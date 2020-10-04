VueMapbox

Combine powers of Vue.js and Mapbox Gl JS

Vue-mapbox is wrapper around Mapbox GL JS library that provides vueish-way to interact with the map.

Description and documentation

Size

~ 15 kB minified and gzipped

Browser compatibility

Development

git clone git@github.com:soal/vue-mapbox.git cd vue-mapbox npm install

Running in dev mode:

npm run serve

Build for production:

npm run build

Documentation

Documentation use VuePress 1.0. Documentations source palced in docs_source directory and builds into docs directory

Start documentation site in development mode:

npm run docs:serve

Build documentation:

npm run docs:build

Inspired by KoRiGaN's Vue2Leaflet.

License

MIT

Contributing