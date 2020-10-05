DateTime formatting & parsing in Vue using Luxon
npm install vue-luxon
import VueLuxon from "vue-luxon";
Vue.use(VueLuxon);
By default, vue-luxon expect the given datetime string to be time zone
utc and format
iso . The output will be based on the client's locale.
Change the default settings:
Vue.use(VueLuxon, {
input: {
zone: "utc",
format: "iso"
},
output: "short"
});
You can use the
$luxon method everywhere in your vue app:
this.$luxon("2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z")
// October 5, 2020
Or use the
luxon filter, as shown below:
{{ "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" | luxon }}
// October 5, 2020
You can change the output format:
this.$luxon("2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z", "dd-MM-yyyy")
// 05-10-2020
this.$luxon("2020-10-05 22:36", "relative")
// 22 days ago
And other settings:
this.$luxon("2020-10-05 22:36", {
input: { format: "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm", zone: "Asia/Tokyo" },
output: "full",
})
// October 5, 2020, 3:36 PM GMT+2
These formats will be in the clients browser language, unless you set a [specific language].
|prop
|options (default)
|description
|input
|see settings.input
|The default input format and zone
|output
|see settings.output
|The default output format, zone, language, and relative settings
|templates
|see templates
|Define objects to use as properties
You can change the default settings with the second argument of the
Vue.use function.
Vue.use(VueLuxon, {
templates: {},
input: {
zone: "utc",
format: "iso"
},
output: {
zone: "local",
format: {
year: "numeric",
month: "long",
day: "numeric"
},
locale: null,
relative: {
round: true,
unit: null
}
}
});
You can also override the default settings per method/filter easily:
{{ datetimeString | luxon({ settings }) }}
this.$luxon({ settings })
eg:
UTC,
America/New_York,
Asia/Tokyo, ...
For the systems local zone you use
local.
There is a list on wikipedia
These formats can be used as
input.format and
output.format
|format
|description
|in- or output
|example
|sql
|SQL dates, times, and datetimes
|both
2017-05-15 09:24:15
|iso
|ISO 8601 date time string
|both
2018-01-06T13:07:04.054
|rfc2822
|RFC 2822
|both
Tue, 01 Nov 2016 13:23:12 +0630
|http
|HTTP header specs (RFC 850 and 1123)
|both
Sun, 06 Nov 1994 08:49:37 GMT
|seconds
|Unix timestamp
|both
1542674993
|millis
|Unix timestamp milliseconds
|both
1542674993410
|tokens
|see: tokens
|both
yyyy-MM-dd
|templateName
|see: Templates
|both
These formats can only be used as
output.format
|format
|example (with locale
en_US)
|relative
|see: Relative
|short
|10/14/1983, 1:30 PM
|shorts
|10/14/1983, 1:30:23 PM
|med
|Oct 14, 1983, 1:30 PM
|meds
|Oct 14, 1983, 9:30:33 AM
|full
|October 14, 1983, 9:30 AM EDT
|fulls
|October 14, 1983, 9:30:33 AM EDT
|huge
|Friday, October 14, 1983, 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time
|huges
|Friday, October 14, 1983, 9:30:33 AM Eastern Daylight Time
|time
|9:30 AM
|times
|09:30:23 AM
|time24
|09:30
|time24s
|09:30:23
|time24longoffset
|09:30:23 Eastern Daylight Time
|date_full
|October 14, 1983
|date_huge
|Tuesday, October 14, 1983
|date_med
|Oct 14, 1983
|date_medd
|Fri, Oct 14, 1983
|date_short
|10/14/1983
output.format can also be an object:
// using an object:
format: {
year: 'numeric',
month: 'long',
day: 'numeric'
}
|Property
|Possible values
|Description
|weekday
narrow
short
long
|The representation of the weekday
|era
narrow
short
long
|The representation of the era
|year
numeric
2-digit
|The representation of the year
|month
numeric
2-digit
narrow
short
long
|The representation of the month
|day
numeric
2-digit
|The representation of the day
|hour
numeric
2-digit
|The representation of the hour
|minute
numeric
2-digit
|The representation of the minute
|second
numeric
2-digit
|The representation of the second
|timeZoneName
short
long
|The representation of the time zone name
object or
string
An
objectcontaining a zone and format or a
string of a template name.
{
zone: "utc",
format: "iso"
}
object or
string
An
objectcontaining a zone and format or a
string of a template name.
{
zone: "local",
format: "short",
locale: null,
relative: {} // see settings.relative
}
locale set to
null will use the client's locale.
relative Read about the relative format below
string
null default value, this will use the client's locale.
Or use a locale tag to set a client location.
Examples:
en: English (primary language).
hi: Hindi (primary language).
de-AT: German as used in Austria (primary language with country code).
zh-Hans-CN: Chinese written in simplified
Set the
output.format to
relative to use the relative format. Or use the
luxonRelative filter.
{{ datetime | luxonRelative }}
this.$luxon({ output: { format: "relative" } })
{{ datetime | luxonRelative({ style: "short" }) }}
this.$luxon({ output: { format: "relative", relative: { style: "short" } } })
You can change the behavior with the
relative settings object in the output` .
{
output: {
format: "relative"
relative: {
style: "long",
unit: null,
round: true,
padding: 0
},
}
}
|property
|description
|default
|style
|the style of units, must be "long", "short", or "narrow"
long
|unit
|use a specific unit; if omitted, the method will pick the unit. Use one of "years", "quarters", "months", "weeks", "days", "hours", "minutes", or "seconds"
null
|round
|whether to round the numbers in the output.
true
|padding
|padding in milliseconds. This allows you to round up the result if it fits inside the threshold. Don't use in combination with {round: false} because the decimal output will include the padding.
0
You can predefine setting templates.
By default there is a
server,
client and a
inputdate template, but you can add your own to the options object.
It's also possible to use a template in a template, as the
inputdate uses the
client template's zone for example.
templates: {
server: {
zone: "utc",
format: "iso"
},
client: {
zone: "local",
format: "short"
},
inputdate: {
zone: "client",
format: "yyyy-MM-dd"
}
}
There are multiple ways to use a template:
// This will use the templates zone and format
{{ "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" | luxon({ input: "server" }) }}
// This will use the templates zone
{{ "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" | luxon({ input: { zone: "client" } }) }}
Or you can set the default input and output in the
Vue.use function to use these templates by default:
Vue.use(VueLuxon, {
input: "server",
output: "client",
});
Or create custom templates to use everywhere:
Vue.use(VueLuxon, {
templates: {
serverAMS: {
zone: "Europe/Amsterdam",
format: "dd-MM-yyyy HH:mm:ss"
},
serverUTC: {
zone: "UTC",
format: "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss"
},
clientAMS: {
zone: "Europe/Amsterdam",
format: "med"
}
},
input: "serverUTC",
output: "clientAMS",
});
Tokens are useful for formatting and parsing.
You can use the following tokens:
|Standalone token
|Format token
|Description
|Example
|S
|millisecond, no padding
|54
|SSS
|millisecond, padded to 3
|054
|u
|fractional seconds, functionally identical to SSS
|054
|s
|second, no padding
|4
|ss
|second, padded to 2 padding
|04
|m
|minute, no padding
|7
|mm
|minute, padded to 2
|07
|h
|hour in 12-hour time, no padding
|1
|hh
|hour in 12-hour time, padded to 2
|01
|H
|hour in 24-hour time, no padding
|9
|HH
|hour in 24-hour time, padded to 2
|13
|Z
|narrow offset
|+5
|ZZ
|short offset
|+05:00
|ZZZ
|techie offset
|+0500
|ZZZZ
|abbreviated named offset
|EST
|ZZZZZ
|unabbreviated named offset
|Eastern Standard Time
|z
|IANA zone
|America/New_York
|a
|meridiem
|AM
|d
|day of the month, no padding
|6
|dd
|day of the month, padded to 2
|06
|c
|E
|day of the week, as number from 1-7 (Monday is 1, Sunday is 7)
|3
|ccc
|EEE
|day of the week, as an abbreviate localized string
|Wed
|cccc
|EEEE
|day of the week, as an unabbreviated localized string
|Wednesday
|ccccc
|EEEEE
|day of the week, as a single localized letter
|W
|L
|M
|month as an unpadded number
|8
|LL
|MM
|month as an padded number
|08
|LLL
|MMM
|month as an abbreviated localized string
|Aug
|LLLL
|MMMM
|month as an unabbreviated localized string
|August
|LLLLL
|MMMMM
|month as a single localized letter
|A
|y
|year, unpadded
|2014
|yy
|two-digit year
|14
|yyyy
|four- to six- digit year, pads to 4
|2014
|G
|abbreviated localized era
|AD
|GG
|unabbreviated localized era
|Anno Domini
|GGGGG
|one-letter localized era
|A
|kk
|ISO week year, unpadded
|17
|kkkk
|ISO week year, padded to 4
|2014
|W
|ISO week number, unpadded
|32
|WW
|ISO week number, padded to 2
|32
|o
|ordinal (day of year), unpadded
|218
|ooo
|ordinal (day of year), padded to 3
|218
|D
|localized numeric date
|9/4/2017
|DD
|localized date with abbreviated month
|Aug 6, 2014
|DDD
|localized date with full month
|August 6, 2014
|DDDD
|localized date with full month and weekday
|Wednesday, August 6, 2014
|t
|localized time
|9:07 AM
|tt
|localized time with seconds
|1:07:04 PM
|ttt
|localized time with seconds and abbreviated offset
|1:07:04 PM EDT
|tttt
|localized time with seconds and full offset
|1:07:04 PM Eastern Daylight Time
|T
|localized 24-hour time
|13:07
|TT
|localized 24-hour time with seconds
|13:07:04
|TTT
|localized 24-hour time with seconds and abbreviated offset
|13:07:04 EDT
|TTTT
|localized 24-hour time with seconds and full offset
|13:07:04 Eastern Daylight Time
|f
|short localized date and time
|8/6/2014, 1:07 PM
|ff
|less short localized date and time
|Aug 6, 2014, 1:07 PM
|fff
|verbose localized date and time
|August 6, 2014, 1:07 PM EDT
|ffff
|extra verbose localized date and time
|Wednesday, August 6, 2014, 1:07 PM Eastern Daylight Time
|F
|short localized date and time with seconds
|8/6/2014, 1:07:04 PM
|FF
|less short localized date and time with seconds
|Aug 6, 2014, 1:07:04 PM
|FFF
|verbose localized date and time with seconds
|August 6, 2014, 1:07:04 PM EDT
|FFFF
|extra verbose localized date and time with seconds
|Wednesday, August 6, 2014, 1:07:04 PM Eastern Daylight Time
|q
|quarter, no padding
|9
|quarter, padded to 2
|13
$luxon method name
Provide a
methodName in the settings object.
utc time zone and the
iso or
sql format. Then use the client's locale format.
0.10.0
output.lang is changed to
output.locale and the locale is now always set.
0.9.0