR
},
mounted () {
if (typeof this.$redrawVueMasonry === 'function') {
this.$redrawVueMasonry()
}
}
}
An example implementation of vue-masonry with nuxt ssr can be found here - https://github.com/richlloydmiles/example-vue-masonry-ssr
Thanks to all the contributors for making the plugin better!
Uncaught TypeError: _vue2.default.redrawVueMasonry is not a function - please upgrade your usage of the plugin's method
redrawVueMasonry in component methods from
Vue.redrawVueMasonry() to
this.$redrawVueMasonry();. See more details in #31 issue
MIT