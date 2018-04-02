Generated by create-vue-component
bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for vender them as svg/canvas/html.
We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.
You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.
Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.
Install through npm:
npm install --save vue-lottie
<template>
<div id="app">
<lottie :options="defaultOptions" :height="400" :width="400" v-on:animCreated="handleAnimation"/>
<div>
<p>Speed: x{{animationSpeed}}</p>
<input type="range" value="1" min="0" max="3" step="0.5"
v-on:change="onSpeedChange" v-model="animationSpeed">
</div>
<button v-on:click="stop">stop</button>
<button v-on:click="pause">pause</button>
<button v-on:click="play">play</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Lottie from './lottie.vue';
import * as animationData from './assets/pinjump.json';
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
'lottie': Lottie
},
data() {
return {
defaultOptions: {animationData: animationData},
animationSpeed: 1
}
},
methods: {
handleAnimation: function (anim) {
this.anim = anim;
},
stop: function () {
this.anim.stop();
},
play: function () {
this.anim.play();
},
pause: function () {
this.anim.pause();
},
onSpeedChange: function () {
this.anim.setSpeed(this.animationSpeed);
}
}
}
</script>
You can pass a configuration object through
options property:
More information on Bodymoving Documentation
Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.
MIT