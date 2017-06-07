Vue Masked Input

Dead simple masked input component for Vue.js 2.X. Based on inputmask-core.

Install

npm

npm install vue-masked- input

Usage

Use it with v-model just like a native html input with the mask attribute:

<masked-input v-model="date" mask="11/11/1111" placeholder="dd/mm/yyyy" />

The following format characters define editable parts of the mask (see inputmask-core):

1 - number

- number a - letter

- letter A - letter, forced to upper case when entered

- letter, forced to upper case when entered * - alphanumeric

- alphanumeric # - alphanumeric, forced to upper case when entered

- alphanumeric, forced to upper case when entered + - any character

Static characters

If you need to include one of these characters as a static part of the mask, you can escape them with a preceding backslash:

<masked-input v-model="phone" mask="\+\1 (111) 111-1111" placeholder="Phone number" type="tel" />

Raw input

You can also get a raw user input text if you want. Instead of using v-model you might need second argument of the input event:

<masked-input mask="\+\1 (111) 1111-11" placeholder="Phone" @input="rawVal = arguments[1]" />

Placeholder character

Placeholder character is customizable by placeholder-char attribute:

<masked-input v-model="phone" mask="\+\1 (111) 111-1111" placeholder-char="-" placeholder="Phone number" type="tel" />

Custom mask object

You can use your own mask options object, it will be passed to the inputmask-core constructor:

<masked-input v-model="custom" placeholder="Custom" :mask="{ pattern: 'VVVV', formatCharacters: { 'V': { validate: char => /[a-jA-J]/.test(char), transform: char => char.toUpperCase(), }, }, }" />

Known issues/TODO

Cut in mobile Chrome

Cyrillic chars are not supported in mobile Chrome

Backspace problems in mobile Chrome

Found more? It's open for feedback and pull requests