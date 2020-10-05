DateTime formatting & parsing in Vue using Luxon

Install

npm install vue-luxon

Setup

import VueLuxon from "vue-luxon" ; Vue.use(VueLuxon);

By default, vue-luxon expect the given datetime string to be time zone utc and format iso . The output will be based on the client's locale.

Change the default settings:

Vue.use(VueLuxon, { input : { zone : "utc" , format : "iso" }, output : "short" });

Learn more about settings

Basic usage

You can use the $luxon method everywhere in your vue app:

this .$luxon( "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" )

Or use the luxon filter, as shown below:

{{ "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" | luxon }}

You can change the output format:

this .$luxon( "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" , "dd-MM-yyyy" ) this .$luxon( "2020-10-05 22:36" , "relative" )

And other settings:

this .$luxon( "2020-10-05 22:36" , { input : { format : "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm" , zone : "Asia/Tokyo" }, output : "full" , })

These formats will be in the clients browser language, unless you set a [specific language].

Settings

prop options (default) description input see settings.input The default input format and zone output see settings.output The default output format, zone, language, and relative settings templates see templates Define objects to use as properties

Default settings

You can change the default settings with the second argument of the Vue.use function.

Vue.use(VueLuxon, { templates : {}, input : { zone : "utc" , format : "iso" }, output : { zone : "local" , format : { year : "numeric" , month : "long" , day : "numeric" }, locale : null , relative : { round : true , unit : null } } });

You can also override the default settings per method/filter easily:

{{ datetimeString | luxon({ settings }) }} this .$luxon({ settings })

Zone

eg: UTC , America/New_York , Asia/Tokyo , ...

For the systems local zone you use local .

There is a list on wikipedia

Formats

Input and Output formats

These formats can be used as input.format and output.format

format description in- or output example sql SQL dates, times, and datetimes both 2017-05-15 09:24:15 iso ISO 8601 date time string both 2018-01-06T13:07:04.054 rfc2822 RFC 2822 both Tue, 01 Nov 2016 13:23:12 +0630 http HTTP header specs (RFC 850 and 1123) both Sun, 06 Nov 1994 08:49:37 GMT seconds Unix timestamp both 1542674993 millis Unix timestamp milliseconds both 1542674993410 tokens see: tokens both yyyy-MM-dd templateName see: Templates both

Output formats

These formats can only be used as output.format

format example (with locale en_US ) relative see: Relative short 10/14/1983, 1:30 PM shorts 10/14/1983, 1:30:23 PM med Oct 14, 1983, 1:30 PM meds Oct 14, 1983, 9:30:33 AM full October 14, 1983, 9:30 AM EDT fulls October 14, 1983, 9:30:33 AM EDT huge Friday, October 14, 1983, 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time huges Friday, October 14, 1983, 9:30:33 AM Eastern Daylight Time time 9:30 AM times 09:30:23 AM time24 09:30 time24s 09:30:23 time24longoffset 09:30:23 Eastern Daylight Time date_full October 14, 1983 date_huge Tuesday, October 14, 1983 date_med Oct 14, 1983 date_medd Fri, Oct 14, 1983 date_short 10/14/1983

output.format can also be an object:

format : { year : 'numeric' , month : 'long' , day : 'numeric' }

Property Possible values Description weekday narrow short long The representation of the weekday era narrow short long The representation of the era year numeric 2-digit The representation of the year month numeric 2-digit narrow short long The representation of the month day numeric 2-digit The representation of the day hour numeric 2-digit The representation of the hour minute numeric 2-digit The representation of the minute second numeric 2-digit The representation of the second timeZoneName short long The representation of the time zone name

object or string

An object containing a zone and format or a string of a template name.

{ zone : "utc" , format : "iso" }

object or string

An object containing a zone and format or a string of a template name.

{ zone : "local" , format : "short" , locale : null , relative : {} }

locale set to null will use the client's locale.

relative Read about the relative format below

string

null default value, this will use the client's locale.

Or use a locale tag to set a client location.

Examples:

en : English (primary language).

hi : Hindi (primary language).

de-AT : German as used in Austria (primary language with country code).

zh-Hans-CN : Chinese written in simplified

Set the output.format to relative to use the relative format. Or use the luxonRelative filter.

{{ datetime | luxonRelative }} this.$luxon({ output: { format: "relative" } }) {{ datetime | luxonRelative({ style: "short" }) }} this.$luxon({ output: { format: "relative" , relative: { style: "short" } } })

You can change the behavior with the relative settings object in the output` .

{ output : { format : "relative" relative : { style : "long" , unit : null , round : true , padding : 0 }, } }

property description default style the style of units, must be "long", "short", or "narrow" long unit use a specific unit; if omitted, the method will pick the unit. Use one of "years", "quarters", "months", "weeks", "days", "hours", "minutes", or "seconds" null round whether to round the numbers in the output. true padding padding in milliseconds. This allows you to round up the result if it fits inside the threshold. Don't use in combination with {round: false} because the decimal output will include the padding. 0

Templates

You can predefine setting templates.

By default there is a server , client and a inputdate template, but you can add your own to the options object.

It's also possible to use a template in a template, as the inputdate uses the client template's zone for example.

templates: { server : { zone : "utc" , format : "iso" }, client : { zone : "local" , format : "short" }, inputdate : { zone : "client" , format : "yyyy-MM-dd" } }

There are multiple ways to use a template:

{{ "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" | luxon({ input : "server" }) }} {{ "2020-10-05T14:48:00.000Z" | luxon({ input : { zone : "client" } }) }}

Or you can set the default input and output in the Vue.use function to use these templates by default:

Vue.use(VueLuxon, { input : "server" , output : "client" , });

Or create custom templates to use everywhere:

Vue.use(VueLuxon, { templates : { serverAMS : { zone : "Europe/Amsterdam" , format : "dd-MM-yyyy HH:mm:ss" }, serverUTC : { zone : "UTC" , format : "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss" }, clientAMS : { zone : "Europe/Amsterdam" , format : "med" } }, input : "serverUTC" , output : "clientAMS" , });

Tokens

Tokens are useful for formatting and parsing.

You can use the following tokens:

Standalone token Format token Description Example S millisecond, no padding 54 SSS millisecond, padded to 3 054 u fractional seconds, functionally identical to SSS 054 s second, no padding 4 ss second, padded to 2 padding 04 m minute, no padding 7 mm minute, padded to 2 07 h hour in 12-hour time, no padding 1 hh hour in 12-hour time, padded to 2 01 H hour in 24-hour time, no padding 9 HH hour in 24-hour time, padded to 2 13 Z narrow offset +5 ZZ short offset +05:00 ZZZ techie offset +0500 ZZZZ abbreviated named offset EST ZZZZZ unabbreviated named offset Eastern Standard Time z IANA zone America/New_York a meridiem AM d day of the month, no padding 6 dd day of the month, padded to 2 06 c E day of the week, as number from 1-7 (Monday is 1, Sunday is 7) 3 ccc EEE day of the week, as an abbreviate localized string Wed cccc EEEE day of the week, as an unabbreviated localized string Wednesday ccccc EEEEE day of the week, as a single localized letter W L M month as an unpadded number 8 LL MM month as an padded number 08 LLL MMM month as an abbreviated localized string Aug LLLL MMMM month as an unabbreviated localized string August LLLLL MMMMM month as a single localized letter A y year, unpadded 2014 yy two-digit year 14 yyyy four- to six- digit year, pads to 4 2014 G abbreviated localized era AD GG unabbreviated localized era Anno Domini GGGGG one-letter localized era A kk ISO week year, unpadded 17 kkkk ISO week year, padded to 4 2014 W ISO week number, unpadded 32 WW ISO week number, padded to 2 32 o ordinal (day of year), unpadded 218 ooo ordinal (day of year), padded to 3 218 D localized numeric date 9/4/2017 DD localized date with abbreviated month Aug 6, 2014 DDD localized date with full month August 6, 2014 DDDD localized date with full month and weekday Wednesday, August 6, 2014 t localized time 9:07 AM tt localized time with seconds 1:07:04 PM ttt localized time with seconds and abbreviated offset 1:07:04 PM EDT tttt localized time with seconds and full offset 1:07:04 PM Eastern Daylight Time T localized 24-hour time 13:07 TT localized 24-hour time with seconds 13:07:04 TTT localized 24-hour time with seconds and abbreviated offset 13:07:04 EDT TTTT localized 24-hour time with seconds and full offset 13:07:04 Eastern Daylight Time f short localized date and time 8/6/2014, 1:07 PM ff less short localized date and time Aug 6, 2014, 1:07 PM fff verbose localized date and time August 6, 2014, 1:07 PM EDT ffff extra verbose localized date and time Wednesday, August 6, 2014, 1:07 PM Eastern Daylight Time F short localized date and time with seconds 8/6/2014, 1:07:04 PM FF less short localized date and time with seconds Aug 6, 2014, 1:07:04 PM FFF verbose localized date and time with seconds August 6, 2014, 1:07:04 PM EDT FFFF extra verbose localized date and time with seconds Wednesday, August 6, 2014, 1:07:04 PM Eastern Daylight Time q quarter, no padding 9 qq quarter, padded to 2 13

Change the $luxon method name

Provide a methodName in the settings object.

Tips

Save and serve your datetimes from the server in the utc time zone and the iso or sql format. Then use the client's locale format.

Changelog

0.10.0

output.lang is changed to output.locale and the locale is now always set.

is changed to and the locale is now always set. ESM version added

0.9.0