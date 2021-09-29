[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs

Demo

Demo here

Install

Vue 3 (master) | Vue 2 (v1)

npm install vue-marquee-text-component or yarn add vue-marquee-text-component

Usage

The most common use case is to register the component globally.

import Vue from 'vue' import MarqueeText from 'vue-marquee-text-component' Vue.component( 'marquee-text' , MarqueeText)

Alternatively you can do this to register the components:

import MarqueeText from 'vue-marquee-text-component' export default { name : 'HelloWorld' , components : { MarqueeText } }

On your page you can now use html like this:

< marquee-text > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore magna. </ marquee-text > < marquee-text :repeat = "10" > Short text =( </ marquee-text > < marquee-text :duration = "30" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore magna. </ marquee-text >

Props

Prop Type Default Description duration Number 15 Animation Duration repeat Number 2 Number of repeat the Slot (It's important for to short content) paused Boolean false The property specifies whether the animation is running or paused reverse Boolean false Set animation-direction to reverse

Important information for dynamic content

If you change the content you need reload the component. For this use property :key see more

< marquee-text :key = "currentTrack.id" > {{ currentTrack.title }} </ marquee-text >

Build Setup