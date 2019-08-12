This is a Vue.js port of @e-oj's Magic Grid. Please check the /test folder for a example.

If you use images, make sure they have a set height, otherwise the grid will calculate weirdly.

Setup

Install & Register the component

$ npm i -S vue-magic-grid

import MagicGrid from 'vue-magic-grid' Vue.use(MagicGrid)

Setup with Nuxt

Create a magicgrid.js in your plugin folder

import Vue from 'vue' import MagicGrid from 'vue-magic-grid' Vue.use(MagicGrid)

Add the plugin in your nuxt.config.js file

plugins: [ { src : '~/plugins/magicgrid.js' } ]

Use

< magic-grid > < card v-for = "(post, i) in posts" :key = "i" :title = "post.title" :body = "post.body" /> </ magic-grid >

Props

Prop Default Comment wrapper wrapper Wrapper class gap 32 Gap between elements maxCols 5 Max number of colums maxColWidth 280 Max width of columns animate false Animate item positioning

Cheers, ImLinus