Combine powers of Vue.js and Mapbox Gl JS
Vue-mapbox is wrapper around Mapbox GL JS library that provides vueish-way to interact with the map.
~ 15 kB minified and gzipped
git clone git@github.com:soal/vue-mapbox.git
cd vue-mapbox
npm install
Running in dev mode:
npm run serve
Build for production:
npm run build
Documentation use VuePress 1.0.
Documentations source palced in
docs_source directory and builds into
docs directory
Start documentation site in development mode:
npm run docs:serve
Build documentation:
npm run docs:build
Inspired by KoRiGaN's Vue2Leaflet.
MIT
Just fork
development branch and create PR when your work is done. Please ensure you are not added dist files.