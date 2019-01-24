If you want vue-markdown for vue1.X.X , please checkout vue-markdown1.X.X.

A Powerful and Highspeed Markdown Parser for Vue.

Quick start: <vue-markdown>i am a ~~tast~~ **test**.</vue-markdown>

Supported Markdown Syntax:

automatic table of contents

automatic table of contents table & class customize

table & class customize *SyntaxHighlighter

*SyntaxHighlighter definition list

definition list strikethrough

strikethrough GFM task list

GFM task list abbreviation

abbreviation superscript

superscript subscript

subscript footnote

footnote insert

insert *katex

*katex emoji

emoji mark

*SyntaxHighlighter work with Prism recommend

*katex need add katex css.

Example

simple

webpack-simple

Live Demo

Installation

Browser globals

The dist folder contains vue-markdown.js with the component exported in the window.VueMarkdown object.

< body > < vue-markdown > i am a ~~tast~~ **test**. </ vue-markdown > </ body > < script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vue-markdown.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueMarkdown); var vm = new Vue({ el: "body" }); </ script >

NPM

npm install --save vue-markdown

Yarn

yarn add vue-markdown --save

CommonJS

var VueMarkdown = require ( 'vue-markdown' ); new Vue({ components : { 'vue-markdown' : VueMarkdown } })

ES6 (Vue-CLI users)

After installing via Yarn or NPM, use the following snippet in the script portion of the Vue component which you wish to render the Markdown.

import VueMarkdown from 'vue-markdown' new Vue({ components : { VueMarkdown } })

Slots

< vue-markdown > this is the default slot </ vue-markdown >

After setting up the middleware in your vue component above, using the embedded markdown is as easy as writing it between the vue-markdown tags.

VueMarkdown has a default slot which is used to write the markdown source.

TIP: The default slot only renders once at the beginning, and it will overwrite the prop of source !

Props

Prop Type Default Describe watches Array ["source", "show", "toc"] HTML refresh automatically when the prop in this array changed source String null the markdown source code show Boolean true enable render to the default slot automatically html Boolean true enable HTML syntax in source xhtml-out Boolean true <br></br> => <br /> breaks Boolean true

=> <br> linkify Boolean true autoconvert URL-like text to link emoji Boolean true :) => 😃 typographer Boolean true enable some language-neutral replacement and quotes beautification lang-prefix String language- CSS language prefix for fenced blocks quotes String “”‘’ use “”‘’ for Chinese, „“‚‘ for German, «»„“ for Russian table-class String table customize html class of the <table> task-lists Boolean true enable GFM task list toc Boolean false enable automatic table of contents toc-id String undefined the HTML id to render TOC toc-class String table customize html class of the <ul> wrapping the TOC toc-first-level Number 2 use 2 if you want to skip <h1> from the TOC toc-last-level Number 'toc-first-level' + 1 use 5 if you want to skip <h6> from the TOC toc-anchor-link Boolean true enable the automatic anchor link in the headings toc-anchor-class String toc-anchor customize the anchor class name toc-anchor-link-symbol String # customize the anchor link symbol toc-anchor-link-space Boolean true enable inserting a space between the anchor link and heading toc-anchor-link-class String toc-anchor-link customize the anchor link symbol class name anchorAttributes Object {} anchor tag attributes such as target: '_blank' or rel: 'nofollow' prerender Function (String) String null filter function before markdown parse postrender Function (String) String null filter function after markdown parse

Events

Name Param[Type] Describe rendered outHtml[String] dispatch when render finish toc-rendered tocHtml[String] dispatch when TOC render finish, never dispatch if the toc[prop] is false

Thanks

Contributions

License

Copyright (c) 2016 miaolz123 by MIT