vl

vue-ls

by Igor Ognichenko
4.0.0 (see all)

💥 Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context

4.5K

511

19d ago

14

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Vue localStorage

5.0/51
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

vue-ls logo

vue-ls

Greenkeeper badge

Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context

NPM

jsFiddle Example

Vue 1.x

Vue 2.x

Install

CDN

Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-ls, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-ls/

Also available on jsDelivr or cdnjs, but these two services take some time to sync so the latest release may not be available yet.

NPM

npm install vue-ls --save

Yarn

yarn add vue-ls

Bower

bower install vue-ls --save

Development Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# build dist files
npm run build

Usage

Vue storage API.

import Storage from 'vue-ls';

const options = {
  namespace: 'vuejs__', // key prefix
  name: 'ls', // name variable Vue.[ls] or this.[$ls],
  storage: 'local', // storage name session, local, memory
};

Vue.use(Storage, options);

//or
//Vue.use(Storage);

new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    mounted: function() {
        Vue.ls.set('foo', 'boo');
        //Set expire for item
        Vue.ls.set('foo', 'boo', 60 * 60 * 1000); //expiry 1 hour
        Vue.ls.get('foo');
        Vue.ls.get('boo', 10); //if not set boo returned default 10
        
        let callback = (val, oldVal, uri) => {
          console.log('localStorage change', val);
        } 
        
        Vue.ls.on('foo', callback) //watch change foo key and triggered callback
        Vue.ls.off('foo', callback) //unwatch
        
        Vue.ls.remove('foo');
    }
});

Use in js file

// localStore.js
import Storage from 'vue-ls';
const options = {
  namespace: 'vuejs__', // key prefix
  name: 'ls', // name variable Vue.[ls] or this.[$ls],
  storage: 'local', // storage name session, local, memory
};

const { ls } = Storage.useStorage(options)

export default ls

// somefile.js
import ls from 'localStore.js';

ls.set('foo', 'boo');
ls.get('foo');

Global

  • Vue.ls

Context

  • this.$ls

API

Vue.ls.get(name, def)

Returns value under name in storage. Internally parses the value from JSON before returning it.

  • def: default null, returned if not set name.

Vue.ls.set(name, value, expire)

Persists value under name in storage. Internally converts the value to JSON.

  • expire: default null, life time in milliseconds name

Vue.ls.remove(name)

Removes name from storage. Returns true if the property was successfully deleted, and false otherwise.

Vue.ls.clear()

Clears storage.

Vue.ls.on(name, callback)

Listen for changes persisted against name on other tabs. Triggers callback when a change occurs, passing the following arguments.

  • newValue: the current value for name in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON
  • oldValue: the old value for name in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON
  • url: the url for the tab where the modification came from

Vue.ls.off(name, callback)

Removes a listener previously attached with Vue.ls.on(name, callback).

Testing

  • npm run test - run unit test
  • npm run test:browserstack - run browser test
    • npm run test:browserstack:chrome
    • npm run test:browserstack:ie
    • npm run test:browserstack:edge
    • npm run test:browserstack:firefox
    • npm run test:browserstack:safari
  • npm run test:chrome - run browser test in chrome

Testing Supported By

Note

Some browsers don't support the storage event, and most of the browsers that do support it will only call it when the storage is changed by a different window. So, open your page up in two windows. Click the links in one window and you will probably see the event in the other.

The assumption is that your page will already know all interactions with localStorage in its own window and only needs notification when a different window changes things. This, of course, is a foolish assumption. But.

Other my Vue JS plugins

ProjectStatusDescription
[vue-gallery](https://github.com/RobinCK/vue-gallery)npmVueJS responsive and customizable image and video gallery
[vue-popper](https://github.com/RobinCK/vue-popper)npmVueJS popover component based on popper.js

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

FOSSA Status

MIT © Igor Ognichenko

100
Igor OgnichenkoCherkasy, Ukraine9 Ratings0 Reviews
(′ʘ⌄ʘ‵) Software Engineer and Open Source Enthusiast
September 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

