vl

vue-lottie

by Chen Qing
0.2.1 (see all)

Render After Effects animations on Vue based on Bodymovin

Downloads/wk

16.8K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Animation

Readme

Lottie Animation View for Vue (React, Angular)

npm version

Generated by create-vue-component

Wapper of bodymovin.js

bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for vender them as svg/canvas/html.

Demo

https://chenqingspring.github.io/vue-lottie

Why Lottie?

Flexible After Effects features

We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn morehttp://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save vue-lottie

Usage

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <lottie :options="defaultOptions" :height="400" :width="400" v-on:animCreated="handleAnimation"/>
        <div>
            <p>Speed: x{{animationSpeed}}</p>
            <input type="range" value="1" min="0" max="3" step="0.5"
                   v-on:change="onSpeedChange" v-model="animationSpeed">
        </div>
        <button v-on:click="stop">stop</button>
        <button v-on:click="pause">pause</button>
        <button v-on:click="play">play</button>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Lottie from './lottie.vue';
  import * as animationData from './assets/pinjump.json';

  export default {
    name: 'app',
    components: {
      'lottie': Lottie
    },
    data() {
      return {
        defaultOptions: {animationData: animationData},
        animationSpeed: 1
      }
    },
    methods: {
      handleAnimation: function (anim) {
        this.anim = anim;
      },

      stop: function () {
        this.anim.stop();
      },

      play: function () {
        this.anim.play();
      },

      pause: function () {
        this.anim.pause();
      },

      onSpeedChange: function () {
        this.anim.setSpeed(this.animationSpeed);
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Configuration

You can pass a configuration object through options property:

  • animationData: an Object with the exported animation data.
  • path: the relative path to the animation object. (animationData and path are mutually exclusive)
  • loop: true / false / number
  • autoplay: true / false it will start playing as soon as it is ready
  • name: animation name for future reference
  • renderer: 'svg' / 'canvas' / 'html' to set the renderer
  • container: the dom element on which to render the animation

More information on Bodymoving Documentation

Contribution

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.

License

MIT

