Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context

Vue 1.x

Vue 2.x

Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-ls, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-ls/

Also available on jsDelivr or cdnjs, but these two services take some time to sync so the latest release may not be available yet.

NPM

npm install vue-ls --save

Yarn

yarn add vue-ls

Bower

bower install vue-ls --save

Development Setup

npm install npm run build

Usage

Vue storage API.

import Storage from 'vue-ls' ; const options = { namespace : 'vuejs__' , name : 'ls' , storage : 'local' , }; Vue.use(Storage, options); new Vue({ el : '#app' , mounted : function ( ) { Vue.ls.set( 'foo' , 'boo' ); Vue.ls.set( 'foo' , 'boo' , 60 * 60 * 1000 ); Vue.ls.get( 'foo' ); Vue.ls.get( 'boo' , 10 ); let callback = ( val, oldVal, uri ) => { console .log( 'localStorage change' , val); } Vue.ls.on( 'foo' , callback) Vue.ls.off( 'foo' , callback) Vue.ls.remove( 'foo' ); } });

Use in js file

import Storage from 'vue-ls' ; const options = { namespace : 'vuejs__' , name : 'ls' , storage : 'local' , }; const { ls } = Storage.useStorage(options) export default ls import ls from 'localStore.js' ; ls.set( 'foo' , 'boo' ); ls.get( 'foo' );

Global

Vue.ls

Context

this.$ls

API

Returns value under name in storage. Internally parses the value from JSON before returning it.

def : default null, returned if not set name .

Persists value under name in storage. Internally converts the value to JSON.

expire : default null, life time in milliseconds name

Removes name from storage. Returns true if the property was successfully deleted, and false otherwise.

Clears storage.

Listen for changes persisted against name on other tabs. Triggers callback when a change occurs, passing the following arguments.

newValue : the current value for name in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON

: the current value for in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON oldValue : the old value for name in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON

: the old value for in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON url : the url for the tab where the modification came from

Removes a listener previously attached with Vue.ls.on(name, callback) .

Testing

npm run test - run unit test

- run unit test npm run test:browserstack - run browser test npm run test:browserstack:chrome npm run test:browserstack:ie npm run test:browserstack:edge npm run test:browserstack:firefox npm run test:browserstack:safari

- run browser test npm run test:chrome - run browser test in chrome

Note

Some browsers don't support the storage event, and most of the browsers that do support it will only call it when the storage is changed by a different window. So, open your page up in two windows. Click the links in one window and you will probably see the event in the other.

The assumption is that your page will already know all interactions with localStorage in its own window and only needs notification when a different window changes things. This, of course, is a foolish assumption. But.

