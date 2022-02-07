Current version: 0.14.1

Vue.js directive for masonry blocks layouting. Original masonry library.

Plugin DEMO available 🎉, JSFiddle DEMO

The plugin can be easily integrated with different CSS Frameworks. Check this Tailwind CSS DEMO.

You can also clone the basic demo repository vue-masonry + vue-cli webpack.

Usage

Install via NPM

Get from npm: npm install vue-masonry --save or from bower bower install vue-masonry

Make sure that the masonry library is included; for example using cdn link: <script async defer src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/masonry/4.0.0/masonry.pkgd.min.js"></script> or in other convenient way.

In your Vue app you'll have the following code: import Vue from 'vue' import {VueMasonryPlugin} from 'vue-masonry' ; Vue.use(VueMasonryPlugin) <div v-masonry= "containerId" transition-duration= "0.3s" item-selector= ".item" > < div v-masonry-tile class = "item" v-for = "(item, index) in blocks" > </ div > </ div >

Usage with Vue 3

Use version >= 0.14.0

or of using earlier version: Dependencies: mitt package In your Vue 3 app, you'll have the following code import { createApp } from 'vue' import mitt from 'mitt' import { VueMasonryPlugin } from "vue-masonry/src/masonry-vue3.plugin" ; const emitter = mitt() let app = createApp(App) app.config.globalProperties.emitter = emitter app.use(VueMasonryPlugin) app.mount( '#app' ) <div v-masonry= "containerId" transition-duration= "0.3s" item-selector= ".item" > < div v-masonry-tile class = "item" v-for = "(item, index) in blocks" > </ div > </ div >

Usage directly in the browser

Since v 0.11.3 in-browser usage is available using a direct script inclusion on the page like so:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-masonry@0.11.3/dist/vue-masonry-plugin-window.js" > </ script >

var VueMasonryPlugin = window [ "vue-masonry-plugin" ].VueMasonryPlugin Vue.use(VueMasonryPlugin)

Properties

Properties that are currently available reproduce most of those on the original masonry plugin:

item-selector=".item" - list element DOM item selector;

- list element DOM item selector; transition-duration="0.3s - duration of transitions;

- duration of transitions; column-width="#test" - element selector for column width. Can be a selector string or a number;

- element selector for column width. Can be a selector string or a number; origin-left="false" - set to group elements to the right instead of left by default;

- set to group elements to the right instead of left by default; origin-top="false" - set to group elements to the bottom instead of top by default;

- set to group elements to the bottom instead of top by default; stamp=".stamp" - specifies which elements are stamped within the layout;

- specifies which elements are stamped within the layout; gutter=".gutter-block-selector" - specifies [horizontal space between item elements]. Can be a selector string or a number. (https://masonry.desandro.com/options.html#gutter). Set gutter to an Element or Selector String to use the outer width of the element;

- specifies [horizontal space between item elements]. Can be a selector string or a number. (https://masonry.desandro.com/options.html#gutter). Set gutter to an Element or Selector String to use the outer width of the element; fit-width="true" - sets the width of the container to fit the available number of columns;

- sets the width of the container to fit the available number of columns; horizontal-order="true" - lays out items to (mostly) maintain horizontal left-to-right order;

- lays out items to (mostly) maintain horizontal left-to-right order; stagger="0.03s" - Staggers item transitions, so items transition incrementally after one another. Set as a CSS time format, '0.03s', or as a number in milliseconds, 30.

- Staggers item transitions, so items transition incrementally after one another. Set as a CSS time format, '0.03s', or as a number in milliseconds, 30. destroy-delay="0" - Amount of time (in milliseconds) to wait before unloading masonry via masonry.destroy() when the container is destroyed. This is useful during page/route transitions to ensure the layout is consistent while the transition takes place.

If you need to manually trigger masonry layout redraw (for example in case if your tile elements amount or content has changed) you can now use this.$redrawVueMasonry('containerId') method. As of 0.11.8 your can pass id of the block where you want to trigger the redraw.

(If you use old version < 0.10.11 it can still be Vue.redrawVueMasonry() , but please consider to upgrade)

NUXT ssr implementation

The best way to implement this is to use the no-ssr plugin.

Create a file in your plugins folder called vue-masonry.js with the following contents:

import Vue from 'vue' import {VueMasonryPlugin} from 'vue-masonry' Vue.use(VueMasonryPlugin)

Add this plugin to your nuxt.config.js

plugins: [ { src: '~/plugins/vue-masonry' , ssr: false } ]

(NB make sure ssr is set to false)

Add no-ssr and the markup for your vue-masonry to a component:

HTML:

< no-ssr > < div v-masonry transition-duration = "3s" item-selector = ".item" class = "masonry-container" > < div v-masonry-tile class = "item" :key = "index" v-for = "(item, index) in blocks" > < p > {{item}} - {{index}} </ p > </ div > </ div > </ no-ssr >

JS:

import NoSSR from 'vue-no-ssr' export default { components : { 'no-ssr' : NoSSR }, mounted () { if ( typeof this .$redrawVueMasonry === 'function' ) { this .$redrawVueMasonry() } } }

An example implementation of vue-masonry with nuxt ssr can be found here - https://github.com/richlloydmiles/example-vue-masonry-ssr

Contributing

Questions, bugs

Known issues

Minor API change (JAN 2018). If you suddenly see error: Uncaught TypeError: _vue2.default.redrawVueMasonry is not a function - please upgrade your usage of the plugin's method redrawVueMasonry in component methods from Vue.redrawVueMasonry() to this.$redrawVueMasonry(); . See more details in #31 issue

License

MIT