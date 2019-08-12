openbase logo
vmg

vue-magic-grid

by Emmanuel Olaojo
0.0.4 (see all)

🧙‍♂️🔌 Responsive Magic Grid for Vue

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Vue-Magic-Grid

This is a Vue.js port of @e-oj's Magic Grid. Please check the /test folder for a example.

If you use images, make sure they have a set height, otherwise the grid will calculate weirdly.

Setup

Install & Register the component

$ npm i -S vue-magic-grid

import MagicGrid from 'vue-magic-grid'

Vue.use(MagicGrid)

Setup with Nuxt

Create a magicgrid.js in your plugin folder

import Vue from 'vue'
import MagicGrid from 'vue-magic-grid'

Vue.use(MagicGrid)

Add the plugin in your nuxt.config.js file

plugins: [
  {src: '~/plugins/magicgrid.js'}
]

Use

<magic-grid>
  <card
    v-for="(post, i) in posts"
    :key="i"
    :title="post.title"
    :body="post.body" />
</magic-grid>

Props

PropDefaultComment
wrapperwrapperWrapper class
gap32Gap between elements
maxCols5Max number of colums
maxColWidth280Max width of columns
animatefalseAnimate item positioning

js-standard-style

Cheers, ImLinus

