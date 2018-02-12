VueLongpress

A VueJS (2.x) button component that requires you to keep pressing to confirm a given action.

DEMO

Live demo on jsFiddle

What is this?

A component that will generate a button that requires you to keep pressing for a given time to execute a given action.

Why would i need that?

Think of a sensitive scenario, something like deleting a user's data, you might need to confirm for 5 seconds that you actually want to delete it, to prevent unintentional clicks

Install

Install from npm:

npm install vue-longpress --save

Example

import Longpress from 'vue-longpress' ; var vm = new Vue({ el : '#app' , components : {Longpress}, methods : { deleteUser() { console .log( 'user deleted' ); } }, template : `<div> <longpress duration="5" pressing-text="Keep pressing for {$rcounter} seconds to delete" action-text="Deleting, please wait...">Click and hold to delete this user</longpress> </div>` });

Options / Props

This component support five (5) props:

on-confirm: a callback function that will be called when the time has ellapsed (i.e. when the counter is 0) value: a value that is passed as an argument to the confirmation function duration: how long (in seconds) the user will need to keep pressing pressing-text: the text to display while the user needs to "hold" the click (e.g. Keep pressing to confirm) action-text: the text to display when the action is executing (e.g. Please wait...)

Also there's a reset method in case you need to reset your button status. To use it you'll need to add a ref to your button and call it from there.

e.g.:

In your template:

<longpress ref= "deleteButton" > </ longpress >

In your method:

doDelete() { ... this .$refs.deleteButton.reset(); }

Labels templates

You can use these placeholders to display dynamic texts: