Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context
Recommended: https://unpkg.com/vue-ls, which will reflect the latest version as soon as it is published to npm. You can also browse the source of the npm package at https://unpkg.com/vue-ls/
Also available on jsDelivr or cdnjs, but these two services take some time to sync so the latest release may not be available yet.
npm install vue-ls --save
yarn add vue-ls
bower install vue-ls --save
# install dependencies
npm install
# build dist files
npm run build
Vue storage API.
import Storage from 'vue-ls';
const options = {
namespace: 'vuejs__', // key prefix
name: 'ls', // name variable Vue.[ls] or this.[$ls],
storage: 'local', // storage name session, local, memory
};
Vue.use(Storage, options);
//or
//Vue.use(Storage);
new Vue({
el: '#app',
mounted: function() {
Vue.ls.set('foo', 'boo');
//Set expire for item
Vue.ls.set('foo', 'boo', 60 * 60 * 1000); //expiry 1 hour
Vue.ls.get('foo');
Vue.ls.get('boo', 10); //if not set boo returned default 10
let callback = (val, oldVal, uri) => {
console.log('localStorage change', val);
}
Vue.ls.on('foo', callback) //watch change foo key and triggered callback
Vue.ls.off('foo', callback) //unwatch
Vue.ls.remove('foo');
}
});
Use in js file
// localStore.js
import Storage from 'vue-ls';
const options = {
namespace: 'vuejs__', // key prefix
name: 'ls', // name variable Vue.[ls] or this.[$ls],
storage: 'local', // storage name session, local, memory
};
const { ls } = Storage.useStorage(options)
export default ls
// somefile.js
import ls from 'localStore.js';
ls.set('foo', 'boo');
ls.get('foo');
Vue.ls
this.$ls
Vue.ls.get(name, def)
Returns value under
name in storage. Internally parses the value from JSON before returning it.
def: default null, returned if not set
name.
Vue.ls.set(name, value, expire)
Persists
value under
name in storage. Internally converts the
value to JSON.
expire: default null, life time in milliseconds
name
Vue.ls.remove(name)
Removes
name from storage. Returns
true if the property was successfully deleted, and
false otherwise.
Vue.ls.clear()
Clears storage.
Vue.ls.on(name, callback)
Listen for changes persisted against
name on other tabs. Triggers
callback when a change occurs, passing the following arguments.
newValue: the current value for
name in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON
oldValue: the old value for
name in storage, parsed from the persisted JSON
url: the url for the tab where the modification came from
Vue.ls.off(name, callback)
Removes a listener previously attached with
Vue.ls.on(name, callback).
npm run test - run unit test
npm run test:browserstack - run browser test
npm run test:browserstack:chrome
npm run test:browserstack:ie
npm run test:browserstack:edge
npm run test:browserstack:firefox
npm run test:browserstack:safari
npm run test:chrome - run browser test in chrome
