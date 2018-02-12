openbase logo
Confirmation button for sensitive action, which requires to be hold for an amount of seconds

Readme

VueLongpress

A VueJS (2.x) button component that requires you to keep pressing to confirm a given action.

DEMO

Live demo on jsFiddle

What is this?

A component that will generate a button that requires you to keep pressing for a given time to execute a given action.

Why would i need that?

Think of a sensitive scenario, something like deleting a user's data, you might need to confirm for 5 seconds that you actually want to delete it, to prevent unintentional clicks

Install

Install from npm:

npm install vue-longpress --save

Example

import Longpress from 'vue-longpress';

var vm = new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    
    components: {Longpress},

    methods: {
        deleteUser() {
            // Delete the user login here
            console.log('user deleted');
        }
    },
    
    template: `<div>
        <longpress duration="5" pressing-text="Keep pressing for {$rcounter} seconds to delete" action-text="Deleting, please wait...">Click and hold to delete this user</longpress>
    </div>`
});

Options / Props

This component support five (5) props:

  1. on-confirm: a callback function that will be called when the time has ellapsed (i.e. when the counter is 0)
  2. value: a value that is passed as an argument to the confirmation function
  3. duration: how long (in seconds) the user will need to keep pressing
  4. pressing-text: the text to display while the user needs to "hold" the click (e.g. Keep pressing to confirm)
  5. action-text: the text to display when the action is executing (e.g. Please wait...)

Also there's a reset method in case you need to reset your button status. To use it you'll need to add a ref to your button and call it from there.

e.g.:

In your template:

<longpress ref="deleteButton"></longpress>

In your method:

doDelete() {
    // delete logic here
    ...
    // and now reset the button if needed
    this.$refs.deleteButton.reset();
}

Labels templates

You can use these placeholders to display dynamic texts:

  1. {$counter} - how much time (in seconds) has ellapsed (i.e. from 0 to {$duration})
  2. {$rcounter} - how much time (in seconds) is remaining (i.e. from {$duration} to 0)
  3. {$duration} - how much should the user press the button in total (in seconds)

