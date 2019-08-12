This is a Vue.js port of @e-oj's Magic Grid.
Please check the
/test folder for a example.
If you use images, make sure they have a set height, otherwise the grid will calculate weirdly.
Install & Register the component
$ npm i -S vue-magic-grid
import MagicGrid from 'vue-magic-grid'
Vue.use(MagicGrid)
Create a magicgrid.js in your plugin folder
import Vue from 'vue'
import MagicGrid from 'vue-magic-grid'
Vue.use(MagicGrid)
Add the plugin in your nuxt.config.js file
plugins: [
{src: '~/plugins/magicgrid.js'}
]
<magic-grid>
<card
v-for="(post, i) in posts"
:key="i"
:title="post.title"
:body="post.body" />
</magic-grid>
|Prop
|Default
|Comment
|wrapper
wrapper
|Wrapper class
|gap
32
|Gap between elements
|maxCols
5
|Max number of colums
|maxColWidth
280
|Max width of columns
|animate
false
|Animate item positioning
Cheers, ImLinus