vm

vue-mapbox

by Alex
0.4.1 (see all)

Vuejs 2 components for interacting with mapbox-gl-js

Overview

Documentation
Readme

VueMapbox Build Status npm version

Combine powers of Vue.js and Mapbox Gl JS

Vue-mapbox is wrapper around Mapbox GL JS library that provides vueish-way to interact with the map.

Description and documentation

Size

~ 15 kB minified and gzipped

Browser compatibility

Coming soon

Development

git clone git@github.com:soal/vue-mapbox.git
cd vue-mapbox
npm install

Running in dev mode:

npm run serve

Build for production:

npm run build

Documentation

Documentation use VuePress 1.0. Documentations source palced in docs_source directory and builds into docs directory

Start documentation site in development mode:

npm run docs:serve

Build documentation:

npm run docs:build

Inspired by KoRiGaN's Vue2Leaflet.

License

MIT

Contributing

Just fork development branch and create PR when your work is done. Please ensure you are not added dist files.

Alternatives

vue2-leaflet - Vue 2 components for Leaflet maps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fusioncharts - FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
vgm
vue2-google-maps - Google maps component for vue with 2-way data binding
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
75K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vue
vuelayers - Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vo
vue3-openlayers - Web map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
125K
gv
gmap-vue - A wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
12K
See 17 Alternatives

