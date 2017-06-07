Dead simple masked input component for Vue.js 2.X. Based on inputmask-core.
npm install vue-masked-input --save
Use it with
v-model just like a native html input with the
mask attribute:
<masked-input v-model="date" mask="11/11/1111" placeholder="dd/mm/yyyy" />
The following format characters define editable parts of the mask (see inputmask-core):
1 - number
a - letter
A - letter, forced to upper case when entered
* - alphanumeric
# - alphanumeric, forced to upper case when entered
+ - any character
If you need to include one of these characters as a static part of the mask, you can escape them with a preceding backslash:
<masked-input v-model="phone" mask="\+\1 (111) 111-1111" placeholder="Phone number" type="tel" />
You can also get a raw user input text if you want. Instead of using v-model you might need second argument of the input event:
<masked-input mask="\+\1 (111) 1111-11" placeholder="Phone" @input="rawVal = arguments[1]" />
Placeholder character is customizable by
placeholder-char attribute:
<masked-input v-model="phone" mask="\+\1 (111) 111-1111" placeholder-char="-" placeholder="Phone number" type="tel" />
You can use your own mask options object, it will be passed to the inputmask-core constructor:
<masked-input
v-model="custom"
placeholder="Custom"
:mask="{
pattern: 'VVVV',
formatCharacters: {
'V': {
validate: char => /[a-jA-J]/.test(char),
transform: char => char.toUpperCase(),
},
},
}"
/>
Found more? It's open for feedback and pull requests