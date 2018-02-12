A VueJS (2.x) button component that requires you to keep pressing to confirm a given action.
A component that will generate a button that requires you to keep pressing for a given time to execute a given action.
Think of a sensitive scenario, something like deleting a user's data, you might need to confirm for 5 seconds that you actually want to delete it, to prevent unintentional clicks
Install from npm:
npm install vue-longpress --save
import Longpress from 'vue-longpress';
var vm = new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: {Longpress},
methods: {
deleteUser() {
// Delete the user login here
console.log('user deleted');
}
},
template: `<div>
<longpress duration="5" pressing-text="Keep pressing for {$rcounter} seconds to delete" action-text="Deleting, please wait...">Click and hold to delete this user</longpress>
</div>`
});
This component support five (5) props:
Also there's a
reset method in case you need to reset your button status. To use it you'll need to add a
ref to your button and call it from there.
e.g.:
In your template:
<longpress ref="deleteButton"></longpress>
In your method:
doDelete() {
// delete logic here
...
// and now reset the button if needed
this.$refs.deleteButton.reset();
}
You can use these placeholders to display dynamic texts: