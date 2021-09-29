[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs
npm install vue-marquee-text-component or
yarn add vue-marquee-text-component
The most common use case is to register the component globally.
// in your main.js or similar file
import Vue from 'vue'
import MarqueeText from 'vue-marquee-text-component'
Vue.component('marquee-text', MarqueeText)
Alternatively you can do this to register the components:
// HelloWorld.vue
import MarqueeText from 'vue-marquee-text-component'
export default {
name: 'HelloWorld',
components: {
MarqueeText
}
}
On your page you can now use html like this:
<!-- simple marquee text -->
<marquee-text>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore magna.
</marquee-text>
<!-- short text need more duplicates -->
<marquee-text :repeat="10">
Short text =(
</marquee-text>
<!-- slow duration -->
<marquee-text :duration="30">
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore magna.
</marquee-text>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|duration
|Number
|15
|Animation Duration
|repeat
|Number
|2
|Number of repeat the Slot (It's important for to short content)
|paused
|Boolean
|false
|The property specifies whether the animation is running or paused
|reverse
|Boolean
|false
|Set animation-direction to reverse
If you change the content you need reload the component. For this use property
:key see more
<!-- parse a unique key for reload the component -->
<marquee-text :key="currentTrack.id">
{{ currentTrack.title }}
</marquee-text>
yarn install
yarn run serve
yarn run build
yarn run lint