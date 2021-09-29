openbase logo
vmt

vue-marquee-text-component

by EvodiaAut
2.0.1

[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

326

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Marquee

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-marquee-text-component

[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs

npm license npm

Demo

Demo here

Install

Vue 3 (master) | Vue 2 (v1)

npm install vue-marquee-text-component or yarn add vue-marquee-text-component

Usage

The most common use case is to register the component globally.

// in your main.js or similar file
import Vue from 'vue'
import MarqueeText from 'vue-marquee-text-component'

Vue.component('marquee-text', MarqueeText)

Alternatively you can do this to register the components:

// HelloWorld.vue
import MarqueeText from 'vue-marquee-text-component'

export default {
  name: 'HelloWorld',
  components: {
    MarqueeText
  }
}

On your page you can now use html like this:

<!-- simple marquee text -->
<marquee-text>
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore magna.
</marquee-text>

<!-- short text need more duplicates -->
<marquee-text :repeat="10">
  Short text =(
</marquee-text>

<!-- slow duration -->
<marquee-text :duration="30">
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consetetur sadipscing elitr, sed diam nonumy eirmod tempor invidunt ut labore et dolore magna.
</marquee-text>

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
durationNumber15Animation Duration
repeatNumber2Number of repeat the Slot (It's important for to short content)
pausedBooleanfalseThe property specifies whether the animation is running or paused
reverseBooleanfalseSet animation-direction to reverse

Important information for dynamic content

If you change the content you need reload the component. For this use property :key see more

<!-- parse a unique key for reload the component  -->
<marquee-text :key="currentTrack.id">
  {{ currentTrack.title }}
</marquee-text>

Build Setup

yarn install
yarn run serve
yarn run build
yarn run lint

